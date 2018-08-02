Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Watkins Glen preview

By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gives you one last preview of this weekend’s racing at Watkins Glen International.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman from Stamford, Connecticut.

A new episode of the “Dale Jr. Download” begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.

On today’s show:

  • As NASCAR prepares to hit the road at Watkins Glen, we’re going to play a game of Buy or Sell involving some of the drivers still seeking a win as the regular season winds down. Who has the best shot to topple the Big 3? What’s been the main difference between Kyle Busch and teammate Denny Hamlin this season? And how do you define a road course ‘ringer’ anyway?
  • On Saturday at the Glen, Christopher Bell has an opportunity to tie Sam Ard’s record of four consecutive Xfinity Series wins. The 23-year-old’s future has been a hot topic, and on Wednesday, both Bell and his boss, Joe Gibbs, appeared to have different ideas of what that future should be. We’ll hear from them both, and discuss whether it’s time for Gibbs and the Toyota camp to get worried.
  • We’ll continue our look at the best race tracks from New York State in ‘My Home Track.’ Next stop: A track in the Binghamton area that’s been owned by the same family for almost 70 years!
NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Watkins Glen in last three seasons

By Dan BeaverAug 2, 2018, 5:30 PM EDT
In Modern Day NASCAR, no race is disposable. The dominance of the Big 3 is altering a lot of strategies, however, and it changes how one want to approach the fantasy game. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are locked in a tight battle to lead the points and earn 15 bonus playoff points that go along with it, but the real concern for them is in accumulating race victories.

That changed the way they approached Sonoma this June. Instead of battling for segment wins, the Big 3 opted to challenge for the overall victory at the end. That race was run with limited caution flags, so the strategy played out perfectly, but there are a lot of unknowns on road courses. An ill-timed caution can play havoc with one’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster, so this is a good week to take a few risks and perhaps even leave one of the Big 3 in the garage.

1. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 5.00)
Busch has been close to perfect at Watkins Glen. In 13 starts there, he’s scored two wins and 11 top 10s. He is also the only driver in the field with three consecutive top 10s on the New York road course – including a second-place finish to Joey Logano in 2015. He’s been just as strong at Sonoma and his fifth-place finish there was his seventh straight road course top 10.

2. Matt Kenseth (three-year average: 5.33)
This will be Kenseth’s first road course race of 2018; Trevor Bayne got behind the wheel at Sonoma. It appears that the No. 6 is improving, but so far Kenseth has been able to score only results in the teens. That trend will likely continue this week, but in some fantasy games that might still make him a good value.

3. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 7.33)
Busch has been one of the most consistent drivers all season. He has not contended for top fives like his teammate Harvick or brother Kyle, but at the end of the race he finds a way to get to the front. That has been his pattern on road courses as well with his last five races at Sonoma and the Glen landing between sixth and 11th.

4. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 8.33)
Keselowski thought he had this race won in 2012 when he nudged Kyle Busch out of the way on the white flag lap on a track made slippery by oil from Bobby Labonte’s car. He was beaten to the finish line by Marcos Ambrose. That wound up being one of three consecutive runner-up finishes at the Glen. Keselowski came close again in 2016 with a third-place result.

5. Joey Logano (three-year average: 9.00)
Logano was one of the best values on road courses from 2014 through 2016. He scored five consecutive finishes of sixth or better – including a victory at the Glen in 2015. He slipped to 12th last June at Sonoma, was 24th at the Glen in August and 19th in the most recent road course race. It’s time to look elsewhere for a fantasy value worthy of challenging the Big 3.

6. Clint Bowyer (three-year average: 9.67)
For the past five years, Bowyer has alternated top 10s with results outside the top 15 at Watkins Glen and if the pattern holds, he will struggle this week. Since finishing fifth at Sonoma this spring, he has scored only one more top 10 in five races in the Cup series. That does not bode well for his chances.

7. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 10.67)
From 2010 through 2015, Hamlin struggled on road courses. He failed to score a single top 15 in that span with an average finish of 29.2, so his turnaround in 2016 came as a surprise. He finished second at Sonoma that year and won at the Glen. Last year, he swept the top five on the combined road courses and followed that with a 10th at Sonoma this spring.

8. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 11.00)
At Sonoma this spring, Truex became the first Cup driver to win back-to-back road course races since Kyle Busch in 2008. The odds of him getting three in a row are high since three of his previous five attempts on twisty tracks ended 25th or worse.

9. AJ Allmendinger (three-year average: 12.33)
Allmendinger didn’t take command of the 2014 race at Glen until lap 61, but once he grabbed the top spot he refused to let go. That victory locked him into the playoffs and he hopes the same thing will happen this season. His missed shift and blown engine at Sonoma this June is still etched in his brain, but he has always been much better at the Glen with a career average of 9.3 to Sonoma’s 26.3.

10. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 13.00 in two starts)
Elliott would like to get out of the Glen with a top 10 so he can take some momentum to Michigan. In two starts on this lightning fast road course, he’s missed the single digits both times with 13th-place finishes. He enters this weekend with back-to-back top 10s on the flat tracks of New Hampshire and Pocono. Many experts think the same skills apply on the road courses as drivers have to brake before the corner and accelerate at the apex.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Only four active drivers have won poles at the Glen in the past. Kyle Busch leads with two poles. AJ Allmendinger, Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson have one each. Throughout the history of this track, scoring multiple poles has been difficult with only three drivers ever stringing three together. In all likelihood, the pole will go to someone new, so make your selection after practice is in the books.

Segment Winners: There is simply no way to predict who will be victorious at the end of segments on road courses. Strategy played such a critical role in the Sonoma race this June that the leaders gave up the opportunity to lead at the end of each stage in order to gain track position. In three road course races in the past two years, no one has won more than one stage.

The most likely segment winners this week will be drivers who believe they are going to make the playoffs, but have not yet won a race to lock themselves in. They not only need the potential stage bonus, but also the points that are awarded at the end of each segment in order to protect their position in the standings.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.

Hendrick Motorsports signs extensions with Alex Bowman, Nationwide through 2020

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 4:52 PM EDT
Alex Bowman and Nationwide Insurance will be with Hendrick Motorsports through 2020, the team announced Thursday.

Bowman signed a one-year extension with the team, while Nationwide entered an two-year extension to sponsor the No. 88 Chevrolet in 20 races in 2019 and 2020.

The company is the primary sponsor for 19 races this season.

The news comes four days after Bowman, 25, placed third at Pocono Raceway for the best finish of his Cup career.

Bowman, who has 102 career starts, is in his first full season with Hendrick after replacing Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the No. 88.

Nationwide joined Hendrick as a corporate sponsor in 2014 and was a primary sponsor of Earnhardt from 2015-17.

“Having this kind of support is incredible,” Bowman said a press release. “From Nationwide and our other partners to Mr. Hendrick, (crew chief) Greg (Ives) and all my teammates, I feel very fortunate to be in such an awesome position. We have an opportunity to have a lot of success together. To hear a sponsor like Nationwide and a team like Hendrick Motorsports say I’m their guy gives me a ton of confidence and motivation to go out there and deliver results.”

Bowman has been a member of the Hendrick organization since Oct. 2016 when he signed during his tenure as a substitute driver for Earnhardt, who missed the final 18 races of the season due to a concussion.

“We have such a strong partnership with Nationwide,” said Rick Hendrick in the press release. “From doing great things in the community with Nationwide Children’s Hospital to driving significant value back to their business, it’s truly impressive to see how they consistently make the maximum impact with their racing program. We appreciate the incredible relationship with their whole team and look forward to more great things in the coming years.

“Alex has the talent to win races and compete for championships. He and Greg are clicking, and we have a lot of confidence in what they will accomplish together. From our driver and team to our sponsors, we have an exciting No. 88 program that’s set for the foreseeable future.”

Through 21 races this season Bowman has two top fives and eight top 10s along with earning the pole for the Daytona 500.

He is 15th in the point standings with five races left in the regular season.

Martinsville president on Cup night race: ‘Earliest it would happen is in 2020’

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 4:12 PM EDT
According to Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, “There’s nobody that wants a night race here more than I do.”

