Dale Jr. Download: Mischief at the track with Brad Means

By Dan BeaverAug 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Life was different for the children of drivers when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was young. Early on, he forged a friendship with Brad Means – son of Jimmy Means, who competed at NASCAR’s top level from 1976 through 1993 – and the two were inseparable at the track.

On this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN, Earnhardt recalled some of the special times shared with his friend.

Earnhardt and Means would sneak into the media center and procure promotional material to add to their collection of race memorabilia. They’d wander into one another’s haulers and generally have the experience of their as-yet brief lives.

“At Talladega, we’d go and wander over to the dirt track at night, watch dirt track races,” Earnhardt recalled. “I don’t know what our dads were doing or where they were.”

In an age before cell phones, trusting the kids to stay out of trouble defined a different era  and it paid to have a buddy.

So long as Earnhardt and Means stayed out of trouble, their fathers allowed them to roam freely. As with most adolescents, however, trouble was occasionally unavoidable.

Earnhardt recalled an incident at Michigan International Speedway on top of the hauler of a rival team. Means was standing by his side.

“We climb up on top of the hauler of the 10 Purolator car and I knocked a frickin’ laptop off the top of the trailer,” Earnhardt recalled – breaking it in the process. “Knowing what I know now, I feel even worse about it. Because then, you could tell the disappointment on their face, but they didn’t say, ‘get the F out of here … you’re in the way’ or anything like that.”

For more, watch the video above.

Dale Jr. Download: Some crashes evoke thoughts of mortality

By Dan BeaverAug 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
On this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN, Dale Earnhardt Jr. described the thought process a driver goes through in the moments before an accident like Bubba Wallace experienced last Sunday at Pocono.

“Normally in wrecks … the hitting just starts. You don’t have time to think about ‘I’m about to hit this and it’s going to hurt,’ ” Earnhardt said.

“But in that rare situation that Bubba described where something breaks and you’ve got time to think – like you’re heading toward this wall at 180 miles per hour and you’re going to hammer that damn thing – you don’t know what the result is going to be. You do think about your ability to survive it. Are you going to die? Or you going to be injured? You think about all those things.

“You’d be surprised at what all you can cover in a mere couple of seconds.”

Earnhardt understands the relief experienced by Wallace standing outside of the infield care center. To some, it might seem macabre to joke about his ultrasound after facing potentially catastrophic injuries, but a driver can find himself in an almost jovial mood because he survived, according to Earnhardt.

Friday schedule for NASCAR at Watkins Glen

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
NASCAR begins its race weekend at Watkins Glen International today with Xfinity Series practice and a K&N Pro Series East race.

Cup teams won’t see the track until Saturday.

Here is the day’s schedule:

(All Times Are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:05 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sport App)

4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series East race; 100 miles/41 laps (tape delayed broadcast airs Wed, Aug. 8 on NBCSN)

Friday 5: A long waiting game for Christopher Bell

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
While winning on the race track, the key question for Christopher Bell is if he’s losing off it.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver heads into Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBC) seeking a record-tying fourth consecutive series victory.

Saturday’s race will be his 81st career start in either the Xfinity or Camping World Truck Series. While Bell has won 15 percent of those races, he has yet to make his Cup debut. That puts him behind many drivers who have since moved to Cup full-time.

There seems to be little doubt about Bell’s ability to move to Cup, it’s just a matter of when.

He said Wednesday that his preference is to run in Cup next year if there is an opportunity.

“I don’t feel like I need another year of Xfinity,” said Bell, who has won five of his 27 career Xfinity starts. “I think the best way for me to win at the Cup level is to get there and start trying at it.

“You know, I feel like I’m different than the guys that have been coming up here over the last couple years, and everyone is saying that they’re moving guys up too quick, and the difference is that I’m 23 years old, I’m not 18, 19 or even 20 years old. I’ve got a lot of racing experience, and right now I feel like I’m in my prime as a race car driver. If the opportunity comes to go Cup racing next year, I definitely don’t want to waste another year in my prime, so to speak, of not learning and not getting that experience of Cup racing.”

Many of the drivers he hopes to race against in Cup made their series debut after fewer Xfinity and Truck starts than Bell.

Consider the list of how many races in Xfinity and Truck that current Cup drivers competed in before making their Cup debut:

12 races — Joey Logano (12 Xfinity, 0 Truck)

33 — Erik Jones (12 Xfinity, 21 Truck)

36 — Kyle Larson (30 Xfinity, 6 Truck)

36 — Alex Bowman (36 Xfinity, 0 Truck)

46 — Chris Buescher (46 Xfinity, 0 Truck)

47 — Chase Elliott (38 Xfinity, 9 Truck)

48 — Trevor Bayne (48 Xfinity, 0 Truck)

49 — Matt DiBenedetto (49 Xfinity, 0 Truck)

54 — Ryan Blaney (20 Xfinity, 34 Truck)

57 — William Byron (33 Xfinity, 24 Truck)

58 — Austin Dillon (11 Xfinity, 47 Truck)

80 — Christopher Bell (27 Xfinity, 53 Truck)

84 — Ty Dillon (36 Xfinity, 48 Truck)

95 — Daniel Suarez (68 Xfinity, 27 Truck)

130 — Bubba Wallace (85 Xfinity, 45 Truck)

Every driver progresses at their own rate and what works for one driver isn’t going to work for another. Still, five of those drivers on the above list (Logano, Jones, Buescher, Bayne and Blaney) won a Cup race by their second full-time season.

