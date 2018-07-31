Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Joey Logano Darlington scheme, My Home Track

By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to look at the big storylines from last weekend at Pocono

Carolyn Manno hosts with Dale Jarrett in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty joins them Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • Kyle Busch is one of the most talented drivers of his era, but a driver is only as good as his pit crew. Kyle Busch just happens to have the best pit crew in NASCAR and we have the numbers to back it up. Our panel examines how the No. 18 team’s over-the-wall crew gives Busch an advantage over fellow “Big 3” drivers Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr.

 

  • Daniel Suarez came within a single restart of his first Cup Series win Sunday at Pocono. Following his second-place showing, Suarez spoke with Dave Burns about his performance and his outlook for the playoffs.

 

  • Joey Logano will reveal his Darlington throwback scheme.

 

  • We’ll make the next stop of the “My Home Track” tour of New York. Today, we head to a bullring just north of the state capital of Albany.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Who is hot, not heading into Watkins Glen

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 2:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s time to go road racing again this season as the Cup Series heads to the Empire State to compete at Watkins Glen International.

Sunday’s Go Bowling at the Glen (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC) is the second of three road course races this season.

The last six races at WGI have been won by six different drivers.

According to Racing Insights, here’s who is hot and not entering the 22nd race of the season.

Kevin Harvick
• Finished 4th at Pocono (2nd in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, led 30 laps); started 29th after pole-winning
qualifying lap was disallowed due to failed inspection)
• Won 6 of last 20 races
• Won 10 stages in 2018 (had 6 in all of 2017)
• 6 wins is most in a single season
• Led 1,000+ laps in single season for fourth time in career; all four times were in the last five years
• Finished in top 5 in 3 straight races and 7 of last 8
• In 21 races in 2018, has 17 finishes of 7th or better (including 6 wins)
• Finished in the Top 5 in 20 of last 25 races, dating back to last season
• Finished 13th or worse in 4 of last 6 Watkins Glen races
• Started 20th, 29th in Stage 1, 26th in Stage 2, finished 17th in this race one year ago
• Finished 7th or better in 6 of last 8 road course races, including win at Sonoma in 2017

Chase Elliott
• Finished 7th at Pocono (1st in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 14 laps led)
• Finished top 10 in the last two races
• Finished in Top 10 in 5 of last 8 races
• Two stage wins in 2018, both have come in the last two races (Had 3 in 2017)
• Finished 13th in both career starts at Watkins Glen (2016 & 2017)
• Started 4th, placed 3rd in Stage 1 and 18th in Stage 2, led 9 laps, finished 13th in this race one year ago
• Two Top 10s in 5 career road course starts (both at Sonoma)

Kyle Busch
• Won at Pocono (4th in Stage 1, 25th in Stage 1, 52 laps led); started 28th after 2nd-fastest qualifying lap was
disallowed due to failed inspection
• Won 6 of last 15 races
• Finished in Top 5 in 8 of last 9 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 15 of 21 races this season
• Finished 7th or better in 3 straight Watkins Glen races
• Finished 9th or better in 11 of last 12 Watkins Glen races, including wins in 2008 and 2013
• Started 1st, 1st in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2, 21 laps led, finished 7th in this race one year ago; pit for a 2nd time
on lap 23 due to a loose wheel
• Finished 7th or better in 7 straight road course races, including win at Sonoma in 2015

Ryan Newman
• Finished 8th at Pocono (13th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2)
• Top 10 in three of the last four races, had a total of three top-10s in the first 17 races of 2018
• Finished 11th or worse in 11 straight Watkins Glen races
• Last Top 10 at Watkins Glen was 2006 (finished 8th)
• Started 23rd, 15th in Stage 1, 32nd in Stage 2, finished 25th in this race one year ago
• Finished 15th or worse in last 4 road course races

