Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Pocono

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.
Nate Ryan
Kyle Busch. He bounces back from an inspection failure to repeat as winner of the second annual race at Pocono.
Dustin Long
Chase Elliott. Strategy paves way to first career Cup win.
Daniel McFadin
Kyle Larson gets his elusive first win of the season.
Dan Beaver
Kevin Harvick was in a league of his own for most of the final practice session. Today is when he gets his first Pocono win.
Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have combined to win eight of the last 10 points races. Will the streak continue today at Pocono Raceway? Or will a new winner emerge?
Here is the key info for today’s race:
(All times are Eastern)
START: Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Gander Outdoors, Camping World & Overton’s, and Mike Mackenzie, Cpt. Upper Darby Firefighters Local 2493, will command to start engines at 2:37 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:48 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Porter & Sayles will perform the anthem at 2:31 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 2 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 74 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. led the final 21 laps to score the victory. Kyle Larson was second. Kyle Busch placed third. Last July, Busch won and was followed across the line by Kevin Harvick and Truex.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.
Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway (2:30 p.m., NBCSN).
Suarez will start from the pole position after the times of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were disallowed. There were 13 drivers whose times were disallowed because of inspection failures.
Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski and Jamie McMurray (the highest starting Chevrolet driver) comprised the rest of the top five.
Christopher Bell outdueled Justin Allgaier on the final restart Saturday at Iowa Speedway, capturing his third consecutive victory in the Xfinity Series.
Allgaier finished second, followed by Kyle Benjamin, Ross Chastain and John Hunter Nemecheck.
Click here for Xfinity race results at Iowa.
Points
Bell also took the lead in the points standings by 16 points over JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler. Cole Custer is ranked third, and Daniel Hemric slid from first to fourth in points with an 11th at Iowa.
Click here for the Xfinity Series points standings after Iowa.
Christopher Bell became the first full-time Xfinity Series driver in 19 years to win three consecutive Xfinity Series races, capturing Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who was coming off wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway, has four wins on the circuit this season.
“When it’s your day, it’s your day,” Bell told NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman in victory lane. “I’ll take them any way I can get them.”
Bell won on the second overtime restart after losing the lead to Justin Allgaier. Restarting behind Allgaier and Brandon Jones, he passed both to lead the final two laps.
Allgaier finished second, followed by Kyle Benjamin, Ross Chastain and John Hunter Nemechek.
In an NBCSN interview with Kligerman, Allgaier wasn’t happy about Bell’s winning moves, saying he was “salty” because he had raced Bell clean all day.
Bell was cruising toward the win when the caution flew with 15 laps remaining for a spin by Chase Briscoe directly in front of the leader off Turn 4. Bell’s No. 20 Toyota made slight contact with Briscoe’s No. 60 Ford.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the last full-time Xfinity driver to win three straight on the circuit, triumphing at Dover, South Boston and Watkins Glen in June 1999.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Cole Custer
STAGE 2 WINNER: Bell
NEXT: 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at Watkins Glen International, NBC.