Christopher Bell would prefer not to ‘waste another year’ of ‘prime’ in Xfinity

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
Whether he is racing in the Cup or Xfinity Series next year, Christopher Bell would be “thrilled either way,” but the Joe Gibbs Racing driver thinks he’s ready for NASCAR’s biggest stage after 27 starts and five wins in Xfinity.

“I don’t feel like I need another year of Xfinity,” Bell said in a Wednesday teleconference.

The defending Camping World Truck Series champion made his comments hours after team owner Joe Gibbs told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio “we have to keep him” and that Bell is “scheduled” for another season in Xfinity.

Gibbs said Bell’s future is “kind of up in the air right now. We’re kind of set next year. We want to keep him in Xfinity next year.”

But Bell is confident in what his future has in store for him.

“I think the best way for me to win at the Cup level is to get there and start trying at it,” Bell said. “I feel like I’m different than the guys that have been coming up here over the last couple years, and everyone is saying that they’re moving guys up too quick, and the difference is that I’m 23 years old, I’m not 18, 19 or even 20 years old.

“I’ve got a lot of racing experience, and right now I feel like I’m in my prime as a race car driver. If the opportunity comes to go Cup racing next year, I definitely don’t want to waste another year in my prime, so to speak, of not learning and not getting that experience of Cup racing.”

As of now, all four of JGR’s Cup rides are filled for next year and Furniture Row Racing, where Erik Jones was teammates with Martin Truex Jr. in 2017, is now a one-car team seeking additional sponsorship for Truex in 2019.

That leaves the possibility of a second ride there less likely. Truex is a free agent after this season but indicated last month at Kentucky that “I don’t plan on doing anything different” for next season.

Regardless, Bell said he has “every intention of staying” with JGR and Toyota, adding he’d “probably be running either the All‑Star sprint cars or maybe the (World of) Outlaws” if Toyota hadn’t added him to its driver development program in 2015.

“Even if the Cup deal doesn’t work out for next year, which it looks like it’s not going to, I’m still going to be sitting in a really fast race car at a level in motorsports where I never really dreamed I’d be at,” Bell said.

In his rookie season, Bell leads the point standings after 19 races and is coming off winning three consecutive races. He will try to make it four straight Saturday at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on NBC). The last series regular to win four in a row was Sam Ard in 1983.

All of Bell’s five Xfintiy wins to date have occurred on ovals.

Bell will get just his fourth chance to compete on a road course in a national NASCAR series this weekend.

“Going for four in a row would obviously be huge, but obviously it’s going to be a tall order to win four in a row going to a road course that I’ve never been before with guys that are racing that have a ton of experience there,” Bell said. “I’m not going to be heartbroken if I don’t win four in a row, but I will be heartbroken if I don’t win five races this year.  So that’s the only stat that matters to me are those race wins.”

Bell has two concerns heading to WGI, the first of three road courses in four races. The first is shifting.

“I don’t know if I’ve had a road course weekend where I haven’t blown a motor yet by missing a downshift or missing an upshift and accidentally downshifting,” Bell said. “So that’s the number one goal is to get through the weekend without blowing a motor.

“It’s just so opposite of everything that I’ve done in my past, but I’ve really enjoyed the road races that I’ve done, especially at Canada. I feel like I’ve been fairly competitive up there.”

In two Truck Series starts at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, Bell has finishes of fifth and 26th (engine).

“The only thing that’s hindering my confidence right now is just the fact that I was so awful at Road America last year,” Bell said of the race where he started fourth and finished 19th. “That’s the only reason that I don’t feel like I could compete for the win this week.”

Bell’s second concern for the road course race is points.

“(Justin) Allgaier is an excellent road racer,” Bell observed. “Daniel Hemric does a really good job on the road courses.  So there’s a lot of guys that I’m in a really tight points battle with that are really good road racers, and unfortunately for me, I don’t have that star by my name that says I’m a really good road racer.”

Bell has a 16-point lead over Elliott Sadler in second. Hemric is fourth (-23 points) and Allgaier is fifth (-52).

“So luckily with the stages, the way that the strategy works out, I feel like the guys that are competing for wins will pit before the stage ends, and that’ll open up some stage points for us if I’m not up to speed and I’m not competing for the win.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Martin Truex Jr. joins Dale Jr. at the Big Oak table

NBCSN
By Dan BeaverAug 1, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Martin Truex Jr. looking forward to Watkins Glen and back at their history.

Earnhardt and Truex are joined by Krista Voda and Kyle Petty around the Big Oak table in the Charlotte studio.

