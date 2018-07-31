Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Retro Rundown 2018: Paint schemes for the Southern 500

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 6:30 PM EDT
The 69th Southern 500 is just around the corner. You only have to wait 33 days for the Sept. 2 race at Darlington Raceway, which will air on NBCSN.

That night, the latest batch of throwback paint schemes will race for our affections and the win.

Here’s a roundup of the paint schemes that have been announced so far.

No. 2 – Brad KeselowskiWill drive Rusty Wallace’s paint scheme from the 1990 Cup season.

Team Penske

No. 4 – Kevin Harvick: Will drive a scheme based on Busch Beer’s can design from 1996.

Stewart-Haas Racing

No. 9 – Chase Elliott: The Hendrick Motorsports driver will have a scheme based on one driven by his late cousin, Casey Elliott. He passed away from cancer in 1996.

Photo: Dustin Long

No. 12 – Ryan Blaney: Will drive a scheme based on the car his father, Dave Blaney, raced in the 2003 Cup season.

No. 14 – Clint BowyerBowyer will driver a paint scheme based on the car NASCAR Hall of Famer Ned Jarrett drove to a win in the 1965 Southern 500.

 

No. 18 – Kyle Busch: The Joe Gibbs Racing driver will pilot the original Skittles paint scheme first driven by Ernie Irvan in 1997.

No. 21 – Paul Menard: Wood Brothers Racing will pay tribute to Cale Yarborough’s win in the 1968 Southern 500, which was the first for the team and Yarborough.

No. 22 – Joey Logano: The Team Penske driver will pay tribute to Steve Park with the Pennzoil scheme Park drove for Dale Earnhardt Inc. in the early 2000s and won two races with.

Logano picture: NBCSN/Steve Park picture: Getty Images

 

No. 24 – William Byron: Will drive Jeff Gordon‘s iconic DuPont “Rainbow Warriors” scheme he raced full-time from 1993 -2000.

Hendrick Motorsports

No. 31 – Ryan Newman: The Richard Childress Racing driver will honor the late Neil Bonnett with his scheme. The car will be painted like the Mom & Pop’s sponsored car Bonnett drove in two Cup races in 1993. He was the first RCR driver to drive the No. 31.

RCR

No. 32 – Matt DiBenedetto: Will drive Jeff Burton‘s paint scheme from the 2000 Cup season.

 

No. 41 – Kurt BuschWill drive his own paint scheme from the 2003 season when he was part of one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history at Darlington Raceway, losing to Ricky Craven by 0.002 seconds. This year marks the 15th anniversary of the race.

 

No. 43 – Bubba Wallace: The rookie driver will boast the first STP paint scheme Richard Petty drove in 1972 at Riverside International Speedway.

Richard Petty Motorsports

No. 48 – Jimmie Johnson: The three-time Darlington winner will drive the scheme he used in 2012 when he won the Southern 500 and gave Hendrick Motorsports its 200th victory.

Richard Childress Racing

 

Noah Gragson medically cleared to return to racing

Getty Imags
By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 6:03 PM EDT
Camping World Truck Series driver Noah Gragson has been medically cleared to return to on-track activities without restrictions NASCAR announced Tuesday after he was forced to miss last weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway due to flu-like symptoms.

Gragson, who has one win this year with Kyle Busch Motorsports, was given a waiver by NASCAR to remain in the playoffs.

Former KBM driver Erik Jones substituted for Gragson in Saturday’s race and finished second to Kyle Busch after starting from the rear.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Joey Logano Darlington scheme, My Home Track

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to look at the big storylines from last weekend at Pocono

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty joins them Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • Kyle Busch is one of the most talented drivers of his era, but a driver is only as good as his pit crew. Kyle Busch just happens to have the best pit crew in NASCAR and we have the numbers to back it up. Our panel examines how the No. 18 team’s over-the-wall crew gives Busch an advantage over fellow “Big 3” drivers Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

 

  • Daniel Suarez came within a single restart of his first Cup Series win Sunday at Pocono. Following his second-place showing, Suarez spoke with Dave Burns about his performance and his outlook for the playoffs.

 

  • Joey Logano will reveal his Darlington throwback scheme.

 

  • We’ll make the next stop of the “My Home Track” tour of New York. Today, we head to a bullring just north of the state capital of Albany.
Who is hot, not heading into Watkins Glen

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
It’s time to go road racing again this season as the Cup Series heads to the Empire State to compete at Watkins Glen International.

Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) is the second of three road course races this season.

The last six races at WGI have been won by six different drivers.

According to Racing Insights, here’s who is hot and not entering the 22nd race of the season.

Kevin Harvick
• Finished 4th at Pocono (2nd in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, led 30 laps); started 29th after pole-winning
qualifying lap was disallowed due to failed inspection)
• Won 6 of last 20 races
• Won 10 stages in 2018 (had 6 in all of 2017)
• 6 wins is most in a single season
• Led 1,000+ laps in single season for fourth time in career; all four times were in the last five years
• Finished in top 5 in 3 straight races and 7 of last 8
• In 21 races in 2018, has 17 finishes of 7th or better (including 6 wins)
• Finished in the Top 5 in 20 of last 25 races, dating back to last season
• Finished 13th or worse in 4 of last 6 Watkins Glen races
• Started 20th, 29th in Stage 1, 26th in Stage 2, finished 17th in this race one year ago
• Finished 7th or better in 6 of last 8 road course races, including win at Sonoma in 2017

Chase Elliott
• Finished 7th at Pocono (1st in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 14 laps led)
• Finished top 10 in the last two races
• Finished in Top 10 in 5 of last 8 races
• Two stage wins in 2018, both have come in the last two races (Had 3 in 2017)
• Finished 13th in both career starts at Watkins Glen (2016 & 2017)
• Started 4th, placed 3rd in Stage 1 and 18th in Stage 2, led 9 laps, finished 13th in this race one year ago
• Two Top 10s in 5 career road course starts (both at Sonoma)

Kyle Busch
• Won at Pocono (4th in Stage 1, 25th in Stage 1, 52 laps led); started 28th after 2nd-fastest qualifying lap was
disallowed due to failed inspection
• Won 6 of last 15 races
• Finished in Top 5 in 8 of last 9 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 15 of 21 races this season
• Finished 7th or better in 3 straight Watkins Glen races
• Finished 9th or better in 11 of last 12 Watkins Glen races, including wins in 2008 and 2013
• Started 1st, 1st in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2, 21 laps led, finished 7th in this race one year ago; pit for a 2nd time
on lap 23 due to a loose wheel
• Finished 7th or better in 7 straight road course races, including win at Sonoma in 2015

Ryan Newman
• Finished 8th at Pocono (13th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2)
• Top 10 in three of the last four races, had a total of three top-10s in the first 17 races of 2018
• Finished 11th or worse in 11 straight Watkins Glen races
• Last Top 10 at Watkins Glen was 2006 (finished 8th)
• Started 23rd, 15th in Stage 1, 32nd in Stage 2, finished 25th in this race one year ago
• Finished 15th or worse in last 4 road course races

Kurt Busch
• Finished 9th at Pocono (8th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2, 11 laps led); hit wall in Turn 1 after flat left-front tire on Lap 112 while running 15th
• Finished 9th or better in 3 straight races
• Top 10 in four of the last five Watkins Glen races, finished 11th in the other
• Started 18th, 28th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2, finished 6th in this race one year ago
• Finished 7th or better in 3 straight road course races and 11th or better in the last 8 road course races

Martin Truex Jr.
• Finished 15th at Pocono (23rd in Stage 1, 30th in Stage 2)
• Pocono ended a streak of 5 straight Top 5s
• Won 3 of last 8 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 9 of last 11 races
• Finished 7th or better in 2 straight Watkins Glen races, including win in 2017
• Finished in Top 10 in 5 of last 7 Watkins Glen races
• Started 3rd, 2nd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 24 laps led, won this race one year ago
• Won last two road course races
• Finished 7th or better in 4 of last 5 road course races

WHO IS NOT

Jamie McMurray
• Finished 20th at Pocono (17th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2, 1 lap led); penalized for speeding in pits on
lap 24
• Finished 12th or worse in 6 straight races
• Finished 15th or worse in 17 of 21 races this season
• Finished outside the top 10 in 6 of last 7 at Watkins Glen
• Three Top 10s in 15 career starts at Watkins Glen
• Started 9th, 6th in Stage 1, 34th in Stage 2, finished 14th in this race one year ago
• Two top 10s in the last eight road course races

