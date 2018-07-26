Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Drivers to watch at Pocono, Iowa

By NBC SportsJul 26, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Host Carolyn Manno is joined by analyst Parker Kligerman in the Stamford, Connecticut studio. The Dale Jr. Download follows at 5:30 p.m. ET.

On today’s NASCAR America:

  • Parker Kligerman tells us which drivers will be the ones to watch this weekend at Pocono Raceway and none of them are the Big Three.

 

  • We’ll check in on the Xfinity Series, which heads to Iowa this weekend. Christopher Bell aims for his third straight series win but still trails Daniel Hemric in the race for the regular season championship, which comes with 15 playoff points.

 

  • The Morning Drive’s Pete Pistone calls in with reaction to NASCAR Chairman Brian France’s appearance on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday.

 

  • Plus, Carolyn & Parker will reveal their fantasy picks for this weekend.

 

Xfinity practice report at Iowa

By Dan BeaverJul 27, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
FINAL PRACTICE

Making his first Xfinity start since 2012, Casey Roderick posted the fastest single lap in final practice for the U.S Cellular 250 at Iowa Speedway  with a speed of 131.617 mph.

He beat Justin Allgaier (131.464 mph) by .025 seconds.

Elliott Sadler (131.173), Shane Lee (131.070) and Kyle Benjamin (130.857) rounded out the top five.

John Hunter Nemechek spun off turn four early in practice without doing any significant damage, but he flattened three tires and needed to be taken off the track on a roll back.

Allgaier had the quickest 10-lap average of 129.936 mph. Benjamin, Daniel Hemric, Tyler Reddick and Brandon Jones rounded out the top five.

Making his first start in the Xfinity series, Max Tullman posted the most laps (27). He had the 17th fastest single lap of 129.635 mph, but was 19th among 20 drivers on the 10-lap chart (125.746).

FIRST PRACTICE

Sadler posted the fastest single lap in the first practice session for the U.S Cellular 250 with a speed of 130.999 mph.

He narrowly edged Christopher Bell (130.993 mph) by .001 seconds.

Reddick (130.662), Hemric (130.646) and Allgaier (130.635) rounded out the top five.

Roderick (130.208) landed sixth on the chart.

With less than a minute remaining in this session, Reddick spun off turn four. He did minimal damage to his front splitter when he spun through the grass and back onto the pavement.

Austin Cindric (128.995) was the quickest among five drivers who ran 10 or more consecutive laps.

Truck practice report at Pocono

By Dan BeaverJul 27, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
FINAL PRACTICE

Noah Gragson posted the fastest lap in the final practice for the Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway with a lap of 168.732 mph.

He beat Myatt Snider (168.026 mph) by .224 seconds.

Justin Haley (167.889), Grant Enfinger (167.713) and Johnny Sauter (167.595) rounded out the top five.

Cup regular Kyle Busch (167.255) landed seventh on the chart.

Brett Moffitt blew an engine late in the session. He was 11th on the speed chart at the time with a lap of 165.981 mph.

Ben Rhodes crashed in the final minute of practice after posting the eighth fastest lap of 167.094 mph.

None of the drivers ran 10 consecutive laps.

FIRST PRACTICE

Lightning in the area paused on track activity after the trucks were able to complete only 15 minutes in the first practice session.

In the short amount of time trucks were on the track, Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap of 167.320 mph.

He beat Gragson (167.212) by .035 seconds.

Ben Rhodes (165.682), Todd Gilliland (165.615) and Grant Enfinger (164.760) rounded out the top five.

Because of the weather delay, time was added to final practice, which resumed following ARCA qualification. Times from the first 15 minutes were rolled into the final session.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. misses driving in the Cup series

By Dan BeaverJul 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Last week during a sponsor appearance, a fan told Dale Earnhardt Jr. that he appeared to be happier now than at any time in his life. Junior agreed and told why on this week’s Dale Jr. Download.

“As a driver, you can never lose that edge,’ Earnhardt said. “You can’t ever get rid of that chip on your shoulder – whatever that chip’s there for.”

Whether that sharp edge is there because of a bad finish the week before, a run-in with another competitor, or the burning desire to be the best, it keeps a driver from being totally relaxed.

“That (chip) was always like 50 percent – it affected your personality so much,” Earnhardt continued. “And it went everywhere you went.”

Retiring from racing removed that chip.

“Once you finally retire or whatever it is that gets you free of that, you finally get out from under it,” Earnhardt said. “I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, it’s just the way life is if you’re going to race cars. You got to mentally be in there 100 percent.”

But retiring does not take the desire to race away.

It’s taken more than half of the season, but Earnhardt now says that he misses being behind the wheel.

“I miss driving,” Earnhardt said. “I didn’t really feel that way at the start of the season … I was happy to be out of the car. But the longer the season goes … seeing the guys racing and having fun. I know they’re having fun even though they’re like ‘rahrr’ and just gouging and grinding for every little piece of grip and asphalt they can get. I know they’re enjoying it deep down inside, they’re getting what they want out of it. So there’s moments in the race when I think I miss that right there.”

For more, watch the video above.

Friday schedule at Pocono, Iowa

By Dustin LongJul 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series both practice today. The Trucks are at Pocono Raceway, while the Xfinity Series is at Iowa Speedway.

The Cup Series does not get on track until Saturday.

Here is Friday’s schedule for Pocono and Iowa:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

At Pocono

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

At Iowa

2 – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

 