Kurt Busch
• Finished 9th at Pocono (8th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2, 11 laps led); hit wall in Turn 1 after flat left-front tire on Lap 112 while running 15th
• Finished 9th or better in 3 straight races
• Top 10 in four of the last five Watkins Glen races, finished 11th in the other
• Started 18th, 28th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2, finished 6th in this race one year ago
• Finished 7th or better in 3 straight road course races and 11th or better in the last 8 road course races

Martin Truex Jr.
• Finished 15th at Pocono (23rd in Stage 1, 30th in Stage 2)
• Pocono ended a streak of 5 straight Top 5s
• Won 3 of last 8 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 9 of last 11 races
• Finished 7th or better in 2 straight Watkins Glen races, including win in 2017
• Finished in Top 10 in 5 of last 7 Watkins Glen races
• Started 3rd, 2nd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 24 laps led, won this race one year ago
• Won last two road course races
• Finished 7th or better in 4 of last 5 road course races

WHO IS NOT

Jamie McMurray
• Finished 20th at Pocono (17th in Stage 1, 8th in Stage 2, 1 lap led); penalized for speeding in pits on
lap 24
• Finished 12th or worse in 6 straight races
• Finished 15th or worse in 17 of 21 races this season
• Finished outside the top 10 in 6 of last 7 at Watkins Glen
• Three Top 10s in 15 career starts at Watkins Glen
• Started 9th, 6th in Stage 1, 34th in Stage 2, finished 14th in this race one year ago
• Two top 10s in the last eight road course races

Brad Keselowski
• Finished 38th at Pocono (7th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, 1 lap led); DNF – lost a RR tire on lap 121 while
running 13th and hit the wall
• Finished 32nd or worse in last 2 races and 3 of last 4 (first time since 2013)
• Finished 7th or better in 5 of 8 career Watkins Glen starts
• Three time runner-up finisher at Watkins Glen, yet to win
• Started 8th, 5th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, led 20 laps, finished 15th in this race one year ago; penalized
for driving through too many pit boxes on Lap 87
• Finished 7th or better in 3 of last 6 road course races

Austin Dillon
• Finished 13th at Pocono (21st in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 3 straight races
• Finished 12th or worse in 15 of last 16 races
• Finished outside Top 10 in 18 of 20 races since Daytona 500 win
• Hasn’t finished better than 16th in 4 career starts at Watkins Glen (27.3 avg. finish)
• Started 27th, 13th in Stage 1, 30th in Stage 2, finished 26th in this race one year ago
• Hasn’t finished better than 16th in 9 career road course starts

Clint Bowyer
• Finished 11th at Pocono (6th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2); started 31st after failing post-qualifying
inspection; penalized for speeding in pits on Lap 122
• Finished outside the top 10 in 4 straight races
• Led 331 laps in 2018, more than he had in the previous 4 seasons combined (145)
• Finished 6th or better in 4 of last 6 Watkins Glen races
• Started 12th, 35th in Stage 1, 29th in Stage 2, finished 5th in this race one year ago; started in the rear
due to unapproved adjustments in pre-race
• Finished in top 5 in 3 straight road course races and in Top 10 in 10 of last 13 road course races,
including win at Sonoma in 2012

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
• Finished 22nd at Pocono (20th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2); spun on Lap 158
• Finished outside the top 10 in 10 of last 11 races
• Finished 14th or worse in 17 of 21 races in 2018
• Has not finished better than 18th in 5 career starts at Watkins Glen
• Started 22nd, 10th in Stage 1, 33rd in Stage 2, finished 20th in this race one year ago
• Never finished better than 18th in 11 career road course starts

Kyle Larson
• Finished 23rd at Pocono (12th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2); started 32nd after failing post-qualifying
inspection
• Finished 12th or worse in last 2 races and 3 of the last 4
• Finished 12th or worse in 3 straight Watkins Glen races
• One top 10 in 4 career Watkins Glen starts
• Started 2nd, 4th in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2, finished 23rd in this race one year ago
• Finished 12th or worse in 8 of 9 career road course start

 and on Facebook

NASCAR community reacts to passing of journalist Tom Higgins at 80

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 31, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tom Higgins, a long-time NASCAR reporter for The Charlotte Observer, died Tuesday morning at the age of 80.

