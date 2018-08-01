Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Kyle Petty: Daniel Suarez is ‘a threat’ at Watkins Glen, future races

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
After racing to a career day Sunday at Pocono Raceway, Kyle Petty believes Daniel Suarez is “a threat” to win this weekend at Watkins Glen International and more upcoming races.

Suarez finished second at Pocono, topping his previous career-best finish of third at Dover earlier this year and Watkins Glen International last year.

On NASCAR America, Petty said “If I had the magic 8 ball, it would say, ‘Chances are good'” that Suarez will have a good race Sunday.

“He did grow up on road courses,” Petty said. “We did a ‘Racing Roots’ with him in Mexico and went to that very first road course track where he learned to drive a go-kart on. I’m biased here. I really am a fan of Daniel Suarez. … He’s one of the most honest drivers you will ever talk to.”

Suarez’ third-place finish at Watkins Glen came after he led 14 laps and won a stage. On Sunday, he started from his first career pole and led a career-high 29 laps before placing second to Kyle Busch.

“Every race he gets better, every year he gets better,” Petty said. “I think as we make the turn here in his sophomore year I think he is a threat. I think he’s a threat not only at a Watkins Glen but some of the other race tracks we go to. I think that team will continue to get better.”

Watch the above video for more, including Dave Burns’ interview with Suarez.

Bubba Wallace on Pocono wreck: ‘I didn’t know if I was going to die or not’

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
Bubba Wallace estimates he had between seven and eight seconds to think before his No. 43 Chevrolet slammed into the Turn 1 wall at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

What was Wallace thinking about in that short time?

“You literally think, ‘Am I going to die? Am I going to get knocked out?” Wallace said on this week’s episode of Ryan Blaney’s “Glass Case of Emotion” podcast.

Wallace walked away from the wreck, which was a result of one of his brake rotors giving out. That sent Wallace’s car shooting left through the grass on the inside of Turn 1 and toward the outside wall, where the right side of the car took the hit.

“I thought I was going to hit head-on,” Wallace said. “My facial expression, I wish you could have seen it. I told (girlfriend) Amanda, ‘Yeah, you jumped around the corner and scared the hell out of me and I’m like, ‘Oh!’ This one was like petrified, I didn’t know if I was going to die or not.”

Wallace said if he had to do it over again, he would have angled his car right into the outside wall to avoid such a hard impact.

MORE: Long: Bubba Wallace wreck shows how far safety has come

Wallace then explained why it took so long for him to lower the safety net on his driver-side window.

“I hit and it knocked the breath out of me,” Wallace said. “The spotter (Freddie Kraft) is like, ‘Hey, are you all right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeaaaah, I’m fine.’ Then he asked again and it was a matter of 10 seconds. I said, ‘Yes, I’m good.’ Then I finally gathered my breath and I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s get out.’ Not knowing that (letting down the window net) is the international sign (that I’m ok).”

After that, NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. called into the podcast to ask if Wallace’s wrecked car could be an addition to his car graveyard located at his home.

Watch that conversation below.

Joe Gibbs on Christopher Bell: ‘We have to keep him’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongAug 1, 2018, 9:48 AM EDT
Christopher Bell’s three consecutive Xfinity wins have raised questions of if he’ll move to Cup next year, but car owner Joe Gibbs said Wednesday on “The Morning Drive” that the youngster is “scheduled” to be in Xfinity next year.

Bell’s status has gained attention because there’s seemingly no place for him in a Toyota Cup ride next year.

Joe Gibbs Racing already has Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones in its four-car lineup. The only other high-profile Toyota team, Furniture Row Racing, has reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr., and seeks sponsorship for that team. That leaves the possibility of a second ride there less likely. Truex is a free agent after this season but indicated last month at Kentucky that “I don’t plan on doing anything different” for next season.

If Toyota added another organization, it could provide Bell with a path to Cup as early as next year.

“We have to keep him,” Gibbs said to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio of ensuring Bell remains in the Toyota and JGR fold. “Just put it that way. We have to. I think Toyota has a lot invested. We do. I really think he’s a future star. You never know when you step up to the next level, that’s a huge step. We think he’s well on his way. I think he’s showing everyone what his abilities are and his talents.”

Bell won the Camping World Truck Series title last year for Toyota-backed Kyle Busch Motorsports. He ran eight Xfinity races last year for Joe Gibbs Racing, winning in his fifth series start, before moving to that series full-time with JGR this year. Bell has four victories and 12 top-five finishes in 19 Xfinity races this season. He goes for his fourth consecutive Xfinity win — an accomplishment achieved only by Sam Ard in 1983 — Saturday at Watkins Glen (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Bell’s rise and the limited number of Toyota seats in Cup create a conundrum the manufacturer has faced before. Toyota’s driver development program goes from midget racing all the way to Cup, providing a ladder system for drivers to climb as they progress. But with limited seats in Xfinity and Cup, Toyota has lost some young drivers to other manufacturers and organizations.