Brad Keselowski
• Finished 38th at Pocono (7th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, 1 lap led); DNF – lost a RR tire on lap 121 while
running 13th and hit the wall
• Finished 32nd or worse in last 2 races and 3 of last 4 (first time since 2013)
• Finished 7th or better in 5 of 8 career Watkins Glen starts
• Three time runner-up finisher at Watkins Glen, yet to win
• Started 8th, 5th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, led 20 laps, finished 15th in this race one year ago; penalized
for driving through too many pit boxes on Lap 87
• Finished 7th or better in 3 of last 6 road course races

Austin Dillon
• Finished 13th at Pocono (21st in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 3 straight races
• Finished 12th or worse in 15 of last 16 races
• Finished outside Top 10 in 18 of 20 races since Daytona 500 win
• Hasn’t finished better than 16th in 4 career starts at Watkins Glen (27.3 avg. finish)
• Started 27th, 13th in Stage 1, 30th in Stage 2, finished 26th in this race one year ago
• Hasn’t finished better than 16th in 9 career road course starts

Clint Bowyer
• Finished 11th at Pocono (6th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2); started 31st after failing post-qualifying
inspection; penalized for speeding in pits on Lap 122
• Finished outside the top 10 in 4 straight races
• Led 331 laps in 2018, more than he had in the previous 4 seasons combined (145)
• Finished 6th or better in 4 of last 6 Watkins Glen races
• Started 12th, 35th in Stage 1, 29th in Stage 2, finished 5th in this race one year ago; started in the rear
due to unapproved adjustments in pre-race
• Finished in top 5 in 3 straight road course races and in Top 10 in 10 of last 13 road course races,
including win at Sonoma in 2012

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
• Finished 22nd at Pocono (20th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2); spun on Lap 158
• Finished outside the top 10 in 10 of last 11 races
• Finished 14th or worse in 17 of 21 races in 2018
• Has not finished better than 18th in 5 career starts at Watkins Glen
• Started 22nd, 10th in Stage 1, 33rd in Stage 2, finished 20th in this race one year ago
• Never finished better than 18th in 11 career road course starts

Kyle Larson
• Finished 23rd at Pocono (12th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2); started 32nd after failing post-qualifying
inspection
• Finished 12th or worse in last 2 races and 3 of the last 4
• Finished 12th or worse in 3 straight Watkins Glen races
• One top 10 in 4 career Watkins Glen starts
• Started 2nd, 4th in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2, finished 23rd in this race one year ago
• Finished 12th or worse in 8 of 9 career road course start

NASCAR community reacts to passing of journalist Tom Higgins at 80

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Tom Higgins, a long-time NASCAR reporter for The Charlotte Observer, died Tuesday morning at the age of 80.

Higgins, who worked for the newspaper full-time from 1964-97, suffered a stroke last August.

A native of Burnsville, North Carolina, Higgins was the first newspaper reporter to cover every race in a NASCAR Cup season in 1980. He was awarded the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence in 2015.

He was also the author of multiple books, including 2013’s “Racing into the Past” and a 1999 book on Junior Johnson. 

The NASCAR community was quick to react to Higgins’ passing.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France released the following statement on Higgins’ passing:

“For more than five decades, Tom Higgins was an ever-present figure in the NASCAR garage. Within the industry, he built a reputation as a trusted and fair voice who delivered our sport to the fans. To those fans, he was a must-read journalist whose reporting was rightly taken as gospel. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a NASCAR beat reporter. As such, his outstanding career earned him NASCAR’s top honor for journalists, the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence, in 2015. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Tom Higgins, a true NASCAR media giant.”

The NASCAR Hall of Fame issued a statement from Executive Director Winston Kelley.

“On behalf of everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to the family of Tom Higgins. Tom was the fourth recipient of the prestigious Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence in 2015. Tom also received the NASCAR Bill France Award of Excellence in 1996 among the many awards and accolades bestowed upon him for his over 40 years of contributions to the NASCAR industry. Affectionately known as ‘Pappy,’ Tom was among the most trusted journalists in the industry and I count myself among the many young journalists he mentored and considered him a dear friend. Words cannot adequately describe the impact Tom had on motorsports. We were fortunate to have his wisdom in serving as a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel since its inception in 2009. Tom will be dearly missed, but his remarkable legacy of professionalism and willingness to help others will live on forever.”