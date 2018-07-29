Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Pit road contact keeps Kevin Harvick from challenging for Pocono win

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick proved the best car doesn’t always win on Sunday. Unquestionably the fastest car all weekend at Pocono Raceway, Harvick’s hopes for his seventh Cup win this season ended on pit road after contact with teammate Aric Almirola with about 40 laps left.

Harvick needed to return to pit road for repairs to his left rear and restarted 30th. He recovered to finish fourth but saw title contender Kyle Busch win and collect five playoff points that many figured Harvick would claim this weekend. Even Busch admitted after the win that Harvick had the best car. 

“Just a fast Mobil 1 Ford,” Harvick told NBCSN. “I think as you look at the day, we kept having to go to the back and made a good race out of it. It’s hard to swallow having a car like that and not winning, but that’s usually how it goes.”

Harvick was fastest in qualifying Saturday but saw his pole go away when his car failed inspection afterward. Harvick’s car was one of 13 that failed inspection and lost their qualifying spot. He started 29th.

He was in the top 10 by Lap 9. Harvick finished second in Stage 1 and won Stage 2.

He entered pit road fifth as the field pitted under the Lap 122 caution. Harvick had Alex Bowman on his outside and Almirola on his inside as they headed down pit road when William Byron pulled out of his stall and that forced Almirola into Harvick.

“Harvick obviously was really, really fast and got through there a lot faster than I did,” Busch said. “Just him being able to turn better and be faster there the first stint. I feel like we worked on our car and got it better and got it closer. But still, when we restarted, he was on the outside and I was behind him and we cleared those guys and we were one‑two, he was driving away from me. So they were pretty fast.”

Even with an overtime finish, there wasn’t enough time for Harvick to challenge for the win. He had to settle for his 16th top-five finish in 21 races this year.

Daniel Suarez: ‘It hurts to be close’ after earning career-best result at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2018, 8:20 PM EDT
Even after the best weekend of his Cup career, Daniel Suarez was left disappointed.

Following his second-place finish to teammate Kyle Busch Sunday at Pocono Raceway, Suarez told NBCSN, “It hurts to be close.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver earned his career-best finish through 57 starts Sunday after leading a career-high 29 laps from the pole, the first of his career.

But the 26-year-old driver was unable to get his No. 19 Toyota around Busch over the last seven laps, which saw two restarts, one of them in overtime.

“I thought I was better than Kyle and the 18 guys on new tires for five, seven laps or so,” Suarez told NBCSN. “But on the longer run he was better than me, he was just turning better for whatever reason. I was getting too tight. I was trying to adjust my tools as much as I could to free the car up a little bit, but it wasn’t helping the rotation, what I needed.”

The final restart saw Suarez, Busch and fellow JGR driver Erik Jones go three wide into Turn 1.

“The last restart it was very good on my side,” Suarez said. “I was side drafting (Busch) very well. I was even with him, and because we were even, (Jones) was coming with a big run, and when I saw him coming, I started blocking him but instead of pushing me he decided to try to take the lead, as well, and after that obviously it was ‑‑ I put myself in attack mode but defense mode at the same time.”

Said Busch: “I was just nervous for that fact, that we were all going to race down into Turn 1 and not really know what grip level we all had (on tires). Bombs going off everywhere and figuring out where we were going to land at the end of it.”

It was Busch who came out ahead as Suarez and Jones fought for what was left.

Busch added “humbly” that part of him regretted being the one to win the race.

“I kind of feel bad I was the guy that was in front of Daniel when he finished second, he could of won,” Busch said. “He was right there with us all day long. He trailed us that whole run and I couldn’t shake him, I couldn’t get away from him.”

Suarez bettered his previous best result by one spot. He placed third at Dover earlier this year and last season at Watkins Glen International, the road course the series returns to this weekend.

Suarez led 14 laps there last season.

“I was just talking about that, how good is this result for our race team and for everyone in the 19 group because we know how good we run in the Glen, and we had a good result my first time there in the Cup car,” Suarez said. “We are not expecting anything less. We have good momentum right now on our side, and hopefully we can keep that going.”

 

Alex Bowman leads Hendrick cars with career-best finish at Pocono

By Dustin LongJul 29, 2018, 8:19 PM EDT
After finishing a career-best third Sunday at Pocono Raceway, Alex Bowman got a special message.

Car owner Rick Hendrick got on the radio to Bowman and the team.

“Great job guys,” Hendrick said. “That’s an outstanding deal today. Way to work that deal. Good man.”

“I appreciate it boss,” Bowman replied. “We’re definitely headed in the right direction. It feels really good.”

