Ailing Noah Gragson will miss truck race at Pocono; Erik Jones will substitute

Noah Gragson will miss the Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway after missing qualifying because of a visit to the care center.
A NASCAR spokesman confirmed that Gragson, who has been suffering from flu-like symptoms, wasn’t medically cleared to race after being treated.
Gragson has been granted a waiver that keeps him playoff-eligible despite failing to attempt to qualify for the event.
The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver qualified for the playoffs with his May 11 victory at Kansas Speedway from the pole position. He is ranked second in the series points standings with 10 top 10s in 13 starts.
Erik Jones, who won the 2015 truck championship with KBM, was announced as the replacement for Gragson, who would have started 31st of 32 drivers.
Veteran Elliott Sadler earned his first pole position of the season, besting Cole Custer and Christopher Bell in Xfinity Series qualifying Saturday at Iowa Speedway.
It’s the 18th career pole in Xfinity for the JR Motorsports driver and his first since a year ago at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
“We’ve been fast since we’ve unloaded,” Sadler told NBCSN’s Parker Kligerman. “Just proud of my guys. This is one of our playoff cars. We decided to bring it here to give us a good opportunity to win.”
Kyle Benjamin was fourth, and Tyler Reddick took fifth.
The Xfinity race will begin at 5:20 p.m. on NBCSN.
Kyle Busch won the Gander Outdoors 150, his 51st victory in 145 Camping World Truck Series starts.
The win tied Busch with Ron Hornaday Jr. for most career wins in the truck series. It’s his second victory this season.
Erik Jones, who raced in the truck series for the first time in more than two years, finished second in place of Noah Gragson. Rookie Dalton Sargeant was third.
Johnny Sauter maintained a 65-point lead over Gragson in the standings.
Kyle Busch fended off a charge by Erik Jones to win Saturday’s Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway.
It’s his second Camping World Truck Series victory of the season and 51st of his career, tying all-time truck win leader Ron Hornaday Jr.
“It’s awesome,” Busch told FS1. “I can’t say enough about Kyle Busch Motorsports and everyone who’s gotten these win totals to where they’re at with racing with Billy Ballew.”
The 2015 Cup Series champion’s first 16 wins in trucks came with Ballew.
Jones, who was filling in for Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Noah Gragson, finished second in a truck that he didn’t practice or qualify. He briefly took the lead when Busch’s No. 51 Toyota got tangled in lapped traffic with eight laps remaining of a scheduled 60.
Dalton Sargeant finished third, followed by Stuart Friesen and Justin Haley.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Todd Gilliland
STAGE 2 WINNER: Friesen
NEXT: 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Michigan International Speedway on FS1
The left front of Kyle Larson‘s car made light contact with the inside wall after a Turn 1 spin with a minute left in final practice Saturday at Pocono Raceway.
The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was able to drive the No. 42 Chevrolet back to the garage. Larson was ninth fastest in the session.
Joey Logano was fastest in the session, ahead of Kevin Harvick (fastest in first practice), Martin Truex Jr., Aric Almirola and Jimmie Johnson.
Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Brad Keselowski, Larson and Chase Elliott rounded out the top 10.
Next up for the Cup Series is qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET for Sunday’s race.