The bottom line on what Bell does next year will be money. If there’s enough sponsorship money backing him, there will be a way to get him to Cup. Without that money, he seems headed for another year in Xfinity with Toyota’s Cup lineup seemingly set.

Cup organizations are limited to four teams and Joe Gibbs Racing already employs former champion Kyle Busch, former Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, 2017 Cup Rookie of the Year Erik Jones and Daniel Suarez, who is coming off a career-best runner-up finish last weekend at Pocono.

The only other high-profile Toyota organization is Furniture Row Racing, which cut back to one team this season because of sponsorship and faces new sponsorship questions after 5-hour Energy recently announced it won’t return after this season. While reigning champion Martin Truex Jr. is a free agent at the end of the season, he said last month at Kentucky that “I don’t plan on doing anything different” for next season.

So the question remains where can Bell go to get the Cup experience he wants?

2. The mystery of Kyle Larson and road courses

Kyle Larson has an average starting spot of 5.2 in his Cup career at road courses.

His average finish in those races is 18.1.

Only once — Aug. 2014 at Watkins Glen — has Larson finished in the top 10 at a road course.

“I didn’t grow up racing anything close to a road course, but I always enjoy the challenge of competing at places like Watkins Glen,” Larson said. “We usually have pretty good speed at the road courses on short runs, but just need to be better a few laps after we fire off.

“I’ve got two poles at Sonoma now and have started the last two races at Watkins Glen on the front row in second, so we have speed but unfortunately haven’t been able to carry that speed for the whole race. Even though the tracks are fairly different, hopefully we learned a good bit about a month ago at Sonoma that we can put to use this weekend and put together a good race up until the finish.”

Larson’s frustration with road courses was evident at Sonoma in June. After starting on the pole, he finished 14th.

“I just don’t understand how I can try and take care of my tires and still be the worst car on long runs here. I don’t understand,” Larson said on the radio to his team during the race.

“That makes two of us,” Larson’s crew chief Chad Johnston responded.

To help his road course ability, Larson is running in Saturday’s Xfinity race.

3. Extra laps for many Cup drivers

Several drivers who score points in the Cup series are competing in other events this weekend at Watkins Glen International to gain extra experience on a road course.

Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace are entered in today’s K&N Pro Series East race.

Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, AJ Allmendinger, Kyle Larson and Aric Almirola are entered in Saturday’s Xfinity race.

Logano won the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen in 2015 and ’16. Keselowski won this race in 2013.

This is the first time Allmendinger, who won the 2014 Cup race at Watkins Glen, has competed in the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen. He last drove in the Xfinity Series in 2013. He ran two races that season, winning at Road America and Mid-Ohio.

4. Could history repeat?

Chase Elliott seeks his first career Cup win. If he gets it this weekend, he would match his dad Bill in scoring his first career Cup win at a road course. Bill Elliott’s first career Cup victory came at Riverside International Raceway on Nov. 20, 1983.

Already Chase Elliott has matched his dad in runner-up finishes before scoring that first win. Chase has eight runner-up finishes. That’s how many his dad had before he scored his first Cup win.

5. Something to shoot for

While the Big 3 of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have seemingly won everything this year, there’s one are they’re short.

They’ve yet to score a win on a road course, restrictor-plate track, short track and a 1.5-mile track in the same season.

The last to do it was Joey Logano. He won the Daytona 500 and the fall Talladega race for his restrictor-plate wins. He was conquered Watkins Glen for the road course element and added wins at Bristol (short track) and Charlotte and Kansas (1.5-mile tracks).

NASCAR America: Who will challenge the Big 3 at Watkins Glen?

By Dan BeaverAug 2, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
The Big 3 of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have dominated the season. And every week, one major topic of conversation is who can beat them.

Parker Kligerman believes Brad Keselowski has the greatest opportunity to add his name to the winner’s list at Watkins Glen International this weekend.

“For everything he does wrong at Sonoma and can’t seem to figure out around that tight, technical road course, he’s that good at Watkins Glen,” Kligerman said on Thursday’s edition of NASCAR America. “It’s incredible, watching him go around there and I think it’s really a place that suits his style.”

Keselowski finished 15th in last year’s edition of this race, but before that he had five top 10 finishes in the six races that preceded it, including a run of three consecutive second-place results from 2011 through 2013.

Another name that is often associated with underdog victories at the Glen is AJ Allmendinger, who won in 2014. While Kligerman believes he will have a good run, winning is unlikely.

“Can he get a top 10 or solidly be a top five car? Yes,” Kligerman added. “I believe wholeheartedly he will be in the top five because of the talent he has on a road course, but if you’re going to say he’s going to go up to Watkins Glen and just simply be faster than the 18, the 78 or the 4? No, I don’t see it.”

The reason for that nothing to do with driver skill as much as with the speed and handling of the car.

“Watkins Glen has become a place that is so fast and with the repave has become so car dependent at times,” Kligerman said.

