Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin among seven drivers held from Pocono practice

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin, William Byron, Chris Buescher and BJ McLeod will be held out of the final 15 minutes are Saturday’s first Cup practice at Pocono Raceway.
The 50-minute session on the 2.5-mile track will begin at 9 a.m., the first of two practices Saturday at Pocono for Sunday’s race. The five drivers are being penalized because their cars failed prerace inspection twice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Reed Sorenson and Timmy Hill also will be held from the final 15 minutes for being late to prequalifying inspection at Chicagoland Speedway last month.
Under a new qualifying schedule being used at a few races this season (most recently at Chicagoland), Cup Series cars won’t be inspected prior to Cup qualifying at 4:10 p.m. Saturday.
Prerace inspection will occur directly after qualifying ends at Pocono, and any cars that fail will have their qualifying times disallowed.
The left front of Kyle Larson‘s car made light contact with the inside wall after a Turn 1 spin with a minute left in final practice Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was able to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet back to the garage. Larson was ninth fastest in the session.
Joey Logano was fastest in the session, ahead of Kevin Harvick (fastest in first practice), Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Jimmie Johnson.
Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Larson and Chase Elliott rounded out the top 10.
Next up for the Cup Series is qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET for Sunday’s race.
Noah Gragson will miss the Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway after missing qualifying because of a visit to the care center.
A NASCAR spokesman confirmed that Gragson, who has been suffering from flu-like symptoms, wasn’t medically cleared to race after being treated.
Gragson has been granted a waiver that keeps him playoff-eligible despite failing to attempt to qualify for the event.
The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver qualified for the playoffs with his May 11 victory at Kansas Speedway from the pole position. He is ranked second in the series points standings with 10 top 10s in 13 starts.
His team hasn’t announced a replacement driver yet in the No. Toyota for the race, which will begin shortly after 1 p.m.
Gragson was slated to start 31st of 32 drivers. His replacement would drop a spot to the rear.
Without any Cup regulars in the field, Ryan Preece won last year’s edition of the U.S. Cellular 250 over Kyle Benjamin. The Xfinity regulars have another opportunity to showcase their talent again this week with this standalone race.
Here’s all the info for today’s Xfinity race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 5:27 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:34 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 250 laps (218.8 miles) around the .875-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 60. Stage 2 ends on Lap 120.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 11 a.m. Qualifying is at 3:05 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 4:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:55 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Performed by Kaitlin Christensen of Martensdale, Iowa at 5:21 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 5:30 p.m. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 5 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for isolated thunderstorms with a high of 73 degrees and a 33 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Ryan Preece beat a field of Xfinity regulars, including Kyle Benjamin by .054 seconds. In the most recent race at this track on June 17, Justin Allgaier beat Christopher Bell.
STARTING LINEUP: Check back for the starting lineup.
Kyle Busch captured the pole position for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.
It’s Busch’s third pole in the truck series this season and the 21st of his career.
Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Todd Gilliland qualified second, followed by Justin Haley, Dylan Sargeant and Grant Enfinger.
Stuart Friesen will start 12th after spinning in the final round of qualifying. He avoided making contact.
Noah Gragson, who is battling flu-like symptoms, made the field on owners points after he visited the care center in lieu of taking a qualifying lap.
Click here for the starting lineup in Saturday’s truck race.
Click here for truck qualifying results Saturday at Pocono.