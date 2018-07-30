NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pocono, Iowa reviews

NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno hosts and is joined by Dale Jarrett and Parker Kligerman in the Stamford, Connecticut studio.
On today’s show:
We’ll look back at Kyle Busch’s overtime win at Pocono Raceway, which ties him with Kevin Harvick for the most victories this season. We’ll see how Busch’s victory impacted the playoff picture in the Monster Energy Cup Series. Busch withstood a charge from Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Daniel Suarez on several restarts during the race’s waning laps. We’ll hear from both winner and runner-up during this hour.
We’ll also examine Bubba Wallace’s dramatic crash at Pocono and how NASCAR’s safety enhancements allowed Wallace to safely climb out of the car.
Plus, we’ll look at the thrilling overtime finish in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. When it was all said and done, Christopher Bell stood in victory lane with his third consecutive win.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Twenty years ago, NASCAR had no research and development center, the SAFER barrier had not been installed at tracks and drivers raced in seats that look rudimentary compared to today’s cocoons.
That Bubba Wallace walked away from his vicious impact Sunday at Pocono Raceway reinforces how far safety has come in NASCAR since the late 1990s and also how the job of safety is never-ending.
The brakes on Wallace’s car failed as headed toward Turn 1 late in the race. He turned left, went through the grass and came back up the track, slamming into the SAFER barrier on the right side.
“Hardest one of my career,” Wallace told NBCSN after exiting the infield care center. “I was just telling them that there’s no feeling like being helpless in that situation. It scared the hell out of me. I didn’t know if I was going to remember when I hit or not. We’re good. Bit my cheek. Banged my foot off the pedal. I’ll wake up (Monday) and be a little sore. Safety has come a long ways. It’s good to be able to climb out of the car.”
Safety has indeed come a long way.
In 1999, two-time Busch Series champion Randy LaJoie had developed a new seat that supported drivers around their shoulders instead of rib cages. Ray Evernham, then crew chief for Jeff Gordon, had talked to doctors about developing a new protective seat.
In March 1999, Gordon bruised his ribs in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Check out the video below of the CBS broadcast for the rare glimpse of a driver’s reactions before safety crews arrived and the pain Gordon was in. Also note how there is little protection from the seat on the right side of Gordon’s head (unlike today’s seats that wrap around a driver’s head to better protect it).
That’s just among the major changes in driver safety. Here are some others:
Back then drivers had a five-point safety belt. Today they use a seven-point safety belt that keeps them more snug in the seat.
Composite seats are now used to better protect drivers.
Cars have had incident data recorders to help NASCAR officials and safety experts analyze crashes and understand the impacts to provide new safety elements.
SAFER barriers are used at every track. Indianapolis Motor Speedway first installed the SAFER barrier in May 2002. By 2006, every oval track that hosted NASCAR Cup races had SAFER barrier sections. In 2015, Bristol Motor Speedway became the first Cup oval to have all of its outside wall protected by the SAFER barrier.
Foam is inside the driver’s door to absorb energy in an impact to help protect the driver.
Head-and-neck restraints are mandatory. Once tired years earlier but without much support from drivers, the HANS was reintroduced to NASCAR in July 2000 when Brett Bodine became the first driver to race with the device, doing so at Pocono. He used it just months after the deaths of Adam Petty and Kenny Irwin that season. NASCAR mandated a head-and-neck restraint for drivers in its top three series in Oct. 2001.
“All the initiatives that have been put in place over the years with safety of the cars, the seats, the SAFER barriers and all the things are really, really paying dividends in situations like that,” Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday morning about Wallace not suffering a serious injury in his Pocono crash.
The latest safety initiative for NASCAR is a high-speed camera inside the car pointed at the driver to allow officials to better examine in minute detail what a driver goes through in a crash, particularly a hard impact such as Wallace’s at Pocono.
“One thing that is interesting is we have initiated the use of a high-speed camera to further investigate the big hits so that we can potentially lead to some more safety initiatives,” Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “So this will be the first time we’ve had a big crash with this new potential analysis of the crash. I know the teams are interested in seeing that and seeing if there is any learnings from it.”
JR Motorsports makes crew chief change for Michael Annett’s team
JR Motorsports announced Monday that Travis Mack will take over as crew chief for Michael Annett‘s team immediately.
Annett enters this weekend’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International 40 points out of the last playoff spot. He is coming off a 14th-place finish last weekend at Iowa Speedway. Annett has not had a top-10 finish this season.
Mack started the season as Kasey Kahne‘s crew chief in the Cup Series for Leavine Family Racing but was relieved of his duties in June. Mack had been with Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports since 2004 before moving to Leavine Family Racing. During 2014-15, Mack was the car chief on JR Motorsports’ No. 9 entry.
Mack replaces Jason Stockert, who will move to another role in the organization.
“We are constantly building toward the team’s future,” said Ryan Pemberton, JRM’s director of competition, in a statement. “At this point in the season it was time for us to evaluate where the No. 5 team was and where we wanted it to be moving forward. It became clear a change was necessary.
“I want to thank Jason for all he’s done for the organization in building the No. 5 team from the ground up. But we’re also looking forward to a new chapter with Travis. He’s a familiar face to many within the company and we’re excited to put his talents to use with Michael and the Pilot Flying J team.”
Said Mack in a statement: “I’m very grateful to be able to return to JR Motorsports. To have been here previously as car chief and now to come back as a crew chief is a tremendous opportunity. I can’t thank Dale Jr. and Kelley enough for that. I’m looking forward to getting started with the No. 5 team this weekend.”
NASCAR hints at 2019 rule change for road course events
Even if rain is not in the forecast, NASCAR teams are allowed to race at road courses with a front windshield wiper. And teams do.
Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Monday on “The Morning Drive” that the rule on the windshield wiper blade is expected to change for 2019.
“We’ve typically let them run the wiper blade whether it was dry or whether it was not,” Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Ironically, that’s on our list for 2019 rules and we will tell them when they can and when they can’t run the windshield wiper blade.
“If we see anything this weekend that is completely outlandish, we will probably react to that. Typically they’ve been able to run the blade whenever they want to and we’re definitely looking at that.”
The early forecast on wunderground.com for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International calls for mostly sunny skies. The early forecast for Sunday’s Cup race there calls for a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
At Sonoma in June, the wunderground.com forecast called for a zero percent chance of rain but teams still had the windshield wipers attached, believing it helped the car’s performance.