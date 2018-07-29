Today’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have combined to win eight of the last 10 points races. Will the streak continue today at Pocono Raceway? Or will a new winner emerge?

Here is the key info for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Gander Outdoors, Camping World & Overton’s, and Mike Mackenzie, Cpt. Upper Darby Firefighters Local 2493, will command to start engines at 2:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:48 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Porter & Sayles will perform the anthem at 2:31 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 74 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. led the final 21 laps to score the victory. Kyle Larson was second. Kyle Busch placed third. Last July, Busch won and was followed across the line by Kevin Harvick and Truex.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.