Starting lineup for Pocono Cup race

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Daniel Suarez and Denny Hamlin will start on the front row in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway (2:30 p.m., NBCSN).
Suarez will start from the pole position after the times of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were disallowed. There were 13 drivers whose times were disallowed because of inspection failures.
Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski and Jamie McMurray (the highest starting Chevrolet driver) comprised the rest of the top five.
Christopher Bell outdueled Justin Allgaier on the final restart Saturday at Iowa Speedway, capturing his third consecutive victory in the Xfinity Series.
Allgaier finished second, followed by Kyle Benjamin, Ross Chastain and John Hunter Nemecheck.
Points
Bell also took the lead in the points standings by 16 points over JR Motorsports teammate Elliott Sadler. Cole Custer is ranked third, and Daniel Hemric slid from first to fourth in points with an 11th at Iowa.
Christopher Bell became the first full-time Xfinity Series driver in 19 years to win three consecutive Xfinity Series races, capturing Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who was coming off wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway, has four wins on the circuit this season.
“When it’s your day, it’s your day,” Bell told NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman in victory lane. “I’ll take them any way I can get them.”
Bell won on the second overtime restart after losing the lead to Justin Allgaier. Restarting behind Allgaier and Brandon Jones, he passed both to lead the final two laps.
Allgaier finished second, followed by Kyle Benjamin, Ross Chastain and John Hunter Nemechek.
In an NBCSN interview with Kligerman, Allgaier wasn’t happy about Bell’s winning moves, saying he was “salty” because he had raced Bell clean all day.
Bell was cruising toward the win when the caution flew with 15 laps remaining for a spin by Chase Briscoe directly in front of the leader off Turn 4. Bell’s No. 20 Toyota made slight contact with Briscoe’s No. 60 Ford.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the last full-time Xfinity driver to win three straight on the circuit, triumphing at Dover, South Boston and Watkins Glen in June 1999.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Cole Custer
STAGE 2 WINNER: Bell
NEXT: 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at Watkins Glen International, NBC.
About 45 minutes after Kevin Harvick won the pole position at Pocono Raceway, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s time was disqualified.
Daniel Suarez was awarded the pole position for Sunday’s race by NASCAR after Harvick and Kyle Busch failed prerace inspection Saturday.
Suarez had qualified third behind Harvick and Busch, whose qualifying laps were wiped out by postqualifying/prerace inspection. According to NASCAR, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford didn’t pass a body scan while Busch’s No. 18 Toyota missed on chassis inspection.
Harvick and Busch were among 13 drivers whose times were disallowed because of inspection failures. The starting positions for those drivers were determined by the points standings. Busch will start 28th, and Harvick will start 29th.
According to NASCAR, Harvick and Kasey Kahne each failed inspection three times, which results in a loss of 10 points and a car chief ejection.
Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney each lost their car chiefs to ejection after failing twice.
Kevin Harvick continued his roll in NASCAR’s premier series, turning the fastest lap in qualifying Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
But his time was disallowed by NASCAR about 45 minutes later when his car failed prerace inspection, which happened after qualifying as the only official tech session of the Cup weekend.
Harvick, who is coming off a win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, would have qualified first for the third time this season and the first time at Pocono.
Kyle Busch was second in the final round (but also had had his time disallowed), followed by Daniel Suarez, Kyle Larson and Joey Logano.
William Byron, Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Brad Keselowski, Jamie McMurray, Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon rounded out the drivers who advanced to the last round.
Harvick’s No. 4 was the only Stewart-Haas Racing Ford that reached the final round as teammates Kurt Busch, Aric Almirola and Clint Bowyer were eliminated in the second round. Defending series champion Martin Truex Jr. (14th), who won at Pocono last month, also was knocked out of the final 12 late in the second round.
Among those who failed to advance from the first round was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (30th), who is 28 points behind Alex Bowman for the last provisional playoff spot with six races remaining in the regular season.
“Yeah, the car’s just not driving very good,” Stenhouse told NBCSN’s Marty Snider. “And it has no speed. We’re really just struggling.”