Kevin Harvick fastest in first practice at Pocono

Kevin Harvick made the most of limited time in the first Cup Series practice Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who is coming off a win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, was fastest in the 50-minute session ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. Erik Jones was fourth, and Jimmie Johnson was the top Chevrolet with the fifth-fastest lap.
Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano rounded out the top 10.
There is one incident in the practice. JJ Yeley spun in Turn 2 without making contact.
The final Cup practice for Sunday’s race will begin at 11:40 a.m. ET, and qualifying will take place at 4:10 p.m. ET.
The left front of Kyle Larson‘s car made light contact with the inside wall after a Turn 1 spin with a minute left in final practice Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was able to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet back to the garage.
Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the session, ahead of Kevin Harvick (fastest in first practice), Chase Elliott, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.
Brad Keselowski, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top 10.
Next up for the Cup Series is qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET for Sunday’s race.
Noah Gragson will miss the Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway after missing qualifying because of a visit to the care center.
A NASCAR spokesman confirmed that Gragson, who has been suffering from flu-like symptoms, wasn’t medically cleared to race after being treated.
Gragson has been granted a waiver that keeps him playoff-eligible despite failing to attempt to qualify for the event.
The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver qualified for the playoffs with his May 11 victory at Kansas Speedway from the pole position. He is ranked second in the series points standings with 10 top 10s in 13 starts.
His team hasn’t announced a replacement driver yet in the No. Toyota for the race, which will begin shortly after 1 p.m.
Gragson was slated to start 31st of 32 drivers. His replacement would drop a spot to the rear.
Without any Cup regulars in the field, Ryan Preece won last year’s edition of the U.S. Cellular 250 over Kyle Benjamin and the two combatants will renew their rivalry today.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:34 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (218.8 miles) around the .875-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is at 3:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 4:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:55 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Kaitlin Christensen of Martensdale, Iowa at 5:21 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 5:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 73 degrees and a 33 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Ryan Preece beat a field of Xfinity regulars, including Kyle Benjamin by .054 seconds. In the most recent race at this track on June 17, Justin Allgaier beat Christopher Bell.
Kyle Busch captured the pole position for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.
It’s Busch’s third pole in the truck series this season and the 21st of his career.
Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Todd Gilliland qualified second, followed by Justin Haley, Dylan Sargeant and Grant Enfinger.
Stuart Friesen will start 12th after spinning in the final round of qualifying. He avoided making contact.
Noah Gragson, who is battling flu-like symptoms, made the field on owners points after he visited the care center in lieu of taking a qualifying lap.