On today’s show:

  • Martin Truex Jr. sits behind the Big Oak Table in Charlotte. Dale Jr., Kyle Petty and Krista Voda will chat with the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Champion about his racing roots, road course challenges and being a part of the “Big 3.”
  • Have a question for the champ? Jump on twitter and use the hashtag #Wednesdale to ask Truex or Junior anything.
  • Dale Jr. and Truex go way back to the DEI days. Along with Petty, these two-time Xfinity champions will reminisce about the their history together in today’s “Drivers Only” meeting.
  • In today’s edition of “My Home Track: New York,” we will visit the Buffalo area and get Martin Truex Jr’s memories of racing there in the NASCAR North Series almost two decades ago.
NASCAR alters weekend schedule at Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongAug 1, 2018, 4:29 PM EDT
NASCAR announced Wednesday that it will impound Cup cars immediately after qualifying Saturday night and not inspect them until Sunday morning at Watkins Glen International.

What it means is that the starting lineup won’t be official until a few hours before the start of Sunday’s race (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

NASCAR is making the change to avoid keeping crews at the track later into the night Saturday. The Cup garage opens that day at 7 a.m. ET. Qualifying is set for 6:35 p.m. ET and inspection likely would not be finished until after 9:30 p.m. ET

What NASCAR will do is open the garage at 8 a.m. ET Sunday (instead of 11 a.m. ET as previously scheduled) and conduct inspection. It likely will take about 2 1/2 hours.

Any car that fails inspection will have its qualifying time disallowed and start at the rear. Failure a second time will lead to a crew member ejection (likely the car chief) and a third failure will lead to a 10-point penalty. Last weekend at Pocono, 13 Cup cars failed inspection at least once and were forced to start at the rear. The cars of Kevin Harvick and Kasey Kahne, each failed three times. NASCAR docked those teams 10 driver and car owner points.

Pit stalls for the race will be picked by crew chiefs at approximately 11 a.m. ET Sunday.

Kevin Harvick, Kasey Kahne docked 10 points for Pocono inspection failure

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2018, 12:21 PM EDT
Both Kevin Harvick and Kasey Kahne have been docked 10 driver points by NASCAR for their cars failing post-qualifying inspection three times on Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

Each team was also docked 10 owner points.

Neither team will appeal their penalty.

Harvick is now 58 points behind Kyle Busch, but remains second in the standings. This is his second points penalty of the season. He was docked 20 driver points and the seven playoffs he earned from sweeping every stage of the March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for a failed window brace and side skirts being aluminum instead of steel.

Kahne left Pocono 27th in the standings. He is now in 28th, nine points behind Michael McDowell.

NASCAR also issued two indefinite suspensions.

David M. Little, Jr. was suspended for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Douglas E. Chouinard was suspended for violating rule 2.11.a in the rulebook, which states, “Any NASCAR Member charged with any violation of the law (misdemeanor and/or felony) shall notify NASCAR … prior to the next scheduled Event or within 72 hours of being so charged, whichever is earlier.”

Bubba Wallace on Pocono wreck: ‘I didn’t know if I was going to die or not’

By Daniel McFadinAug 1, 2018, 10:25 AM EDT
1 Comment

Bubba Wallace estimates he had between seven and eight seconds to think before his No. 43 Chevrolet slammed into the Turn 1 wall at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

What was Wallace thinking about in that short time?

“You literally think, ‘Am I going to die? Am I going to get knocked out?” Wallace said on this week’s episode of Ryan Blaney’s “Glass Case of Emotion” podcast.

Wallace walked away from the wreck, which was a result of one of his brake rotors giving out. That sent Wallace’s car shooting left through the grass on the inside of Turn 1 and toward the outside wall, where the right side of the car took the hit.

“I thought I was going to hit head-on,” Wallace said. “My facial expression, I wish you could have seen it. I told (girlfriend) Amanda, ‘Yeah, you jumped around the corner and scared the hell out of me and I’m like, ‘Oh!’ This one was like petrified, I didn’t know if I was going to die or not.”

Wallace said if he had to do it over again, he would have angled his car right into the outside wall to avoid such a hard impact.

MORE: Long: Bubba Wallace wreck shows how far safety has come

Wallace then explained why it took so long for him to lower the safety net on his driver-side window.

“I hit and it knocked the breath out of me,” Wallace said. “The spotter (Freddie Kraft) is like, ‘Hey, are you all right?’ I’m like, ‘Yeaaaah, I’m fine.’ Then he asked again and it was a matter of 10 seconds. I said, ‘Yes, I’m good.’ Then I finally gathered my breath and I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s get out.’ Not knowing that (letting down the window net) is the international sign (that I’m ok).”

After that, NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. called into the podcast to ask if Wallace’s wrecked car could be an addition to his car graveyard located at his home.

Watch that conversation below.