Bowman led a surging Hendrick Motorsports Sunday. Rookie William Byron placed a career-best sixth, Chase Elliott won the opening stage and finished seventh, and Jimmie Johnson was 17th. This marked the first time this season that Hendrick has had more than two cars in the top 10.

“It’s proof that we’re improving each and every week and continually getting better,” said Bowman, whose previous career-best finish was fifth at Bristol in April. “Obviously we’re not doing it as quickly as we want to, but days like today make all the hard work for the guys back at the shop, the engine shop, the chassis shop, body shop, the whole road crew … make it worth it. Very glad, especially considering how bad we were when we started the weekend and how bad we qualified.”

Bowman said the organization was looking forward to this race.

“We kind of had Pocono circled as a place that we thought we had pretty good race cars, and (teammate Chase Elliott) was really good, especially last race,” Bowman said. “We knew we were going to be pretty strong here.”

Bowman’s performance also helped him stretch his lead for what would be the final playoff spot. He leads Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard by 56 points each.

“It was great to have a good points day, but not trying to watch it too much, just trying to do the best job I can … each and every week,” Bowman said. “If we maximize each and every week, hopefully they won’t catch us in points, and we’ll go from there.”

Byron will need to win a race to make the playoffs, but he left Pocono pleased.

“There are a lot of big positives,” said Byron, whose previous career-best finish was 10th at Texas in April. “I feel there are a couple of things we could have worked on and we’ll keep working on those things. Our cars are just getting faster. Now we have the speed to run in the top 10, which makes it a lot easier to do things and allows us to be more aggressive and allows me to drive the car the way I know how to drive it. I feel like our speed is just starting to get us in a position to be more aggressive, which is really good.”

Where is the speed coming from for the Hendrick cars?

“I think a little bit of everything,” Elliott said after his 10th top-10 finish of the season. “I don’t even know why some race tracks seem to be more suitable for what we have, and some don’t. We think we’re better as a whole, but I think we still have some work to do.”

What drivers said after Pocono

By Dan BeaverJul 29, 2018, 7:36 PM EDT
Kyle Busch — Winner: “I just can’t say enough about my teammate (Daniel Suarez). What an awesome race. He was probably the third-best car – (Kevin) Harvick was the best car and we were the second-best car and then Suárez was the third-best car. He gave us a run for our money there on those last couple restarts. The last one I spun my tires a little too much and he got a really good run and I think that gave (Erik) Jones an opportunity to make it three-wide down into one and those guys got to racing and just kind of let me get away. Just can’t say enough about Adam Stevens (crew chief) and all my guys. This Caramel Toyota Camry was awesome and had a lot of speed, but we fought it all weekend. Glad to get here and glad to get another win for all the Rowdy Nation fans out there and everybody here at Pocono. We swept the weekend and taking home both eagle trophies this week.”

DANIEL SUAREZ — Finished 2nd: “Well, I thought I was a little better than Kyle (Busch) and the 18 guys with new tires with five, seven laps or so, but in the longer runs he was better than me. He was just turning better for whatever reason. I was getting too tight and I was trying to adjust my tools as much as I can to free the car up a little bit, but it wasn’t helping the rotation – what I needed – and every restart I felt like I was decent, but, no, not great. I felt like if I was able to complete the pass by corner one I was going to be able to hold him off, but I just never had the help from behind.”

Alex Bowman — Finished 3rd: “We really struggled all weekend until today. Then the boss showed up, so maybe Mr. Hendrick just needs to come to every single race and we will all run better. It’s kind of some light at the end of the tunnel. We didn’t have the raw speed it looked like the No. 9 (Chase Elliott) did. We were a little off, but anytime all four of us are running better is a good week for us.”

Kevin Harvick — Finished 4th: “It was eventful. I think we went to the back twice and made our way back to the front each time. We made a good race out of it but it is hard to swallow on a day like that when our Mobil 1 Ford was the class of the field. You never know what is going to happen on these days. It is hard to put them together and you win some and lose some.”

Erik Jones — Finished 5th: “I think at that point, if I stayed and pushed the 19 (Suarez), I run the same spot I do now. I mean, if we make the move we did, we at least had a shot and we have a chance to go down there and clear, so we had to do what we had to do to win and that was our one chance in the Reser’s Camry and it just didn’t work out, so still a good, top five day. We ran up in the top five all day and just had a good car, so need to probably be a little bit better. I think the 4 (Harvick) was the class of the field today, but, you know, it was good to run up there in the top five and lead some laps.”

