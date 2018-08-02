Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Martinsville president on Cup night race: ‘Earliest it would happen is in 2020’

By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 4:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

According to Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell, “There’s nobody that wants a night race here more than I do.”

But in a video posted on the track’s Twitter page in response to a fan question, Campbell said, “The earliest it would happen is in 2020.”

The .526-mile track, the oldest active facility on the NASCAR circuit, finished installing 19 LED lights in Feb. 2017. The project was a result of needing an “insurance policy” after the fall 2015 Cup race ended nearly after sunset.

The track hosted a full NASCAR Late Model race at night last September and will do so again this year.

While last year’s fall Cup race ended under the lights, Campbell said in the video finding the proper date on the schedule for a full night race is an issue, especially with the 2019 schedule already set.

“I think everybody in the business would love to see a night race here,” Campbell said. “I think NASCAR is interested in it; International Speedway Corp., our parent company, is interested. Everybody. … I guess where we’re going with that is it’s not as easy as pick a date, flip the lights on and let’s do it. There’s lot of moving pieces to it. We don’t control the pieces. So that’s the problem. The second part of that is a better date to get out of the problems we had in the spring when we got snowed on.”

The April Cup race was delayed to Monday due to snow. The Camping World Truck Series race finished Monday morning and was followed by the full Cup race.

“We would love to swap dates with somebody, but the question is who wants to give up a date and give it to us?” Campbell said. “Because most of the dates are taken. It would take something that makes sense for the other track and makes sense for us and it’s complicated.”

Campbell said the track talks to NASCAR on “a regular basis” about the possibility of a night race.

NASCAR President Brent Dewar addressed what goes into deciding when a race should be run at night in February when asked about a Martinsville night race.

“What we look at, candidly, it’s not night racing for night racing or day racing, it has to be a combination of the ambient temperatures where we’re at, the type of the track we have and the ability to have a great race,” Dewar said. “Some of the tracks will lend themselves to incredible night racing.’’

The Cup Series returns to Martinsville on Oct. 28 with the playoff race starting at 2:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

The track’s 2019 Cup races are scheduled for March 24 and Oct. 27.

Martin Truex Jr. looks to match Tony Stewart’s road course win streak from 2004-05

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If Martin Truex Jr. were to win Sunday at Watkins Glen International (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC), he’d do something that hasn’t been accomplished in the Cup Series since 2005.

A card-carrying member of this season’s “Big 3” with Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick, Truex will try to defend his win in last year’s race at the road course in Watkins Glen, New York.

A trip to victory lane would be his third consecutive on a road course after he won in June at Sonoma Raceway.

The last driver to claim three consecutive road course wins was Tony Stewart.

Stewart’s trifecta began in 2004 when he won at Watkins Glen. He then followed that up with wins in 2005 at Sonoma and again at WGI.

Like Stewart in 2005, Truex enters Watkins Glen with four wins on the season. That trails the six wins by Busch and Harvick.

“I raced go karts on road courses and always had fun learning the challenges of road racing,” said Truex in a press release. “I can remember the first time I raced at Watkins Glen. It was in a Busch North Series car. It took a while to figure out the track – it was crazy. I kept asking myself ‘How are these guys going so fast around here?’

“I have a lot of years of experience racing at the Glen. And right now I am with a great team which gives me all the pieces to be able to win races at different tracks. Hopefully we can go to the Glen this weekend and do it again. We know that a good qualifying spot is key. Starting up front sets the tone for the race.”

Starting from the front row hasn’t resulted in a winner at WGI since 2008 (Busch).

What is working in Truex’s favor?

For one, he’s finished every lap in all 12 career starts at The Glen.

Second, he’s led the most laps in the last three road course races. Last year, he led 25 laps at Sonoma before an engine issue knocked him out. He then led 24 laps at WGI and 62 laps this year at Sonoma.

Truex would be the sixth driver to ever win three consecutive road course races. That includes Stewart, Tim Richmond, Rusty Wallace and David Pearson.

Another driver won three straight but then doubled it. Jeff Gordon holds the all-time mark with six consecutive road course victories.

A victory in Sunday’s race would also tie Truex with Busch for four career wins on road courses, which leads active drivers.

Going back to 2005, Truex is  trying do something else Stewart achieved that season.

