NASCAR fails top two qualifiers Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch in inspection

About 45 minutes after Kevin Harvick won the pole position at Pocono Raceway, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver’s time was disqualified.
Daniel Suarez was awarded the pole position for Sunday’s race by NASCAR after Harvick and Kyle Busch failed prerace inspection Saturday.
Suarez had qualified third behind Harvick and Busch, whose qualifying laps were wiped out by postqualifying/prerace inspection. According to NASCAR, Harvick’s No. 4 Ford didn’t pass a body scan while Busch’s No. 18 Toyota missed on chassis inspection.
Harvick and Busch both will start from the rear Sunday.
Veteran Elliott Sadler earned his first pole position of the season, besting Cole Custer and Christopher Bell in Xfinity Series qualifying Saturday at Iowa Speedway.
It’s the 18th career pole in Xfinity for the JR Motorsports driver and his first since a year ago at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“We’ve been fast since we’ve unloaded,” Sadler told NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman. “Just proud of my guys. This is one of our playoff cars. We decided to bring it here to give us a good opportunity to win.”
Kyle Benjamin was fourth, and Tyler Reddick took fifth.
The Xfinity race will begin at 5:20 p.m. on NBCSN.
Click here for three rounds of Xfinity qualifying results.
Click here for the lineup in Saturday’s Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway.
Kyle Busch won the Gander Outdoors 150, his 51st victory in 145 Camping World Truck Series starts.
The win tied Busch with Ron Hornaday Jr. for most career wins in the truck series. It’s his second victory this season.
Erik Jones, who raced in the truck series for the first time in more than two years, finished second in place of Noah Gragson. Rookie Dalton Sargeant was third.
Click here for truck results at Pocono.
Johnny Sauter maintained a 65-point lead over Gragson in the standings.
Click here for the points standings after Pocono.
Kyle Busch fended off a charge by Erik Jones to win Saturday’s Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway.
It’s his second Camping World Truck Series victory of the season and 51st of his career, tying all-time truck win leader Ron Hornaday Jr.
“It’s awesome,” Busch told FS1. “I can’t say enough about Kyle Busch Motorsports and everyone who’s gotten these win totals to where they’re at with racing with Billy Ballew.”
The 2015 Cup Series champion’s first 16 wins in trucks came with Ballew.
Jones, who was filling in for Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Noah Gragson, finished second in a truck that he didn’t practice or qualify. He briefly took the lead when Busch’s No. 51 Toyota got tangled in lapped traffic with eight laps remaining of a scheduled 60.
Dalton Sargeant finished third, followed by Stuart Friesen and Justin Haley.
Click here for full results and points standings.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Todd Gilliland
STAGE 2 WINNER: Friesen
NEXT: 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Michigan International Speedway on FS1