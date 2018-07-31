Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR community reacts to passing of journalist Tom Higgins at 80

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Tom Higgins, a long-time NASCAR reporter for The Charlotte Observer, died Tuesday morning at the age of 80.

Higgins, who worked for the newspaper full-time from 1964-97, suffered a stroke last August.

A native of Burnsville, North Carolina, Higgins was the first newspaper reporter to cover every race in a NASCAR Cup season in 1980. He was awarded the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence in 2015.

He was also the author of multiple books, including 2013’s “Racing into the Past” and a 1999 book on Junior Johnson. 

The NASCAR community was quick to react to Higgins’ passing.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France released the following statement on Higgins’ passing:

“For more than five decades, Tom Higgins was an ever-present figure in the NASCAR garage. Within the industry, he built a reputation as a trusted and fair voice who delivered our sport to the fans. To those fans, he was a must-read journalist whose reporting was rightly taken as gospel. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a NASCAR beat reporter. As such, his outstanding career earned him NASCAR’s top honor for journalists, the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence, in 2015. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Tom Higgins, a true NASCAR media giant.”

The NASCAR Hall of Fame issued a statement from Executive Director Winston Kelley.

“On behalf of everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to the family of Tom Higgins. Tom was the fourth recipient of the prestigious Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence in 2015. Tom also received the NASCAR Bill France Award of Excellence in 1996 among the many awards and accolades bestowed upon him for his over 40 years of contributions to the NASCAR industry. Affectionately known as ‘Pappy,’ Tom was among the most trusted journalists in the industry and I count myself among the many young journalists he mentored and considered him a dear friend. Words cannot adequately describe the impact Tom had on motorsports. We were fortunate to have his wisdom in serving as a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel since its inception in 2009. Tom will be dearly missed, but his remarkable legacy of professionalism and willingness to help others will live on forever.”

Ryan: How did Kevin Harvick get beat at Pocono? A lack of willing followers

By Nate RyanJul 31, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
You never will beat the fastest car in a race by following it.

That seven crew chiefs adhered to that axiom – after many inexplicably resisted its truth in earlier races this season at Richmond and Michigan – is the primary reason Kevin Harvick wasn’t in victory lane last Sunday despite having the fastest car at Pocono Raceway.

Ostensibly, the tipping point was a collision in the pits with Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola, necessitating an extra stop that dropped Harvick to 30th on a restart with 40 laps remaining.

But Harvick already had spent 16 laps battling through traffic to reach fifth before the incident and was facing longer odds of earning his seventh win of 2018.

How did this happen to the driver of a dominant No. 4 Ford that started 28th but was in the top 10 within the first nine laps and seemed to be dictating the race in its second stage?

It was a cascading chain of events that began simply enough with a rejection of the groupthink that too often rules the course of a NASCAR race.

With Harvick cruising toward a Stage 2 win and the pits about to close, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez peeled off the track.

They sacrificed stage points for improved position to begin the race’s final stint because there was no other way of getting around Harvick.

When he and the rest of the lead-lap cars pitted after the second stage ended, those six cars fell in behind leader William Byron, who also didn’t stop after pitting 13 laps earlier.

Harvick, who led 30 of the first 101 laps, never led again while Busch, Suarez and Jones would finish 1-2-3.

“It definitely changed the course of the race,” said Adam Stevens, crew chief for Kyle Busch.

Losing a spot in the pits would prove costly for Harvick, who restarted ninth – on the inside lane that had been demonstrably worse. He lost four spots on the Lap 105 green flag. He had gained eight back when the yellow flew on Lap 122 but still trailed the leader by 5 seconds and would have had difficulty getting to the front if it had stayed green.

That largely is because there were enough crew chiefs individually willing to take the chance that it might put them at the front while burying Harvick in traffic. Though the six cars pitting on Lap 97 were all Toyotas, Stevens said their decisions weren’t coordinated.

It’s an encouraging sign if you like your races sprinkled with the plot twists that only result from tactical gambits and crew chiefs who possess the agency to make them.

Maybe there have been lessons learned from Richmond, where 15 teams dutifully followed eventual winner Kyle Busch into the pits with nine laps remaining. Or from Michigan, where Clint Bowyer’s team was alone in choosing two tires despite a vast line of dark rain clouds threatening to make the next restart the last.

Perhaps if there had been as many crew chiefs who embraced risks at Pocono, there would have been different outcomes in both races.

And with the regular season growing late, perhaps there will be more.

The opportunities will become only more enticing and not just because of playoff positions at stake.

Driven by the confluence of downward trends in sponsorship and increasing fidelity in the highly engineered simulation programs used for setups, the disparity between the fastest and slowest cars in a Cup field is as great as it’s been in maybe a few decades.

Outrunning the competition might be harder than ever, but outmaneuvering always is an option.

It’s still hard to fault Rodney Childers, though, for being unable to counter the decisions that cost Harvick the victory.