Win his second Cup title.

 and on Facebook

Podcast: Rick Hendrick on his happy place and ‘toughest year’ for his team

Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Nate RyanAug 2, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There is a 60,000-square-foot happy place at Hendrick Motorsports where the team’s founder and owner goes for reflection and solace.

Inside his Heritage Center, Rick Hendrick has more than 200 vintage cars, about as many guitars and some life-size reminders of the people and places that have shaped his life.

“I can come over here, have lunch and look out among the cars, and it’s almost as good as the ocean, but in a different way,” Hendrick said in discussing the museum and its many artifacts on the latest NASCAR on NBC Podcast. “That place I can see my mom, dad, granddad, brother, son and all the folks that aren’t here anymore. And my first Corvette, my first car, my first toolbox.

“You kind of pinch yourself and say when you were walking through a tobacco field when you were 12 years old, you were dreaming some of this, not this big, but you were dreaming, and this dream has come true.”

From the humble beginnings of his family’s tobacco farm in tiny Palmer Springs, Virginia, Hendrick has built a $9 billion automotive dealership empire with 11,000 employees and a NASCAR team that has won 12 Cup championships.

But Hendrick Motorsports also has been stuck on 249 victories in NASCAR’s premier series for more than a year. Kasey Kahne‘s July 23, 2017 win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the team’s most recent trip to victory lane in Cup as the move to the Camaro model has been more challenging than expected.

“I didn’t think it would be this tough,” Hendrick said. “I underestimated the car change. We definitely are not used to this kind of year. I think we won 17 (races in 2007). That was like it’s automatic. Four championships back to back with (Jeff) Gordon and Terry (Labonte) and five with Jimmie, and you think, ‘Hey, this is easy.’

“We underestimated how much better the competition was going to be, and how much work we needed to do to the new car.”

There have been signs recently of a turnaround. Chase Elliott earned the team’s first two stage wins this season in consecutive races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway. Alex Bowman (third) and William Byron (sixth), both in their first Cup seasons with Hendrick, also turned in season-best results at Pocono.

Beyond adapting to the Camaro, Hendrick also overhauled its processes for building cars and moved all four of its teams into the same building.

“(The Camaro) is a great piece, but we decided at the end of the year, we were going to change the way we did things, rework the facility, change the way we operated,” Hendrick said. “Well with that and the new car and shifting drivers and teams and crew chiefs around, it was a load. And we got behind.

“We’re trying to catch up. It’s been the toughest year, one of the toughest years I can ever remember. But I feel like we’ve got the best effort (and) organization of people working together in the face of not being successful as we want to be, but we’ll get there. That’s what I tell the folks. Surrender is not in our book. We keep seeing a little better, little better, little better. You don’t go from running 15th to winning.”

Hendrick, who recently turned 69 has made a similarly long climb through life, which the Heritage Center tracks in vivid detail. The building has replicas of the general store where he built his first race car (a 1931 Chevrolet that he drag raced), the bank where his mother worked (and provided loans for his first dealership) and the Citgo station where he met his wife, Linda, 46 years ago.

The building grew out of a difficult 2004 for Hendrick, who endured the death of his father a few months before losing his son, brother, two nieces and six other people connected to Hendrick Motorsports in a plane crash. “How do I remember all these people and all this stuff?” Hendrick remembers asking.

“That building is a timeline of my life,” he said.

It’s also a pristine warehouse for what some have called the world’s best Corvette collection (Hendrick owns more than 130, including 40 of his favorite 1967 model) and a second-floor nook that houses a diverse lineup of music memorabilia.

Among the featured artists are the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix, Buddy Holly, Led Zeppelin, Johnny Cash, Iron Maiden, Brad Paisley, Zac Brown, Darius Rucker and Steve Winwood, who is among a few musicians to make an in-person appearance at the museum (“Higher Love” is Hendrick’s favorite song).

“I listen to music all the time,” said Hendrick, who has taken guitar lessons but gave up quickly on mastering the instrument. “I like a little bit of everything.”

You can listen to Hendrick on the podcast via the embed below or on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or Google Play.

Weekend schedule for Cup, Xfinity at Watkins Glen International

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR returns to Watkins Glen, New York, this weekend to hold its annual Cup and Xfinity races at Watkins Glen International.

It’s the second road course race of the year for Cup teams and the first for Xfinity teams.

Here’s the full weekend schedule with TV and radio info.

