Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

AJ Allmendinger’s goal for Watkins Glen: ‘Do my best’

By Dustin LongAug 3, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — As he looks ahead to what many view as his last chance to make the playoffs this season, AJ Allmendinger can’t help but look behind.

Heading into this weekend’s race at Watkins Glen International, Allmendinger remains frustrated that he missed a shift and blew the engine at Sonoma in June, costing him a chance at a strong finish.

“I’m not over it, yet,” Allmendinger said Friday. 

But why?

“I’m a perfectionist,” he said. “The road course races I really, truly try to be a perfectionist. It’s not going to bother me here. It’s still in the back of my mind. It still annoys me because I was disappointed for the race team that I let them down and we didn’t get a good finish.

“I don’t think we were going to win that race. I don’t think that cost us a playoff spot there. I thought we were at least going to have a top-three, top-four finish and it annoys me.”

Allmendinger knows how the focus turns to him and his JTG Daugherty Racing team at road courses because of his open-wheel background and that he won at this track in 2014. Allmendinger enters this weekend 23rd in points. His only way to make the playoffs will be to win and Watkins Glen provides the best chance for that.

“In the end, I can just do my best,” Allmendinger said. “I’ve come here and put a lot of pressure on myself. We all know what the ultimate goal is when we show up here.

“I think over the past couple of years it has gotten a little bit more difficult. I think the field is spread out more. We’ve seen it this year, the three fastest guys (Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.) are usually the three fastest guys every weekend. It doesn’t matter what track we go to, unfortunately, they’re good everywhere.

“I think there’s more of a difference I can make here as a driver, but I don’t see why it’s not going to be those three again that are going to be the fastest cars and as a whole, as a series, we’ve got to catch up to them.”

Allmendinger says he can’t get caught up in expectations others have for him this weekend.

“I just come here and do my best and try to get everything out of it,” Allmendinger said. “I think sometimes people look at it as if we don’t win it’s a full disappointment of the weekend. If we come here and we run top five all weekend and you get a top-five finish, that’s still tough to do and that’s still a good day. If there’s a chance to win, we’ll take the chance. If not, we’ll just get the best that we can.”

Also, Allmendinger will compete in Saturday’s Xfinity race for GMS Racing. He last raced in the series in 2013, winning both starts that season — at Road America and Mid-Ohio.

Allmendinger said he previously hadn’t looked for Xfinity rides at road courses because the best rides were taken. Allmendinger said GMS Racing approached him to drive this weekend.

“Any time a race team wants you to drive a race car, especially for me, it means a lot,” Allmendinger said.

 and on Facebook

Xfinity practice report at Watkins Glen

Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverAug 3, 2018, 1:27 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FINAL PRACTICE

Rain continued to play havoc with practice. It stopped about halfway through the scheduled distance, but not in time for the track to dry.

Nine drivers took time in this session with sports car driver Mike Skeen topping the leaderboard at 95.620 m.p.h.

He had more than one second (1.069) lead over Kaz Grala (94.525 m.p.h.).

Alex Labbe (93.479), Timmy Hill (91.992) and Joey Gase (91.697) rounded out the top five.

Grala (8) posted the most laps.

Click here for complete results.

FIRST PRACTICE

Rain kept most of the competitors off the track since Saturday’s race at Watkins Glen is scheduled to run under dry conditions.

Rookies are required to make at least one lap in practice, so that drove a few drivers onto the track.

With a lap of 89.513 m.ph., Tyler Reddick topped the speed chart among five drivers who made laps.

He beat Austin Cindric (89.344) by .187 seconds

Justin Haley (86.891) Christopher Bell (82.232), and Ryan Preece (81.648) were the only drivers to take time.

Haley (2) was the only driver who turned more than one lap.

Click here for complete results.

Dale Jr. Download: Some crashes evoke thoughts of mortality

By Dan BeaverAug 3, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN, Dale Earnhardt Jr. described the thought process a driver goes through in the moments before an accident like Bubba Wallace experienced last Sunday at Pocono.

“Normally in wrecks … the hitting just starts. You don’t have time to think about ‘I’m about to hit this and it’s going to hurt,’ ” Earnhardt said.

“But in that rare situation that Bubba described where something breaks and you’ve got time to think – like you’re heading toward this wall at 180 miles per hour and you’re going to hammer that damn thing – you don’t know what the result is going to be. You do think about your ability to survive it. Are you going to die? Or you going to be injured? You think about all those things.

“You’d be surprised at what all you can cover in a mere couple of seconds.”

MORE: Bubba Wallace on wreck: ‘I didn’t know if I was going to die or not’ 

Earnhardt understands the relief experienced by Wallace standing outside of the infield care center. To some, it might seem macabre to joke about his ultrasound after facing potentially catastrophic injuries, but a driver can find himself in an almost jovial mood because he survived, according to Earnhardt.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

Dale Jr. Download: Mischief at the track with Brad Means

By Dan BeaverAug 3, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Life was different for the children of drivers when Dale Earnhardt Jr. was young. Early on, he forged a friendship with Brad Means – son of Jimmy Means, who competed at NASCAR’s top level from 1976 through 1993 – and the two were inseparable at the track.

On this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download on NBCSN, Earnhardt recalled some of the special times shared with his friend.

Earnhardt and Means would sneak into the media center and procure promotional material to add to their collection of race memorabilia. They’d wander into one another’s haulers and generally have the experience of their as-yet brief lives.

“At Talladega, we’d go and wander over to the dirt track at night, watch dirt track races,” Earnhardt recalled. “I don’t know what our dads were doing or where they were.”

In an age before cell phones, trusting the kids to stay out of trouble defined a different era  and it paid to have a buddy.

So long as Earnhardt and Means stayed out of trouble, their fathers allowed them to roam freely. As with most adolescents, however, trouble was occasionally unavoidable.

Earnhardt recalled an incident at Michigan International Speedway on top of the hauler of a rival team. Means was standing by his side.

“We climb up on top of the hauler of the 10 Purolator car and I knocked a frickin’ laptop off the top of the trailer,” Earnhardt recalled – breaking it in the process. “Knowing what I know now, I feel even worse about it. Because then, you could tell the disappointment on their face, but they didn’t say, ‘get the F out of here … you’re in the way’ or anything like that.”

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

Friday schedule for NASCAR at Watkins Glen

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR begins its race weekend at Watkins Glen International today with Xfinity Series practice and a K&N Pro Series East race.

Cup teams won’t see the track until Saturday.

Here is the day’s schedule:

(All Times Are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:05 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sport App)

4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series East race; 100 miles/41 laps (tape delayed broadcast airs Wed, Aug. 8 on NBCSN)