The No. 4 crew chief could have stayed on strategy with the other six drivers by bringing Harvick to the pits, but that would have meant giving away a playoff point. If the pit crew also holds serve, Harvick likely gets a much better restart that could have carried him to a win.

Childers deserves credit for being the first to pit on Lap 20, and his team also rebounded from the loss of its car chief after two inspection failures that lost its pit selection (which probably didn’t help in the accident with Almirola).

There have been several instances over the last five seasons in which pit miscues negated winning opportunities for Harvick, but Pocono largely felt circumstantial.

NASCAR chief operating officer Steve Phelps caused a minor stir before Sunday’s race in taking aim at those reporting team sponsorship declines. Phelps used the oft-cited statistic (though it isn’t exclusive to team sponsors) that 28% of Fortune 500 companies invest in NASCAR (which is up 29 percent since a decade ago, according to NASCAR).

“I think there’s a misconception out there that sponsorship in NASCAR is not doing well, and that’s not true,” Phelps said in helping announce the rebranding of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. “We have more sponsors in this sport today than we’ve ever had. We’ve got almost half the Fortune 100, almost a third of the Fortune 500. It’s a lot of large companies who are in the sport not because it would be really cool to go racing.  It’s because it works.

“I think this industry tends to focus on the negative. I’m not really sure why.”

That would be a subjective analysis of how sponsorship news has been digested.

How about an objective look at what’s happened with team sponsorships in Cup over the last three years?

Assembled from NASCAR, team releases and news reports, here is a look at some of what has transpired recently.

Sponsors re-signing (beyond 2018): NAPA (through 2020, 26 primary sponsor races annually with Chase Elliott), Shell Pennzoil (through 2022, full season with Joey Logano), FedEx (multiyear, full season with Denny Hamlin), Mountain Dew (through 2020, four primary races annually with Elliott), Fastenal (through 2021, 14 primary races with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. last season), Sunny D (through 2021, five primary races with Stenhouse last season), Fifth Third Bank (through 2021, eight races with Stenhouse last season).

Sponsors arriving: DC Solar (moving into Cup for “double-digit” primary races with Kyle Larson; “handful” with Jamie McMurray); Wyndham Resorts (multiyear, seven primary races this season with Matt Kenseth); John Deere (handful of races with Stenhouse), ITsavvy (multiyear, two primary races with Clint Bowyer this season); World Wide Technology (eight races with Bubba Wallace this season).

Sponsors departing: Target (primary sponsor with Larson in 21 races last season), Lowe’s (36-race primary sponsor this season with Jimmie Johnson), 5-hour Energy (co-primary sponsor with defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. in 30 races this season), GoDaddy (33 primary races with Danica Patrick in 2015), Dollar General (25 primary races with Matt Kenseth in 2016), Farmers Insurance (12 races with Kasey Kahne last season), Great Clips (10 races with Kahne last season), Subway (five primary races with Carl Edwards in 2016), Aaron’s (36 primary races with Michael Waltrip Racing in 2015).

Is chivalry dead in the era of “win and you’re in, so anything goes”?

Justin Allgaier essentially posed the question after Christopher Bell slammed past him for Saturday’s Xfinity Series victory at Iowa Speedway. Allgaier was “salty” about Bell’s pass but also resigned that he would find no sympathy on social media among a fan base that’s been inured to NASCAR as a contact sport.

“It’s cool to watch, and I hope fans got their money’s worth,” Allgaier said in the NBCSN interview above. “But we raced clean all day. I hadn’t touched him all day. It’s just disappointing to get run over like that.”

No one can accuse Bell of doing anything wrong, but Allgaier raises an interesting point: What recourse remains for feeling as if there’s no reward for racing “fairly”?

There are three primary takeaways from Erik Jones’ second-place finish in the Pocono truck race after starting from the rear on about two hours’ notice and no practice:

  • Jones really is that good.
  • Kyle Busch Motorsports’ trucks really are that good.
  • The competition in the truck series … maybe isn’t as good.

The quasi-inversion of the field made for a more intriguing race, but that was the only upside of failing 13 cars in inspection Saturday night after qualifying at Pocono. The starting lineup was finalized nearly four hours after the pole position was “awarded,” and it made the qualifying session seem like a largely empty exercise for those who invested an hour in watching it.

NASCAR can hold teams responsible for the debacle, but culpability isn’t nearly as important as just ensuring it doesn’t happen again.

Bump & Run: Most memorable crashes where drivers walked away

By NBC SportsJul 31, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Bubba Wallace walked away from his crash at Pocono Raceway. What are crashes that stand out to you where drivers walked away?

Nate Ryan: Michael McDowell in April 2008 qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway; Jimmie Johnson in the August 2000 Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International; Mike Harmon in August 2002 Xfinity practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Dustin Long: Austin Dillon’s crash after the finish of the July Daytona race in 2015. Michael McDowell‘s crash at Texas, and Michael Waltrip‘s Bristol crash in 1990.