(All Times Are Eastern)

Friday, Aug. 3

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:05 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sport App)

4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series East race; 100 miles/41 laps (broadcast airs at 6 p.m. ET Aug. 8 on NBCSN)

Saturday, Aug. 4

7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – Xfinity garage opens

10:05 – 11:20 a.m. – Cup practice (NBCSN, Motor Racing Network)

11:35 a.m. – Xfinity qualifying; multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN)

12:45 p.m. – Xfinity driver-crew chief meeting

1 – 2:15 p.m. – Final Cup practice (NBCSN, MRN)

2:30 p.m. – Xfinity driver introductions

3 p.m. – Xfinity Zippo 200; 82 laps/200.9 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

6:35 p.m. – Cup qualifying (impound); multi-car/two rounds (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday, Aug. 5

8 a.m. – Cup garage opens

12:30 p.m. – Driver-crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. – Driver introductions

2:30 p.m.  – Bowling at the Glen Cup race; 90 laps/220.5 miles (NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Matt DiBenedetto: No ‘ill will’ toward Aric Almirola after ‘overreaction’ at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinAug 2, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Matt DiBenedetto said he and Aric Almirola have talked via text messages and are “fine” with each other in the days following their run-in after the checkered flag at Pocono and DiBenedetto’s heated confrontation with Almirola on pit road.

In an interview Wednesday night on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “Dialed In,” DiBenedetto said he has “no ill will toward Aric” and that his intentional spin of Almirola after the checkered flag was an “overreaction” fueled by a disappointing finish.

“The only bad news that I have for everybody is that Aric and I have talked,” DiBenedetto said. “We texted back and forth after he did that interview (Tuesday on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). … We talked and we’re fine. No problem with Aric. Honestly a week or two before, he was racing for the lead and I was actually pulling for him to win. So I have no ill will toward Aric.”

Almirola had said he was “baffled” by DiBenedetto’s actions.

“I was blown away after the race when he come and run into the side of me and spun me out,” Almirola said. “I couldn’t wrap my head around what he was so upset about.

“I understand. I guess when you’re running back there and you’re fighting to stay on the lead lap week in and week out, racing like that, 25th is a big deal. But I was racing. I caught him off Turn 1 and drove underneath of him and passed him in the Tunnel Turn and we came back to the checkered. I finished 25th and he finished behind me (in 27th) and apparently was pretty upset about it.”

The driver of GoFas Racing’s No. 32 Ford blamed “testosterone and adrenaline all mixed together” and “a bad sequence of events” for both him and Almirola for what happened.

DiBenedetto shared his side of the story.

“We were both frustrated, because obviously (Almirola) had a strong car and he ended up with some damage, had to go to the back,” DiBenedetto said. “And our team, we’re a small team … we were probably going to finish 16th, 18th, at least top 20 at worst. The last two restarts for me worked out very, very poorly. The second to last restart the line that I was in, turned out really bad. So we stacked up and I lost a couple of spots. But on the green-white-checkered, I was going into Turn 3 and (the field) stacked up really bad. I ran into the back of (Paul Menard), we all checked up and I lost like five more spots, four or five more spots and I was absolutely furious. Just out of being passionate, because that would have been a really good run for us if we finished where I thought we deserved to run.

“So I’m all ready, really mad. On the white flag Aric and I were side-by-side and as he said, 25th, and every spot matters. … So we went into Turn 2 and he went up the race track and we were side-by-side and he kind of cleared himself, he thought he was clear, whatever happened. If I wouldn’t have checked up, I was going to hit the wall.”

After the checkered flag, DiBenedetto said he gave Almirola “a little bump” on the backstretch and then Almirola “tried to brake check me.”

“I started it,” DiBenedetto said. “Whatever, I’m not mad about that. That sparked me again and then he came back up beside me and slammed into my right-side door and then I reacted by crashing him on the back straightaway, or spinning him out. It was just an overreaction and way too much adrenaline and testosterone mixed together and … in hindsight I would never race him like that nor would he and it was a crazy situation.”

The 27-year-old driver said the incident “was more of a thing that’s conversational for after the race” and “That’s how it should have been handled after the race by me. But when all that happened, he’s frustrated, I’m frustrated. I was too angry and after the race I went up beside him and expressed my displeasure.”

 and on Facebook