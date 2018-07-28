Kevin Harvick fastest in first practice at Pocono

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kevin Harvick made the most of limited time in the first Cup Series practice Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver, who is coming off a win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, was fastest in the 50-minute session ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. Erik Jones was fourth, and Jimmie Johnson was the top Chevrolet with the fifth-fastest lap.

Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott and Joey Logano rounded out the top 10.

There is one incident in the practice. JJ Yeley spun in Turn 2 without making contact.

The final Cup practice for Sunday’s race will begin at 11:40 a.m. ET, and qualifying will take place at 4:10 p.m. ET.