Kyle Larson, who had been racing on dirt for a Toyota-backed team, signed with Turner Motorsports, a Chevrolet team, to drive in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2013. He later moved to Chevrolet’s Chip Ganassi Racing in Cup. After that, Toyota began to examine its development program to find more avenues for its young drivers.

Even with that in place, the manufacturer lost William Byron, who won a series-high seven Camping World Truck races in 2016 for Kyle Busch Motorsports. Byron moved to JR Motorsports, a Chevrolet team in the Xfinity Series, in 2017. He won the title before moving up to Cup with Hendrick Motorsports this season.

If there’s no room immediately at Joe Gibbs Racing in Cup for Bell, could the organization move him elsewhere as it did when Jones ran as a rookie last year at Furniture Row Racing before returning to JGR?

“Well, it’s so far in the future,” Gibbs said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think that’s what we’re all right now planning and looking at. I think it’s kind of up in the air right now. We’re kind of set next year. We want to keep him in Xfinity next year.

“I think he may have a chance to race a few other things. I think that’s kind of our plan. A year away, a lot can happen in a year. We’re just glad that we’ve got him under our banner.”

NASCAR America: What makes Joe Gibbs Racing’s pit crews so good?

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
Joe Gibbs Racing’s pit crews in the Cup Series are really good.

No more so than the pit crew on Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota.

All four of JGR’s pit crews are in the top nine when it comes to average time on four-tire pit stops under caution. Busch’s crew leads the entire series with an average of 14.837 seconds.

“Yeah, things started a number of years ago with Ray Evernham and Jeff Gordon and a dedicated pit crew then, they’ve just taken this to a whole ‘nother level,” Dale Jarrett said on NASCAR America.

Pit crew chemistry could be a “difference maker” in the closing races of the regular season.

“We’re looking at Kyle Busch right now, at how good he is, how much the crew trusts Kyle Busch when he’s coming into the pits, that he’s not only getting there quick, he’s under control in doing that,” Jarrett said.

Of the “Big 3” of Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., only Busch’s team is in the top nine on average pit time. Harvick’s crew is 10th (15.258 seconds) and Truex’s is 12th (15.295).

“If it comes down to Homestead and the last race, Kyle Busch might not be the best car,” Jarrett said. “They get him out front, he might be the hardest man in the world to pass at that point in time.”

Watch the above video for more.

Retro Rundown 2018: Paint schemes for the Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
The 69th Southern 500 is just around the corner. You only have to wait 33 days for the Sept. 2 race at Darlington Raceway, which will air on NBCSN.

That night, the latest batch of throwback paint schemes will race for our affections and the win.

MORE: Cole Custer, Jeremy Clements Xfinity throwback schemes

Here’s a roundup of the paint schemes that have been announced so far.

No. 2 – Brad KeselowskiWill drive Rusty Wallace’s paint scheme from the 1990 Cup season.

Team Penske

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick: Will drive a scheme based on Busch Beer’s can design from 1996.

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 9 – Chase Elliott: The Hendrick Motorsports driver will have a scheme based on one driven by his late cousin, Casey Elliott. He passed away from cancer in 1996.

Photo: Dustin Long

No. 12 – Ryan Blaney: Will drive a scheme based on the car his father, Dave Blaney, raced in the 2003 Cup season.

No. 14 – Clint BowyerBowyer will driver a paint scheme based on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett drove to a win in the 1965 Southern 500.

 

No. 18 – Kyle Busch: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pilot the original Skittles paint scheme first driven by Ernie Irvan in 1997.

No. 21 – Paul Menard: Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to Cale Yarborough’s win in the 1968 Southern 500, which was the first for the team and Yarborough.

No. 22 – Joey Logano: The Team Penske driver will pay tribute to Steve Park with the Pennzoil scheme Park drove for Dale Earnhardt Inc. in the early 2000s and won two races with.

Logano picture: NBCSN/Steve Park picture: Getty Images

 

No. 24 – William Byron: Will drive Jeff Gordon‘s iconic DuPont “Rainbow Warriors” scheme he raced full-time from 1993 -2000.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31 – Ryan Newman: The Richard Childress Racing driver will honor the late Neil Bonnett with his scheme. The car will be painted like the Mom & Pop’s sponsored car Bonnett drove in two Cup races in 1993. He was the first RCR driver to drive the No. 31.

RCR

No. 32 – Matt DiBenedetto: Will drive Jeff Burton‘s paint scheme from the 2000 Cup season.

 

No. 41 – Kurt BuschWill drive his own paint scheme from the 2003 season when he was part of one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history at Darlington Raceway, losing to Ricky Craven by 0.002 seconds. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the race.

 

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace: The rookie driver will boast the first STP paint scheme Richard Petty drove in 1972 at Riverside International Speedway.

Richard Petty Motorsports

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson: The three-time Darlington winner will drive the scheme he used in 2012 when he won the Southern 500 and gave Hendrick Motorsports its 200th victory.

Richard Childress Racing

 