But in a video posted on the track’s Twitter page in response to a fan question, Campbell said, “The earliest it would happen is in 2020.”

The .526-mile track, the oldest active facility on the NASCAR circuit, finished installing 19 LED lights in Feb. 2017. The project was a result of needing an “insurance policy” after the fall 2015 Cup race ended nearly after sunset.

The track hosted a full NASCAR Late Model race at night last September and will do so again this year.

While last year’s fall Cup race ended under the lights, Campbell said in the video finding the proper date on the schedule for a full night race is an issue, especially with the 2019 schedule already set.

“I think everybody in the business would love to see a night race here,” Campbell said. “I think NASCAR is interested in it; International Speedway Corp., our parent company, is interested. Everybody. … I guess where we’re going with that is it’s not as easy as pick a date, flip the lights on and let’s do it. There’s lot of moving pieces to it. We don’t control the pieces. So that’s the problem. The second part of that is a better date to get out of the problems we had in the spring when we got snowed on.”

The April Cup race was delayed to Monday due to snow. The Camping World Truck Series race finished Monday morning and was followed by the full Cup race.

“We would love to swap dates with somebody, but the question is who wants to give up a date and give it to us?” Campbell said. “Because most of the dates are taken. It would take something that makes sense for the other track and makes sense for us and it’s complicated.”

Campbell said the track talks to NASCAR on “a regular basis” about the possibility of a night race.

NASCAR President Brent Dewar addressed what goes into deciding when a race should be run at night in February when asked about a Martinsville night race.

“What we look at, candidly, it’s not night racing for night racing or day racing, it has to be a combination of the ambient temperatures where we’re at, the type of the track we have and the ability to have a great race,” Dewar said. “Some of the tracks will lend themselves to incredible night racing.’’

The Cup Series returns to Martinsville on Oct. 28 with the playoff race starting at 2:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

The track’s 2019 Cup races are scheduled for March 24 and Oct. 27.

Martin Truex Jr. looks to match Tony Stewart’s road course win streak from 2004-05

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
If Martin Truex Jr. were to win Sunday at Watkins Glen International (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), he’d do something that hasn’t been accomplished in the Cup Series since 2005.

A card-carrying member of this season’s “Big 3” with Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, Truex will try to defend his win in last year’s race at the road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

A trip to victory lane would be his third consecutive on a road course after he won in June at Sonoma Raceway.

The last driver to claim three consecutive road course wins was Tony Stewart.

Stewart’s trifecta began in 2004 when he won at Watkins Glen. He then followed that up with wins in 2005 at Sonoma and again at WGI.

Like Stewart in 2005, Truex enters Watkins Glen with four wins on the season. That trails the six wins by Busch and Harvick.

“I raced go karts on road courses and always had fun learning the challenges of road racing,” said Truex in a press release. “I can remember the first time I raced at Watkins Glen. It was in a Busch North Series car. It took a while to figure out the track – it was crazy. I kept asking myself ‘How are these guys going so fast around here?’

“I have a lot of years of experience racing at the Glen. And right now I am with a great team which gives me all the pieces to be able to win races at different tracks. Hopefully we can go to the Glen this weekend and do it again. We know that a good qualifying spot is key. Starting up front sets the tone for the race.”

Starting from the front row hasn’t resulted in a winner at WGI since 2008 (Busch).

What is working in Truex’s favor?

For one, he’s finished every lap in all 12 career starts at The Glen.

Second, he’s led the most laps in the last three road course races. Last year, he led 25 laps at Sonoma before an engine issue knocked him out. He then led 24 laps at WGI and 62 laps this year at Sonoma.

Truex would be the sixth driver to ever win three consecutive road course races. That includes Stewart, Tim Richmond, Rusty Wallace and David Pearson.

Another driver won three straight but then doubled it. Jeff Gordon holds the all-time mark with six consecutive road course victories.

A victory in Sunday’s race would also tie Truex with Busch for four career wins on road courses, which leads active drivers.

Going back to 2005, Truex is  trying do something else Stewart achieved that season.

Win his second Cup title.

