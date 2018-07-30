JR Motorsports makes crew chief change for Michael Annett’s team

JR Motorsports announced Monday that Travis Mack will take over as crew chief for Michael Annett‘s team immediately.
Annett enters this weekend’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International 40 points out of the last playoff spot. He is coming off a 14th-place finish last weekend at Iowa Speedway. Annett has not had a top-10 finish this season.
Mack started the season as Kasey Kahne‘s crew chief in the Cup Series for Leavine Family Racing but was relieved of his duties in June. Mack had been with Hendrick Motorsports and JR Motorsports since 2004 before moving to Leavine Family Racing. During 2014-15, Mack was the car chief on JR Motorsports’ No. 9 entry.
Mack replaces Jason Stockert, who will move to another role in the organization.
“We are constantly building toward the team’s future,” said Ryan Pemberton, JRM’s director of competition, in a statement. “At this point in the season it was time for us to evaluate where the No. 5 team was and where we wanted it to be moving forward. It became clear a change was necessary.
“I want to thank Jason for all he’s done for the organization in building the No. 5 team from the ground up. But we’re also looking forward to a new chapter with Travis. He’s a familiar face to many within the company and we’re excited to put his talents to use with Michael and the Pilot Flying J team.”
Said Mack in a statement: “I’m very grateful to be able to return to JR Motorsports. To have been here previously as car chief and now to come back as a crew chief is a tremendous opportunity. I can’t thank Dale Jr. and Kelley enough for that. I’m looking forward to getting started with the No. 5 team this weekend.”
Bubba Wallace’s crash shows how far NASCAR safety has come
Twenty years ago, NASCAR had no research and development center, the SAFER barrier had not been installed at tracks and drivers raced in seats that look rudimentary compared to today’s cocoons.
That Bubba Wallace walked away from his vicious impact Sunday at Pocono Raceway reinforces how far safety has come in NASCAR since the late 1990s and also how the job of safety is never-ending.
The brakes on Wallace’s car failed as headed toward Turn 1 late in the race. He turned left, went through the grass and came back up the track, slamming into the SAFER barrier on the right side.
“Hardest one of my career,” Wallace told NBCSN after exiting the infield care center. “I was just telling them that there’s no feeling like being helpless in that situation. It scared the hell out of me. I didn’t know if I was going to remember when I hit or not. We’re good. Bit my cheek. Banged my foot off the pedal. I’ll wake up (Monday) and be a little sore. Safety has come a long ways. It’s good to be able to climb out of the car.”
Safety has indeed come a long way.
In 1999, two-time Busch Series champion Randy LaJoie had developed a new seat that supported drivers around their shoulders instead of rib cages. Ray Evernham, then crew chief for Jeff Gordon, had talked to doctors about developing a new protective seat.
In March 1999, Gordon bruised his ribs in a crash at Texas Motor Speedway. Check out the video below of the CBS broadcast for the rare glimpse of a driver’s reactions before safety crews arrived and the pain Gordon was in. Also note how there is little protection from the seat on the right side of Gordon’s head (unlike today’s seats that wrap around a driver’s head to better protect it).
That’s just among the major changes in driver safety. Here are some others:
Back then drivers had a five-point safety belt. Today they use a seven-point safety belt that keeps them more snug in the seat.
Composite seats are now used to better protect drivers.
Cars have had incident data recorders to help NASCAR officials and safety experts analyze crashes and understand the impacts to provide new safety elements.
SAFER barriers are used at every track. Indianapolis Motor Speedway first installed the SAFER barrier in May 2002. By 2006, every oval track that hosted NASCAR Cup races had SAFER barrier sections. In 2015, Bristol Motor Speedway became the first Cup oval to have all of its outside wall protected by the SAFER barrier.
Foam is inside the driver’s door to absorb energy in an impact to help protect the driver.
Head-and-neck restraints are mandatory. Once tired years earlier but without much support from drivers, the HANS was reintroduced to NASCAR in July 2000 when Brett Bodine became the first driver to race with the device, doing so at Pocono. He used it just months after the deaths of Adam Petty and Kenny Irwin that season. NASCAR mandated a head-and-neck restraint for drivers in its top three series in Oct. 2001.
“All the initiatives that have been put in place over the years with safety of the cars, the seats, the SAFER barriers and all the things are really, really paying dividends in situations like that,” Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday morning about Wallace not suffering a serious injury in his Pocono crash.
The latest safety initiative for NASCAR is a high-speed camera inside the car pointed at the driver to allow officials to better examine in minute detail what a driver goes through in a crash, particularly a hard impact such as Wallace’s at Pocono.
“One thing that is interesting is we have initiated the use of a high-speed camera to further investigate the big hits so that we can potentially lead to some more safety initiatives,” Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “So this will be the first time we’ve had a big crash with this new potential analysis of the crash. I know the teams are interested in seeing that and seeing if there is any learnings from it.”
NASCAR hints at 2019 rule change for road course events
Even if rain is not in the forecast, NASCAR teams are allowed to race at road courses with a front windshield wiper. And teams do.
Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Monday on “The Morning Drive” that the rule on the windshield wiper blade is expected to change for 2019.
“We’ve typically let them run the wiper blade whether it was dry or whether it was not,” Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Ironically, that’s on our list for 2019 rules and we will tell them when they can and when they can’t run the windshield wiper blade.
