Starting lineup for Pocono Cup race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Christopher Bell became the first full-time Xfinity Series driver in 19 years to win three consecutive Xfinity Series races, capturing Saturday’s U.S. Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway.

MORE: Results, points standings

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who was coming off wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway, has four wins on the circuit this season.

“When it’s your day, it’s your day,” Bell told NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman in victory lane. “I’ll take them any way I can get them.”

Bell won on the second overtime restart after losing the lead to Justin Allgaier. Restarting behind Allgaier and Brandon Jones, he passed both to lead the final two laps.

Allgaier finished second, followed by Kyle Benjamin, Ross Chastain and John Hunter Nemechek.

In an NBCSN interview with Kligerman, Allgaier wasn’t happy about Bell’s winning moves, saying he was “salty” because he had raced Bell clean all day.

Bell was cruising toward the win when the caution flew with 15 laps remaining for a spin by Chase Briscoe directly in front of the leader off Turn 4. Bell’s No. 20 Toyota made slight contact with Briscoe’s No. 60 Ford.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was the last full-time Xfinity driver to win three straight on the circuit, triumphing at Dover, South Boston and Watkins Glen in June 1999.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Cole Custer

STAGE 2 WINNER: Bell

NEXT: 3 p.m. Aug. 4 at Watkins Glen International, NBC.