Daniel McFadin: Since we’re about to go to Watkins Glen, it would have to be Jimmie Johnson’s Xfinity Series wreck there in 2000 when he lost his brakes going into Turn 1 and plowed into a foam barrier. Johnson celebrated being uninjured by standing on top of his car like he was in Victory Lane.

Dan Beaver: Michael Waltrip’s 1990 crash at Bristol in the Busch series. They literally picked up most of his car by hand and put it on the rollback. Mike Harmon’s 2002 Bristol accident was eerily similar.

Hendrick Motorsports placed three cars in the top 10 at Pocono, the first time the organization has done that this year. How soon do you believe it will be before a Hendrick car wins?

Nate Ryan: It still feels as if the team will spring a major leap forward in the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but some incremental improvements are clearly being made in the interim. With as well as he’s run the past two weeks, Chase Elliott could be a contender at Michigan International Speedway, one of his better tracks.

Dustin Long: Michigan next month could be a good place for the organization, particularly Chase Elliott, to score its first victory of the season. 

Daniel McFadin: I wouldn’t place any bets on a Hendrick driver until they visit Bristol. Jimmie Johnson has top 10s in three of the last four visits there and he and Alex Bowman finished in the top five there in April. 

Dan Beaver: Chase Elliott is beginning to show the speed he had at the end of 2017. It’s too soon to know if the No. 9 is going to be able to maintain it, but Michigan in two weeks could produce his first Cup victory.

Who are you taking this weekend at Watkins Glen? The Big 3 or the field?

Nate Ryan: Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner, and Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch both run well there. There are a few in the field (Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin) who can challenge them, but none is performing well enough to be given a better shot than the top three.

Dustin Long: I think the Big 3 will be challenged but one of the three will win.

Daniel McFadin: The Big 3 until they’re bested on a regular basis.

Dan Beaver: There are so too many unknowns on a road course that factor into victory. The Big 3 are just as susceptible to losing track position as the rest of the field, so I’ll take the field.

Aric Almirola ‘baffled’ by Matt DiBenedetto’s actions after Pocono race

By Dustin LongJul 31, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
2 Comments

Aric Almirola said Tuesday he was “baffled” why Matt DiBenedetto spun him after Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway and approached him on pit road.

Almirola was asked on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about what happened with DiBenedetto.

“He was frustrated or upset, I guess, that I passed him on the last lap,” Almirola said. “I don’t know. I guess he thought that I shouldn’t race for 25th. I mean I race for every spot all race long. I don’t care if it’s for 25th or the lead.

“I guess he thought I should have let him finish 25th, and I wasn’t going to do that. I passed him in the Tunnel Turn on the last lap. He said I took his line away from him. He was upset about it. I don’t know. I hate it for him that he didn’t finish 25th. We were racing. It’s called racing.

“I was baffled. I was blown away after the race when he come and run into the side of me and spun me out. I couldn’t wrap my head around what he was so upset about.

“I understand. I guess when you’re running back there and you’re fighting to stay on the lead lap week in and week out, racing like that, 25th is a big deal. But I was racing. I caught him off Turn 1 and drove underneath of him and passed him in the Tunnel Turn and we came back to the checkered. I finished 25th and he finished behind me (in 27th) and apparently was pretty upset about it.”

Almirola was back there after making contact with Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick on pit road with about 40 laps to go. Harvick had Alex Bowman to his outside and Almirola to his inside as they went down pit road when William Byron exited his stall. Almirola moved up and bumped into the left rear of Harvick’s car with his right front.

“Cost (Harvick) a chance at winning the race, cost us a chance of running probably sixth to eighth, I thought,” Almirola told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Just bad timing, bad circumstances and it created a lot of damage to our right front fender.

“We got back in traffic, and then they wrecked on one of those restarts and we got caught up in that as well. A lot of bad circumstances kind of compounded and just not the weekend, not the result, we were looking for with a good car, not a great car, but a good car.

“Any time you have a good car like that you want to capitalize on it and run top 10. We didn’t do that. There’s going to be weekends like that. It’s just about going there and trying to forget about it and bounce back and go to Watkins Glen this weekend and have a good run.”

Cup drivers entered in K&N East race at Watkins Glen

By Dustin LongJul 31, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Cup drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace are entered in Friday’s K&N Pro Series East race at Watkins Glen.

Both are entered to gain more experience on the road course before the Cup cars race there Sunday. Also entered in the race are Camping World Truck Series drivers Brett Moffitt and Noah Gragson. Twenty-four cars are on the entry list.

Jones ran the K&N West Pro Series race at Sonoma in June to gain more experience at that track. He finished sixth in the K&N West race and was seventh in the Cup race there.

Tyler Ankrum is the series points leader and has a series-high four wins in 10 series races this season.