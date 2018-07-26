Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott established he wouldn’t back down to Denny Hamlin

By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Last year’s run-in with Denny Hamlin at Martinsville Speedway cost Chase Elliott a chance to race for the championship in Miami, and it is still a point of discussion eight months later.

Racing for the lead, Hamlin spun Elliott less than three laps from the scheduled 500-lap distance. Elliott finished 27th and did not earn enough points in the next two weekends to advance.

Two weeks later at Phoenix, Elliott knocked Hamlin into the wall. A few laps later, Hamlin cut a tire from the contact and wrecked 36 laps from the end. He also failed to advance to the title race.

How Elliott handled the contact at Martinsville and the decision to settle the score two weeks later at Phoenix showed fans that he would not be intimidated on the track.

“(The accident) basically took me out of contention to make it to the final four and I kind of felt that if (Hamlin) didn’t make it to the final four, it was fine,” Elliott said Wednesday on NASCAR America.

Two weeks after the initial contact, the two were racing for second behind Matt Kenseth. Elliott needed a victory to make it to Miami. Hamlin needed to gain points on Brad Keselowski, which would have happened even if he had fallen to third.

Elliott is still surprised that Hamlin chose to race him for the position – although he admits that even if the No. 11 had pulled over, it might not have made any difference.

“I was pretty surprised,” he said. “At that point in time, I don’t know that it would have helped his cause, for the record. … Even if he had let me go, I don’t know that would have fixed his problems.

“You have to treat it that way and if not, you’re going to get run over. That’s just the facts, people take advantage of you. I think the big thing is, being young … you have to establish that you’re not going to back down.”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Pocono in last three seasons

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
At first glance, this stage of the schedule appears to have a lot of variety. Last week, the Cup series ran a short, 318-mile sprint on a 1-mile track. This week, the race is contested over 400 miles on a triangular-shaped 2.5-mile track. Next week will be the second road course race of the season.

There is actually more in common among these three tracks than meets the eye.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway are both flat tracks. They share a characteristic with Watkins Glen International in that drivers need to slow down before the corner and accelerate at the apex. Some of the driver who ran well in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will repeat this week and should be watched closely at the Glen.

Flat tracks are rhythm courses and that means that the drivers on this list should dominate the NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster for the Gander Outdoors 400.

1. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 4.00)
When looking for a driver to pair with the Big 3, Keselowski is the obvious choice at Pocono. He enters the weekend with a current six-race streak of top fives that includes second-place finishes in 2015 and 2016. His last three races on this track were fifth-place results.

2. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 4.20)
Harvick has not yet won at Pocono and that could prove to be a big motivating force this week. Along with Kentucky Speedway, this is the only active track on which he’s failed to find victory lane, but he’s finished second four times in the last eight races.

3. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 9.40)
Busch won the 2016 Pocono 400 that was delayed by rain until Monday. He finished fourth the following year in the June Pocono race. Unfortunately, his other three races since his latest win have not been quite as strong as the drivers that surround him in this week’s top 10 with a best of 10th and a worst of 19th this spring. Use him only if he has great practice times.

4. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 10.60)
Busch was winless at Pocono until last July. He started on the pole, led the first 21 laps, won Segment 1 of the race, and then put himself in position to take the lead when it mattered most. He paced the field for the final 17 laps. This spring, he finished third for his fourth consecutive Pocono top 10.

5. Matt Kenseth (three-year average: 10.60)
The Pocono 400 this June was one of Kenseth’s best runs in the No. 6. In his third start of the season, he cracked the top 15 for the first time in his new ride. He finished 13th. Last week, Kenseth got his second top 15 (15th) on another flat track. Those two factors combine to suggest he could finish that well again. That makes him a good value in salary cap games where he is moderately priced, but it’s not enough to add him to the Fantasy Live roster.

6. Ryan Blaney (three-year average: 11.60)
In his rookie season, Blaney finished 11th and 10th. Last year, he won his first Cup race, but almost as if Fate demanded balance, he fell two laps off the pace in the second race and finished 30th. He was back inside the top 10 this spring with a sixth in the Pocono 400, but it remains to be seen if he can regain his consistency.

7. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 11.80)
Larson’s average is deceptive. It is skewed by a drive train failure last July that sent him behind the wall for 12 laps. If that is removed from his record, he has a career average of 7.75, which would make this his third best track. Larson is a driver who historically has run the high line, so such a great record on a track with a single groove at the bottom is exceptional.

8. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 13.00)
Like Larson, Elliott has only one bad finish during his Pocono career and that makes his average look worse than it should be. Crash damage in the second race of 2016 gave him a 33rd-place finish, but the remainder of his five career races ended in the top 10.