William Byron — Finished 6th: “There are a lot of big positives. I feel there are a couple of things we could have worked on and we’ll keep working on those things. Our cars are just getting faster. Now we have the speed to run in the top 10, which makes it a lot easier to do things and allows us to be more aggressive and allows me to drive the car the way I know how to drive it. I feel like our speed is just starting to get us in a position to be more aggressive, which is really good.”

CHASE ELLIOTT — Finished 7th: “I think a little bit of everything. I don’t even know why some race tracks seem to be more suitable for what we have, and some don’t. We think we’re better as a whole, but I think we still have some work to do.”

Ryan Newman — Finished 8th: “I don’t ever give up and this No. 31 Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s Camaro ZL1 team doesn’t either. Our race was pretty frustrating to me. I knew we had a top 10 car, but we got blocked quite a bit which caused us to lose momentum and track position, especially during the middle portions of the race. All and all another solid job in the pits for the pit crew. For a while there, our track position didn’t reflect the kind of Chevy Luke Lambert and the team prepared for me, but it doesn’t matter now. We finished eighth and we’ll certainly take that result.”

Kurt Busch — Finished 9th: “We have nothing much to show for the effort but we do have a lot to show for it at the same time by going through all that adversity. I didn’t think we would get a top 10 out of today with the damage on the splitter. The left front tire was weird. It blew out halfway down the front straightaway and I was able to keep it off the wall and keep most of the damage to a minimum. The guys were able to fix me up and we just kind of battled through and took advantage of other people’s mistakes.”

Ryan Blaney — Finished 12th: “It was a long weekend. We struggled a little bit off the truck and just could never really get where we were very good. I was hopeful that we would get a little better in the race but we never really did. We have work to do. Hopefully we can get there.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 13th: “The American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 was extremely tight through Stage 1. We made chassis adjustments that we were confident would help with handling, but when Stage 2 started it felt like I was driving a pogo stick, and by the end of Stage 2, the car was just way too loose. I have to give it to the entire No. 3 American Ethanol team for working hard and never giving up. I feel like we were actually pretty good on takeoff, so we pitted during a late-race caution for 4 scuff tires, which is all we had left. On the restart, I ended up scraping the Turn 3 Wall with the right side of my car. Luckily, I was able to continue but it killed my momentum and made the car really tight. In the end, it was a hard-earned 13th-place finish.”

Matt Kenseth — Finished 18th: “We were definitely better than the spring race when we couldn’t even stay on the lead lap. This time we had a pit road problem, sped and lost a lot of track positions. I thought we ran better, we were just really weak on restarts and would lose a lot of spots. In today’s day in age of racing it is a huge disadvantage because you just can’t get those spots back. I felt we took a step up in performance, not where we need to be yet but still a step up. The stat sheet doesn’t show it but it is a step in the right direction.”

Ty Dillon — Finished 24th: “Pocono is definitely a hard track to get a handle on. You have to be perfect in each corner on every single lap, and all of the corners are completely different from one another. It is a challenge to be able to have a car that’s set up to get through all three turns perfectly. It’s called the “Tricky Triangle” for a reason. We battled with the balance of our GEICO Camaro ZL1 on exit through all of Stage 1 and most of Stage 2. My crew chief and the team were able to get the handling closer to where we needed it to be, but we have to be there from the very beginning. We know that, and this team continues to work hard week in and week out to keep us competitive and moving in the right direction. We are going to keep digging.”

BUBBA WALLACE — Finished 33rd: “Yeah, I’m okay. Just brake failure there. It blew up going down the straightaway the right front, I believe. I can’t remember if I turned left or if it just kind of jolted to the left and I should have stayed to the right. And I went for a hellacious ride and just for about two or three seconds you can really slow it down and you are just helpless. There is nothing you can do and you are just like, please stop. And it does, it does when it hits the fence and all-in-all it was okay, knocked the wind out of me. It took me a minute to let the window net down because that was the last thing I thought about, so apologize to everybody worried about that, but just an unfortunate ending for us and our Mile 22 Chevrolet.”

Brad Keselowski — Finished 38th: “We just blew a rear tire in the corner and backed into the wall. The car wasn’t terrible but wasn’t enough to get fixed in the time that was allowed so we limped it back to the garage and they made me come to the care center. That is just the way it was today for the Alliance Ford.”

Points after Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJul 29, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Kyle Busch padded his points lead with a victory in the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway. His sixth win of the season now gives him 35 playoff bonus points.

Finishing fourth and winning a stage, Harvick is 48 season points behind Busch, but has only two fewer playoff points (33).

Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, and Clint Bowyer round out the top five.

Click here for complete results.