Higgins, who worked for the newspaper full-time from 1964-97, suffered a stroke last August.

A native of Burnsville, North Carolina, Higgins was the first newspaper reporter to cover every race in a NASCAR Cup season in 1980. He was awarded the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence in 2015.

He was also the author of multiple books, including 2013’s “Racing into the Past” and a 1999 book on Junior Johnson. 

The NASCAR community was quick to react to Higgins’ passing.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO Brian France released the following statement on Higgins’ passing:

“For more than five decades, Tom Higgins was an ever-present figure in the NASCAR garage. Within the industry, he built a reputation as a trusted and fair voice who delivered our sport to the fans. To those fans, he was a must-read journalist whose reporting was rightly taken as gospel. Simply put, he defined what it meant to be a NASCAR beat reporter. As such, his outstanding career earned him NASCAR’s top honor for journalists, the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence, in 2015. On behalf of the France Family and all of NASCAR, I extend my deepest condolences to the friends and family of Tom Higgins, a true NASCAR media giant.”

The NASCAR Hall of Fame issued a statement from Executive Director Winston Kelley.

“On behalf of everyone at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, I would like to extend our most sincere condolences to the family of Tom Higgins. Tom was the fourth recipient of the prestigious Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence in 2015. Tom also received the NASCAR Bill France Award of Excellence in 1996 among the many awards and accolades bestowed upon him for his over 40 years of contributions to the NASCAR industry. Affectionately known as ‘Pappy,’ Tom was among the most trusted journalists in the industry and I count myself among the many young journalists he mentored and considered him a dear friend. Words cannot adequately describe the impact Tom had on motorsports. We were fortunate to have his wisdom in serving as a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel since its inception in 2009. Tom will be dearly missed, but his remarkable legacy of professionalism and willingness to help others will live on forever.”

Ryan: How did Kevin Harvick get beat at Pocono? A lack of willing followers

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJul 31, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

You never will beat the fastest car in a race by following it.

That seven crew chiefs adhered to that axiom – after many inexplicably resisted its truth in earlier races this season at Richmond and Michigan – is the primary reason Kevin Harvick wasn’t in victory lane last Sunday despite having the fastest car at Pocono Raceway.

Ostensibly, the tipping point was a collision in the pits with Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Aric Almirola, necessitating an extra stop that dropped Harvick to 30th on a restart with 40 laps remaining.

But Harvick already had spent 16 laps battling through traffic to reach fifth before the incident and was facing longer odds of earning his seventh win of 2018.

How did this happen to the driver of a dominant No. 4 Ford that started 28th but was in the top 10 within the first nine laps and seemed to be dictating the race in its second stage?

It was a cascading chain of events that began simply enough with a rejection of the groupthink that too often rules the course of a NASCAR race.

With Harvick cruising toward a Stage 2 win and the pits about to close, Kyle Busch, Erik Jones, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Daniel Suarez peeled off the track.

They sacrificed stage points for improved position to begin the race’s final stint because there was no other way of getting around Harvick.

When he and the rest of the lead-lap cars pitted after the second stage ended, those six cars fell in behind leader William Byron, who also didn’t stop after pitting 13 laps earlier.

Harvick, who led 30 of the first 101 laps, never led again while Busch, Suarez and Jones would finish 1-2-3.

“It definitely changed the course of the race,” said Adam Stevens, crew chief for Kyle Busch.

Losing a spot in the pits would prove costly for Harvick, who restarted ninth – on the inside lane that had been demonstrably worse. He lost four spots on the Lap 105 green flag. He had gained eight back when the yellow flew on Lap 122 but still trailed the leader by 5 seconds and would have had difficulty getting to the front if it had stayed green.

That largely is because there were enough crew chiefs individually willing to take the chance that it might put them at the front while burying Harvick in traffic. Though the six cars pitting on Lap 97 were all Toyotas, Stevens said their decisions weren’t coordinated.