9. Erik Jones (three-year average: 13.33 in three starts)
Will Jones repeat the theme of the two drivers above him? He swept the top 10 in his rookie season before finishing 29th this spring with crash damage. If he follows true to form with Larson and Elliott, that might be his only poor result for quite some time.

10. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 13.40)
Truex won the 2015 Pocono 400, but he had trouble on the 2.5-mile flat track in his next three attempts. From summer 2015 through the end of 2016, his best effort was 19th, which he scored twice. Last spring, he finished sixth and has steadily improved since until he won this spring’s race in dominant fashion.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Kyle Busch swept the pole last year at Pocono. He’s started on the front row five times in 2018 and among the top 10 on 14 occasions. Blaney won this spring and could be a long shot to sweep the season.

Segment Winners: Brad Keselowski has scored points in every stage of a Cup race at Pocono, but he has not yet won a segment. That could mean that he is due to win this week and if a player needs to roll the dice to move up in their league, he is an excellent choice. Make the final decision based on practice, however, and select the driver with the best 10-lap average who qualifies on the first three rows.

Weekend schedule for Pocono, Iowa

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 26, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Cup and Camping World Truck Series are in Pocono Raceway this weekend, while the Xfinity Series competes at Iowa Speedway.

Here is this weekend’s schedule for both tracks:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

FRIDAY, JULY 27

At Pocono

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

At Iowa

2 – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

 

SATURDAY, JULY 28

At Pocono

6 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open

8 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9 – 9:50 a.m. — Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)

10 a.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)

11:25 a.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Final Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

12:35 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

1 p.m. — Gander Outdoors 150 Truck race; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:10 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

At Iowa

11 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)

4:50 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

5:20 p.m. — U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by The Rasmussen Group; 250 laps/218.75 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

SUNDAY, JULY 29

At Pocono

9 a.m. — Garage opens

12:30 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. — Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. — Gander Outdoors 400 Cup race; 160 laps/400 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick’s bump-and-run was perfectly timed

By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Was Kevin Harvick’s move on Kyle Busch in last weekend’s race at New Hampshire International Speedway a perfectly executed bump-and-run? Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. believe it was.

In Wednesday’s NASCAR America, one of the #WednesDale questions was about the timing of the bump-and-run.

“If you want to know how to do it, you go re-watch the race on Sunday,” Elliott said. “It was well done, and frankly I don’t think it was anything that wouldn’t have been done if the shoe was on the other foot.”

The timing was not only impacted by the number of laps remaining, but how long Harvick had followed Busch.

“If he doesn’t do that, there’s other things too,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “When you’re following a guy, even though your car might be faster, you’re wearing that right front tire. And there’s going to be a point where you’re out of time and you start to lose speed. So he knows he has limited time to get that done. He doesn’t know when the balance is gonna change on that car.”

The sense of urgency was enhanced by weather and that the leaders were catching lapped traffic, according to Elliott.

“It was raining, and you can’t control lap traffic,” he said. “Guy might let him go at the right spot and then you being in second might not get the same lane or the preferred groove.

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott trusts what Hendrick Motorsports has going on

By Dan BeaverJul 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Last fall, Chase Elliott came close to winning his first Cup race at Martinsville Speedway and advancing to the championship race in Miami before he was spun by Denny Hamlin.

“We ended last season on such a high note,” Elliott said on Wednesday’s NASCAR America. “Didn’t end, obviously, the way we wanted. But we started those last 10 … I felt like we hit our stride at the right time. Ran second a bunch, which isn’t what you want, but it was good runs. And we were not in those positions by luck.”

Elliott earned four second-place finishes in the final 10 races of the season and had every expectation that his momentum would continue this year. After his accident at Martinsville, he closed out the season with three consecutive top 10s.

“I was real excited coming into the year, thought we were gonna have things going and sometimes you just don’t,” Elliott said. “And I think you just have to trust in what you’ve got going on and know that things do go in cycles.”

More: Hendrick Motorsports seeks to snap yearlong winless streak

Elliott believes that trust in the organization is the key to turning the season around – not only for himself, but all of Hendrick Motorsports.

“You don’t want to completely steer off course and do something completely different – especially for Jimmie (Johnson), the success he’s had over the years,” Elliott said. “Why would you change who you are and what you do now?

“I don’t really know that you change that much. You continue to do what you do. You believe in what you’ve got going on and you just fight for everything you can each week. If I do my job to the best of my ability, I have to believe that the next guy is doing his to the best of his ability. … Just have confidence in the people around you.”

For more, watch the video above.

