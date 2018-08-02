Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr., Dale Earnhardt Jr. recall first meeting

By Dan BeaverAug 2, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Fans have become accustomed to seeing teenagers rise rapidly through the NASCAR ranks, but that wasn’t always the case in the Cup series. Martin Truex Jr. was not allowed to race full-sized race cars in New Jersey until he turned 18 in 1998.

It took another four years for him to get on the radar screen of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his Chance2 Motorsports team. On Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America, Truex and Earnhardt recalled their first meeting at a test in Richmond.

Chance2 was evaluating Truex, although the 2017 champion did not know exactly how seriously he was being considered. At that test, Earnhardt’s car was great, Truex’s was not. So Earnhardt offered an opportunity to test his car after the lunch break.

“So here I am, 22 years old and … Dale Jr., we’d just had a conversation and that was a big enough deal,” Truex recalled. “And he’s like ‘why don’t you just jump in there and drive mine.’ “

Truex wondered if that was some kind of prank.

Rain canceled the remainder of the test and Truex was not able to get into one of Earnhardt’s cars until the 10th Xfinity series race of 2003.

“This is still 2002,” Truex added. “It was the fall race, so it rained out. I didn’t get to … try his car out. He went on to win the race, but I didn’t get to do anything until the Chance2 deal in 2003. So it was a whole winter of waiting.”

Truex qualified sixth at Richmond Raceway in May 2003 and led 11 laps, but a broken transmission ended his day early.

Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Watkins Glen International

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen, New York, this weekend to hold its annual Cup and Xfinity races at Watkins Glen International.

It’s the second road course race of the year for Cup teams and the first for Xfinity teams.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All Times Are Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 3

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:05 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sport App)

4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series East race; 100 miles/41 laps (broadcast airs at 6 p.m. ET Aug. 8 on NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 4

7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:05 – 11:20 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

11:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1 – 2:15 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Xfinity Zippo 200; 82 laps/200.9 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (impound); multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 5

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m.  – Bowling at the Glen Cup race; 90 laps/220.5 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Matt DiBenedetto: No ‘ill will’ toward Aric Almirola after ‘overreaction’ at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Matt DiBenedetto said he and Aric Almirola have talked via text messages and are “fine” with each other in the days following their run-in after the checkered flag at Pocono and DiBenedetto’s heated confrontation with Almirola on pit road.

In an interview Wednesday night on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Dialed In,” DiBenedetto said he has “no ill will toward Aric” and that his intentional spin of Almirola after the checkered flag was an “overreaction” fueled by a disappointing finish.

“The only bad news that I have for everybody is that Aric and I have talked,” DiBenedetto said. “We texted back and forth after he did that interview (Tuesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). … We talked and we’re fine. No problem with Aric. Honestly a week or two before, he was racing for the lead and I was actually pulling for him to win. So I have no ill will toward Aric.”

Almirola had said he was “baffled” by DiBenedetto’s actions.

“I was blown away after the race when he come and run into the side of me and spun me out,” Almirola said. “I couldn’t wrap my head around what he was so upset about.

“I understand. I guess when you’re running back there and you’re fighting to stay on the lead lap week in and week out, racing like that, 25th is a big deal. But I was racing. I caught him off Turn 1 and drove underneath of him and passed him in the Tunnel Turn and we came back to the checkered. I finished 25th and he finished behind me (in 27th) and apparently was pretty upset about it.”

The driver of GoFas Racing’s No. 32 Ford blamed “testosterone and adrenaline all mixed together” and “a bad sequence of events” for both him and Almirola for what happened.

DiBenedetto shared his side of the story.

“We were both frustrated, because obviously (Almirola) had a strong car and he ended up with some damage, had to go to the back,” DiBenedetto said. “And our team, we’re a small team … we were probably going to finish 16th, 18th, at least top 20 at worst. The last two restarts for me worked out very, very poorly. The second to last restart the line that I was in, turned out really bad. So we stacked up and I lost a couple of spots. But on the green-white-checkered, I was going into Turn 3 and (the field) stacked up really bad. I ran into the back of (Paul Menard), we all checked up and I lost like five more spots, four or five more spots and I was absolutely furious. Just out of being passionate, because that would have been a really good run for us if we finished where I thought we deserved to run.

“So I’m all ready, really mad. On the white flag Aric and I were side-by-side and as he said, 25th, and every spot matters. … So we went into Turn 2 and he went up the race track and we were side-by-side and he kind of cleared himself, he thought he was clear, whatever happened. If I wouldn’t have checked up, I was going to hit the wall.”

After the checkered flag, DiBenedetto said he gave Almirola “a little bump” on the backstretch and then Almirola “tried to brake check me.”

“I started it,” DiBenedetto said. “Whatever, I’m not mad about that. That sparked me again and then he came back up beside me and slammed into my right-side door and then I reacted by crashing him on the back straightaway, or spinning him out. It was just an overreaction and way too much adrenaline and testosterone mixed together and … in hindsight I would never race him like that nor would he and it was a crazy situation.”

The 27-year-old driver said the incident “was more of a thing that’s conversational for after the race” and “That’s how it should have been handled after the race by me. But when all that happened, he’s frustrated, I’m frustrated. I was too angry and after the race I went up beside him and expressed my displeasure.”

NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr. went clamming to support his racing

By Dan BeaverAug 2, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Martin Truex Jr. knew at an early age that racing was going to be his fulltime job, but to get there he had to pay his dues on a clamming boat.

“That’s the family business,” Truex said. “My family’s in the commercial clamming business.”

From an early age, Truex knew that it took money to race and climb the ladder.

“In high school, I started going on (the boat) on the weekends,” Truex said. “We’d leave the docks Saturday night 2-3 a.m., because you’d have to catch on Sunday to have Monday morning’s shipment to go to the plant. … I bought a lot of go-kart tires and a lot of stuff to race on Saturdays.”

Immediately out of high school, Truex transitioned from working part time to a full-time gig – still with an eye toward supporting his race. The reason was simple, it was a lot more lucrative to work on the boat than in a shop. He was able to clear $1,200 or more each week.

That lasted for nearly two years until he started running the Busch North car.

The story of his clamming days will be detailed in an episode of Racing Roots that debuts at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC after the Xfnity race at Watkins Glen International.

NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr., Dale Earnhardt Jr. prepare for deer hunting season

By Dan BeaverAug 1, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Now that Dale Earnhardt Jr. has retired from driving, he does not get as many opportunities to spend time with his friend Martin Truex Jr. as before, but they know that hunting season will bring them together.

The two have partnered in a hunting lodge and manage the property together.

“The best part about hunting is all the work,” Earnhardt said on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America. “The managing of the land and getting everything ready, that’s where the fun is. Spending time with your favorite people.”

Setting up cameras to get an idea of where deer blinds should be placed and creating the right environment for the coming season allows the two to bond away from the track.

“It’s been a ton of fun … to get that land together,” Truex said. “For me, it’s so exciting to put all that work in and then kind of see the fruits of your labor. And to see the surprises. … We look at the cameras all the time and you see something pop up.”

The property is a bow hunting lease and on many weekends between sessions on track, Truex will build his own arrows. It allows him to tinker with something to keep his hands busy.