It’s an encouraging sign if you like your races sprinkled with the plot twists that only result from tactical gambits and crew chiefs who possess the agency to make them.

Maybe there have been lessons learned from Richmond, where 15 teams dutifully followed eventual winner Kyle Busch into the pits with nine laps remaining. Or from Michigan, where Clint Bowyer’s team was alone in choosing two tires despite a vast line of dark rain clouds threatening to make the next restart the last.

Perhaps if there had been as many crew chiefs who embraced risks at Pocono, there would have been different outcomes in both races.

And with the regular season growing late, perhaps there will be more.

The opportunities will become only more enticing and not just because of playoff positions at stake.

Driven by the confluence of downward trends in sponsorship and increasing fidelity in the highly engineered simulation programs used for setups, the disparity between the fastest and slowest cars in a Cup field is as great as it’s been in maybe a few decades.

Outrunning the competition might be harder than ever, but outmaneuvering always is an option.

It’s still hard to fault Rodney Childers, though, for being unable to counter the decisions that cost Harvick the victory.

The No. 4 crew chief could have stayed on strategy with the other six drivers by bringing Harvick to the pits, but that would have meant giving away a playoff point. If the pit crew also holds serve, Harvick likely gets a much better restart that could have carried him to a win.

Childers deserves credit for being the first to pit on Lap 20, and his team also rebounded from the loss of its car chief after two inspection failures that lost its pit selection (which probably didn’t help in the accident with Almirola).

There have been several instances over the last five seasons in which pit miscues negated winning opportunities for Harvick, but Pocono largely felt circumstantial.

NASCAR chief operating officer Steve Phelps caused a minor stir before Sunday’s race in taking aim at those reporting team sponsorship declines. Phelps used the oft-cited statistic (though it isn’t exclusive to team sponsors) that 28% of Fortune 500 companies invest in NASCAR (which is up 29 percent since a decade ago, according to NASCAR).

“I think there’s a misconception out there that sponsorship in NASCAR is not doing well, and that’s not true,” Phelps said in helping announce the rebranding of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series. “We have more sponsors in this sport today than we’ve ever had. We’ve got almost half the Fortune 100, almost a third of the Fortune 500. It’s a lot of large companies who are in the sport not because it would be really cool to go racing.  It’s because it works.

“I think this industry tends to focus on the negative. I’m not really sure why.”

That would be a subjective analysis of how sponsorship news has been digested.

How about an objective look at what’s happened with team sponsorships in Cup over the last three years?

Assembled from NASCAR, team releases and news reports, here is a look at some of what has transpired recently.

Sponsors re-signing (beyond 2018): NAPA (through 2020, 26 primary sponsor races annually with Chase Elliott), Shell Pennzoil (through 2022, full season with Joey Logano), FedEx (multiyear, full season with Denny Hamlin), Mountain Dew (through 2020, four primary races annually with Elliott), Fastenal (through 2021, 14 primary races with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. last season), Sunny D (through 2021, five primary races with Stenhouse last season), Fifth Third Bank (through 2021, eight races with Stenhouse last season).

Sponsors arriving: DC Solar (moving into Cup for “double-digit” primary races with Kyle Larson; “handful” with Jamie McMurray); Wyndham Resorts (multiyear, seven primary races this season with Matt Kenseth); John Deere (handful of races with Stenhouse), ITsavvy (multiyear, two primary races with Clint Bowyer this season); World Wide Technology (eight races with Bubba Wallace this season).

Sponsors departing: Target (primary sponsor with Larson in 21 races last season), Lowe’s (36-race primary sponsor this season with Jimmie Johnson), 5-hour Energy (co-primary sponsor with defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. in 30 races this season), GoDaddy (33 primary races with Danica Patrick in 2015), Dollar General (25 primary races with Matt Kenseth in 2016), Farmers Insurance (12 races with Kasey Kahne last season), Great Clips (10 races with Kahne last season), Subway (five primary races with Carl Edwards in 2016), Aaron’s (36 primary races with Michael Waltrip Racing in 2015).