“If we see anything this weekend that is completely outlandish, we will probably react to that. Typically they’ve been able to run the blade whenever they want to and we’re definitely looking at that.”
The early forecast on wunderground.com for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International calls for mostly sunny skies. The early forecast for Sunday’s Cup race there calls for a chance of isolated thunderstorms.
At Sonoma in June, the wunderground.com forecast called for a zero percent chance of rain but teams still had the windshield wipers attached, believing it helped the car’s performance.
Daniel Suarez: ‘It hurts to be close’ after earning career-best result at Pocono
Even after the best weekend of his Cup career, Daniel Suarez was left disappointed.
Following his second-place finish to teammate Kyle Busch Sunday at Pocono Raceway, Suarez told NBCSN, “It hurts to be close.”
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver earned his career-best finish through 57 starts Sunday after leading a career-high 29 laps from the pole, the first of his career.
But the 26-year-old driver was unable to get his No. 19 Toyota around Busch over the last seven laps, which saw two restarts, one of them in overtime.
“I thought I was better than Kyle and the 18 guys on new tires for five, seven laps or so,” Suarez told NBCSN. “But on the longer run he was better than me, he was just turning better for whatever reason. I was getting too tight. I was trying to adjust my tools as much as I could to free the car up a little bit, but it wasn’t helping the rotation, what I needed.”
The final restart saw Suarez, Busch and fellow JGR driver Erik Jones go three wide into Turn 1.
“The last restart it was very good on my side,” Suarez said. “I was side drafting (Busch) very well. I was even with him, and because we were even, (Jones) was coming with a big run, and when I saw him coming, I started blocking him but instead of pushing me he decided to try to take the lead, as well, and after that obviously it was ‑‑ I put myself in attack mode but defense mode at the same time.”
Said Busch: “I was just nervous for that fact, that we were all going to race down into Turn 1 and not really know what grip level we all had (on tires). Bombs going off everywhere and figuring out where we were going to land at the end of it.”
It was Busch who came out ahead as Suarez and Jones fought for what was left.
Busch added “humbly” that part of him regretted being the one to win the race.
“I kind of feel bad I was the guy that was in front of Daniel when he finished second, he could of won,” Busch said. “He was right there with us all day long. He trailed us that whole run and I couldn’t shake him, I couldn’t get away from him.”
Suarez bettered his previous best result by one spot. He placed third at Dover earlier this year and last season at Watkins Glen International, the road course the series returns to this weekend.
Suarez led 14 laps there last season.
“I was just talking about that, how good is this result for our race team and for everyone in the 19 group because we know how good we run in the Glen, and we had a good result my first time there in the Cup car,” Suarez said. “We are not expecting anything less. We have good momentum right now on our side, and hopefully we can keep that going.”
After finishing a career-best third Sunday at Pocono Raceway, Alex Bowman got a special message.
Car owner Rick Hendrick got on the radio to Bowman and the team.
“Great job guys,” Hendrick said. “That’s an outstanding deal today. Way to work that deal. Good man.”
“I appreciate it boss,” Bowman replied. “We’re definitely headed in the right direction. It feels really good.”
Bowman led a surging Hendrick Motorsports Sunday. Rookie William Byron placed a career-best sixth, Chase Elliott won the opening stage and finished seventh, and Jimmie Johnson was 17th. This marked the first time this season that Hendrick has had more than two cars in the top 10.
“It’s proof that we’re improving each and every week and continually getting better,” said Bowman, whose previous career-best finish was fifth at Bristol in April. “Obviously we’re not doing it as quickly as we want to, but days like today make all the hard work for the guys back at the shop, the engine shop, the chassis shop, body shop, the whole road crew … make it worth it. Very glad, especially considering how bad we were when we started the weekend and how bad we qualified.”
Bowman said the organization was looking forward to this race.
“We kind of had Pocono circled as a place that we thought we had pretty good race cars, and (teammate Chase Elliott) was really good, especially last race,” Bowman said. “We knew we were going to be pretty strong here.”
Bowman’s performance also helped him stretch his lead for what would be the final playoff spot. He leads Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard by 56 points each.
“It was great to have a good points day, but not trying to watch it too much, just trying to do the best job I can … each and every week,” Bowman said. “If we maximize each and every week, hopefully they won’t catch us in points, and we’ll go from there.”
Byron will need to win a race to make the playoffs, but he left Pocono pleased.
“There are a lot of big positives,” said Byron, whose previous career-best finish was 10th at Texas in April. “I feel there are a couple of things we could have worked on and we’ll keep working on those things. Our cars are just getting faster. Now we have the speed to run in the top 10, which makes it a lot easier to do things and allows us to be more aggressive and allows me to drive the car the way I know how to drive it. I feel like our speed is just starting to get us in a position to be more aggressive, which is really good.”
Where is the speed coming from for the Hendrick cars?
“I think a little bit of everything,” Elliott said after his 10th top-10 finish of the season. “I don’t even know why some race tracks seem to be more suitable for what we have, and some don’t. We think we’re better as a whole, but I think we still have some work to do.”
Proud of this company I work for & all its employees. Whether your part of chassis/body, engine, aero/vehicle engineering or aviation waiting to take us home tonight, your never quit attitude is making us better every week. We're not there yet but were going forward, together. 👊