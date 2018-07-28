Saturday schedule at Pocono, Iowa

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Without any Cup regulars in the field, Ryan Preece won last year’s edition of the U.S. Cellular 250 over Kyle Benjamin. The Xfinity regulars have another opportunity to showcase their talent again this week with this standalone race.

Here’s all the info for today’s Xfinity race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:34 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (218.8 miles) around the .875-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is at 3:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 4:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:55 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Kaitlin Christensen of Martensdale, Iowa at 5:21 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 5:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 73 degrees and a 33 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Preece beat a field of Xfinity regulars, including Kyle Benjamin by .054 seconds. In the most recent race at this track on June 17, Justin Allgaier beat Christopher Bell.

STARTING LINEUP: Check back for the starting lineup.