Is chivalry dead in the era of “win and you’re in, so anything goes”?

Justin Allgaier essentially posed the question after Christopher Bell slammed past him for Saturday’s Xfinity Series victory at Iowa Speedway. Allgaier was “salty” about Bell’s pass but also resigned that he would find no sympathy on social media among a fan base that’s been inured to NASCAR as a contact sport.

“It’s cool to watch, and I hope fans got their money’s worth,” Allgaier said in the NBCSN interview above. “But we raced clean all day. I hadn’t touched him all day. It’s just disappointing to get run over like that.”

No one can accuse Bell of doing anything wrong, but Allgaier raises an interesting point: What recourse remains for feeling as if there’s no reward for racing “fairly”?

There are three primary takeaways from Erik Jones’ second-place finish in the Pocono truck race after starting from the rear on about two hours’ notice and no practice:

  • Jones really is that good.
  • Kyle Busch Motorsports’ trucks really are that good.
  • The competition in the truck series … maybe isn’t as good.

The quasi-inversion of the field made for a more intriguing race, but that was the only upside of failing 13 cars in inspection Saturday night after qualifying at Pocono. The starting lineup was finalized nearly four hours after the pole position was “awarded,” and it made the qualifying session seem like a largely empty exercise for those who invested an hour in watching it.

NASCAR can hold teams responsible for the debacle, but culpability isn’t nearly as important as just ensuring it doesn’t happen again.

Bump & Run: Most memorable crashes where drivers walked away

By NBC SportsJul 31, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Bubba Wallace walked away from his crash at Pocono Raceway. What are crashes that stand out to you where drivers walked away?

Nate Ryan: Michael McDowell in April 2008 qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway; Jimmie Johnson in the August 2000 Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International; Mike Harmon in August 2002 Xfinity practice at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Dustin Long: Austin Dillon’s crash after the finish of the July Daytona race in 2015. Michael McDowell‘s crash at Texas, and Michael Waltrip‘s Bristol crash in 1990.

Daniel McFadin: Since we’re about to go to Watkins Glen, it would have to be Jimmie Johnson’s Xfinity Series wreck there in 2000 when he lost his brakes going into Turn 1 and plowed into a foam barrier. Johnson celebrated being uninjured by standing on top of his car like he was in Victory Lane.

Dan Beaver: Michael Waltrip’s 1990 crash at Bristol in the Busch series. They literally picked up most of his car by hand and put it on the rollback. Mike Harmon’s 2002 Bristol accident was eerily similar.

Hendrick Motorsports placed three cars in the top 10 at Pocono, the first time the organization has done that this year. How soon do you believe it will be before a Hendrick car wins?

Nate Ryan: It still feels as if the team will spring a major leap forward in the playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but some incremental improvements are clearly being made in the interim. With as well as he’s run the past two weeks, Chase Elliott could be a contender at Michigan International Speedway, one of his better tracks.

Dustin Long: Michigan next month could be a good place for the organization, particularly Chase Elliott, to score its first victory of the season. 

Daniel McFadin: I wouldn’t place any bets on a Hendrick driver until they visit Bristol. Jimmie Johnson has top 10s in three of the last four visits there and he and Alex Bowman finished in the top five there in April. 

Dan Beaver: Chase Elliott is beginning to show the speed he had at the end of 2017. It’s too soon to know if the No. 9 is going to be able to maintain it, but Michigan in two weeks could produce his first Cup victory.

Who are you taking this weekend at Watkins Glen? The Big 3 or the field?

Nate Ryan: Martin Truex Jr. is the defending race winner, and Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch both run well there. There are a few in the field (Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin) who can challenge them, but none is performing well enough to be given a better shot than the top three.

Dustin Long: I think the Big 3 will be challenged but one of the three will win.

Daniel McFadin: The Big 3 until they’re bested on a regular basis.

Dan Beaver: There are so too many unknowns on a road course that factor into victory. The Big 3 are just as susceptible to losing track position as the rest of the field, so I’ll take the field.