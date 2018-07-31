Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Aric Almirola ‘baffled’ by Matt DiBenedetto’s actions after Pocono race

By Dustin LongJul 31, 2018, 10:33 AM EDT
Aric Almirola said Tuesday he was “baffled” why Matt DiBenedetto spun him after Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway and approached him on pit road.

Almirola was asked on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio about what happened with DiBenedetto.

“He was frustrated or upset, I guess, that I passed him on the last lap,” Almirola said. “I don’t know. I guess he thought that I shouldn’t race for 25th. I mean I race for every spot all race long. I don’t care if it’s for 25th or the lead.

“I guess he thought I should have let him finish 25th, and I wasn’t going to do that. I passed him in the Tunnel Turn on the last lap. He said I took his line away from him. He was upset about it. I don’t know. I hate it for him that he didn’t finish 25th. We were racing. It’s called racing.

“I was baffled. I was blown away after the race when he come and run into the side of me and spun me out. I couldn’t wrap my head around what he was so upset about.

“I understand. I guess when you’re running back there and you’re fighting to stay on the lead lap week in and week out, racing like that, 25th is a big deal. But I was racing. I caught him off Turn 1 and drove underneath of him and passed him in the Tunnel Turn and we came back to the checkered. I finished 25th and he finished behind me (in 27th) and apparently was pretty upset about it.”

Almirola was back there after making contact with Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick on pit road with about 40 laps to go. Harvick had Alex Bowman to his outside and Almirola to his inside as they went down pit road when William Byron exited his stall. Almirola moved up and bumped into the left rear of Harvick’s car with his right front.

“Cost (Harvick) a chance at winning the race, cost us a chance of running probably sixth to eighth, I thought,” Almirola told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Just bad timing, bad circumstances and it created a lot of damage to our right front fender.

“We got back in traffic, and then they wrecked on one of those restarts and we got caught up in that as well. A lot of bad circumstances kind of compounded and just not the weekend, not the result, we were looking for with a good car, not a great car, but a good car.

“Any time you have a good car like that you want to capitalize on it and run top 10. We didn’t do that. There’s going to be weekends like that. It’s just about going there and trying to forget about it and bounce back and go to Watkins Glen this weekend and have a good run.”

Cup drivers entered in K&N East race at Watkins Glen

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 31, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Cup drivers Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace are entered in Friday’s K&N Pro Series East race at Watkins Glen.

Both are entered to gain more experience on the road course before the Cup cars race there Sunday. Also entered in the race are Camping World Truck Series drivers Brett Moffitt and Noah Gragson. Twenty-four cars are on the entry list.

Jones ran the K&N West Pro Series race at Sonoma in June to gain more experience at that track. He finished sixth in the K&N West race and was seventh in the Cup race there.

Tyler Ankrum is the series points leader and has a series-high four wins in 10 series races this season.

NASCAR America: Christopher Bell’s three-peat quite a feat

By Dan BeaverJul 31, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Christopher Bell overcame contact with another car in the closing laps at Iowa Speedway and two late-race restarts to win his third consecutive Xfinity race. In doing so, he became the first Xfinity regular to perform the feat since Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 1999.

The three-peat put Bell in rarified air along with Earnhardt, Larry Pearson and Sam Ard as the only regulars in the series who have won three consecutive races.

It has the question being asked once again about Bell’s future in the Cup series.

“I see no reason in holding this young man back,” Dale Jarrett said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “And that has not been Toyota’s forte that they say, ‘ok we’ll let these guys hang around a couple of years.’ They want to move them on to the Cup series. They know that’s what they have in mind for Christopher Bell.”

The decision comes down to sponsorship, but there is already a path that has been blazed by Joe Gibbs Racing to develop drivers when its Cup organization is full.

“If there’s money available, I don’t know why they wouldn’t go back to Furniture Row where Joe Gibbs Racing took Erik Jones last year and have him perform there,” Jarrett continued. “Supposedly, all of the employees were kept.”

Putting Bell in the Cup series might solve two problems.

Furniture Row continues to look for fulltime sponsorship of Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78, but instead of that uncertainty lessening the appeal of running a second car, Jarrett believes it could improve the financial considerations.

“I think the money would also help that Furniture Row organization in that they are looking for a major sponsor right now for the 78 car. If you know you have these dollars it would help in that situation – maybe you could take a little bit less than what you were thinking about for the 78.”

NASCAR America: Ross Chastain is a David among the Xfinity Goliaths

By Dan BeaverJul 30, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
In his fourth fulltime season in the Xfinity series driving for Johnny Davis, Ross Chastain is still one of the Davids battling Goliath.

Last week at Iowa Speedway, Chastain took advantage of attrition late in the race to score his second career top five – and more importantly, finish one spot ahead of John Hunter Nemechek in the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

The two drivers are battling for the final playoff spot in the Xfinity series and Chastain’s finish increased his lead over Nemechek to five points.

“He was running in the top 10 before those last restarts and the wreck that he gained a couple of more spots on,” Parker Kligerman said in Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “He was running in the top 10 in a car that does not deserve to be in the top 10 – he’s told me many times.

They don’t deserve to be in the playoffs, but they are.”

Kligerman believes the difference is the driver. Chastain is able to get more out of the No. 4 Chevrolet than it has to give.

Kligerman added: “He does the same thing in Cup for Premium Motorsports when he goes out and runs top 25 in a car that should not be running in the top 25.

“It’s amazing what Ross Chastain is doing in underfunded equipment and you’ve got to think someone in this sport is going to take notice of this young man and say, ‘I can find value in what he’s doing.’ “

NASCAR America: Alex Bowman throws down the gauntlet to his playoff rivals

By Dan BeaverJul 30, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Three drivers scored career-best finishes last weekend at Pocono Raceway. For one of them, it came at the right time as Alex Bowman’s third-place finish allowed him to increase his advantage in the points from 28 above the cutline for the playoffs to 56.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard are tied in points as they vie to be the first driver outside playoff contention.

That 56-point advantage is four shy of a complete race advantage over the competition with five regular-season races remaining on the schedule. According to NASCAR America’s Dale Jarrett, it is time to start playing defense.

“The biggest thing is, don’t make mistakes,” Jarrett said. “This is points racing; that’s all they can do at this point in time. If the opportunity presents itself, then you go after a win, but don’t put yourself in any bad spots.”

But first, they had to play offense.

After allowing Stenhouse to close to within nine points after Kentucky, Bowman mounted a charge with an 11th-place finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and his third at Pocono.

“(The team) did everything they needed to do, and in so many ways the other two, being Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard, did absolutely what you shouldn’t do, which is they just didn’t have the performance (at Pocono),” Parker Kligerman said. “They didn’t put pressure on the 88.

“The biggest thing with this whole deal is: for a couple of weeks there we watched Paul Menard … chomp into that lead very quickly with some really fast Fords and some great performances, and this was kind of slamming the gauntlet back down saying, ‘No. We’re going to make the playoffs in the 88 team.’ “

Daniel Suarez in second and William Byron in sixth were the other two drivers who scored career-best results.

