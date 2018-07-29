Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Bubba Wallace crashes hard at Pocono, walks to ambulance on his own

By Dan BeaverJul 29, 2018, 5:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With six laps remaining, Bubba Wallace crashed hard in Turn 1 of Pocono Raceway and impacted the wall hard.

He appeared to lose brakes and went down into the grass before returning to the track.

“The pedal went to the floor, so I went to the bottom. Your natural instinct is try to use all the track when that happens. So, went to the floor, pump it up, get through the tunnel and three here. Down into 1, I start pumping at the start / finish line and it blew. I should have hooked a right into the fence up there to slow me down, but I’m used to turning left there. … So I turned left, and there she went through the grass,” Wallace said after leaving the infield care center.”

 

Points after Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJul 29, 2018, 6:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch padded his points lead with a victory in the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway. His sixth win of the season now gives him 35 playoff bonus points.

Finishing fourth and winning a stage, Harvick is 48 season points behind Busch, but has only two fewer playoff points (33).

Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, and Clint Bowyer round out the top five.

Click here for complete results.

Results, stats for Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono

Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJul 29, 2018, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch survived a two-lap shootout at the end of the Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway to win his sixth Cup race of the season.

He held off a charge by teammates Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones, who entered Turn 1 on the final restart three abreast.

Suarez held on to finish second.

Alex Bowman, Kevin Harvick and Erik Jones rounded out the top five.

Click here for complete results.

 

Kyle Busch wins Cup race at Pocono in overtime

By Daniel McFadinJul 29, 2018, 6:10 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kyle Busch held off Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman in an overtime finish to win Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Busch kept the lead on three restarts inside the final 35 laps in order to earn his sixth victory of the season and his second consecutive win in the Gander Outdoors 400.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led 52 of the final 53 laps of the 164-lap race after passing William Byron. Busch started 28th after his No. 18 Toyota failed post-qualifying inspection on Saturday.

Busch tied Kevin Harvick for the most wins this season. Only twice before have two drivers had six wins through 21 races (1982 and 1974).

Harvick, who won Stage 2, finished fourth after he had to pit a second time under a caution in the final stage to repair damage from pit-road contact with teammate Aric Almirola.

On the overtime restart, Busch held off both Suarez and Erik Jones as they dove into Turn 1 three wide, before Busch cleared them.

“Suarez, I can’t say enough about my teammate,” Busch told NBCSN. “Suarez was the third best car and he gave us a run for our money the last couple of restarts. The last restart I spun my tires too much and he got a really good run and I think that gave Jones an opportunity to make it three-wide down into (Turn) 1. Those guys got to racing and it just kind of let me get away.”

The “Big 3” of Busch, Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have now won eight of the last 10 races.

The overtime finish was set up by an incident with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Almirola with two laps to go in the original 160-lap distance.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Chase Elliott earned his second stage win of the year, a week after earning his first.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Kevin Harvick claimed his 10th stage win of the season.

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Daniel Suarez and Alex Bowman each earned their career-best finish. Bowman’s result is his second career top five … William Byron placed sixth for his career-best finish in 21 starts … Kevin Harvick earned his fifth straight top-four finish.

WHO HAD A BAD DAYCorey LaJoie placed 39th after a one-car wreck on Lap 83 … Brad Keselowski finished 38th after he lost a rear tire and hit the Turn 2 wall with 39 laps to go … Bubba Wallace walked away after a hard hit in Turn 1 with six laps to go in the original race distance.

NOTABLE: With his 49th Cup win, Kyle Busch tied Tony Stewart for 13th on the all-time wins list … Busch’s six wins are his most since 2008 … Pole-sitter Daniel Suarez led 29 laps, a career-best for the second-year driver.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It hurts to be close.” – Daniel Suarez to NBCSN after finishing second.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cup race at Watkins Glen International at 2:30 p.m. ET on Aug. 5 on NBC

Check back for more.

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Pocono

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By NBC SportsJul 29, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. He bounces back from an inspection failure to repeat as winner of the second annual race at Pocono.

Dustin Long

Chase Elliott. Strategy paves way to first career Cup win.

Daniel McFadin

Kyle Larson gets his elusive first win of the season.

Dan Beaver

Kevin Harvick was in a league of his own for most of the final practice session. Today is when he gets his first Pocono win.