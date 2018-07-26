Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Drivers to watch at Pocono, Iowa

By NBC SportsJul 26, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Host Carolyn Manno is joined by analyst Parker Kligerman in the Stamford, Connecticut studio. The Dale Jr. Download follows at 5:30 p.m. ET.

On today’s NASCAR America:

  • Parker Kligerman tells us which drivers will be the ones to watch this weekend at Pocono Raceway and none of them are the Big Three.

 

  • We’ll check in on the Xfinity Series, which heads to Iowa this weekend. Christopher Bell aims for his third straight series win but still trails Daniel Hemric in the race for the regular season championship, which comes with 15 playoff points.

 

  • The Morning Drive’s Pete Pistone calls in with reaction to NASCAR Chairman Brian France’s appearance on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday.

 

  • Plus, Carolyn & Parker will reveal their fantasy picks for this weekend.

 

Dale Jr. Download: New Hampshire was marked by good, aggressive driving

By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire International Speedway went to one of the Big 3 for the 15th time this season. Kevin Harvick came on strong at the end of the race, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminds the fans that was not clear from the beginning of the race in Thursday’s Dale Jr. Download.

“We had battles all day long,” Earnhardt said. “Didn’t have a clear, dominant car.

“Got to see some aggressive driving at the end. … Any Chance we can get some guys out there swapping a little paint, without really putting each other in the fence.”

Earnhardt showcased the battle between Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. at the end of the Stage 1 along with others who gave the Big 3 a strong challenge in the middle stages of the Foxwoods 301.

Ultimately, it was the battle at the end between Harvick and Kyle Busch and their contact that took center stage. He thinks NASCAR needs more of that.

“We got to see guys pushing a shoving a little bit,” Earnhardt continued. “That is definitely what the sport needs. It’s always been a part of the sport. It’s always been exciting to the fans when guys get in there and put a couple of donuts on the car.”

And all of that happened because NASCAR managed to get the track dry on Sunday.

“We saw a hell of a race,” Earnhardt said. “And who knows? If we’d got rain delayed – you go to a Monday – everybody’s attitudes and feeling about the race? The energy’s not there. I don’t know if we see the same kind of event. Monday races have a little bit of a dull feeling about them.”

Talladega Superspeedway introduces $50M transformation

By Dustin LongJul 26, 2018, 4:27 PM EDT
Talladega Superspeedway will undergo a $50 million renovation project that will include new Cup garages and a new fan area, track officials announced Thursday.

The project will begin after the Oct. 14 Cup race there. The project is expected to be completed in 2019 in time for the October Cup weekend.

Among the changes:

View of the new garages that will be built at Talladega Superspeedway (Illustration: Talladega Superspeedway)

# 44 new enclosed Cup garage stalls

# Four 25-person suites with views into the Cup garage

# Existing Cup garage becomes the Xfinity garage

# Walkway inside the garages allows fans to see the cars being prepared.

In the fan area:

# Nearly 35,000-square foot open air club with a bar area, view into the Cup garage and video board on one end.

A view of what the new fan area in between Cup garage stalls will look like. (Illustration: Talladega Superspeedway)

# Two new concession stands

# Two new restrooms

# First aid facility

# New Gatorade Victory Lane

# WiFi coverage throughout the area

The track also will have a Paddock Club that will have seating for about 600. The track is adding about 300 premium RV Camping sites along the Alabama Gang Superstretch and frontstretch near the start/finish line. Each space will have power and water hookups and be inside a gated community.

The track will build a new media center. It also will have a new drivers meeting room. There will be a new two-lane oversized vehicle tunnel under Turn 3 that will be large enough for team haulers and RVs.

BK Racing to be sold Aug. 20; Ron Devine plans to bid for team

By Dustin LongJul 26, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
3 Comments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BK Racing owner Ron Devine said during a bankruptcy court hearing Thursday that he plans to make a bid to reclaim his NASCAR Cup team.

A bankruptcy judge approved a plan for BK Racing to be sold Aug. 20 (with bids due Aug. 13). A hearing is scheduled Aug. 21 so the court can approve the winning bidder.

There is a bid for $1.8 million for the team from Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. Bids will start from there for BK Racing. Joining Beam in court Thursday as an observer was GMS Xfinity driver Spencer Gallagher.

Devine put BK Racing in Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 15. He said a day later that he made the move to prevent Union Bank and Trust, which claims it is owned more $9 million, from taking over the team and selling the charter. The IRS also claims it is owed money, along with several other groups and individuals.

A trustee was approved by the court to oversee the team, removing Devine from power, on March 28. The trustee has since determined that selling the team is the best route.

Trustee Matthew Smith defended his reasoning for selling the team on Tuesday by telling the court: “One of the reasons, and I know that Mr. Devine is in the room and probably doesn’t want to hear this, but I think one of the reasons this team is in trouble is it had the wrong owner. So I believe the right owner, transition of ownership, would be the best thing for this team.”

Smith provided testimony on Tuesday that “the cash flow (for the team) is exceptionally tight.”

He also said on the stand: “My current cash forecast … does show sufficient cash if I needed to go to the end of the season. I do not have the ability to run much past the end of the season.”

Smith said in court that since news of the plan to be sold, he has heard from 29 parties interested in BK Racing.

In court Thursday, Devine blamed the bank for the move to sell the team next month.

“It’s a fire drill …. driven by the bank,” Devine said.

BK Racing debuted in Cup in 2012. Among those who have driven for the team are Landon Cassill, Alex Bowman, Ryan Truex, Matt DiBenedetto, David Ragan, Corey LaJoie and Gray Gaulding.

The organization has three career top-10 finishes. The organization is running only the No. 23 car this season. That car ranks 34th among the 36 charter teams in owner points.

NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Pocono in last three seasons

By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
At first glance, this stage of the schedule appears to have a lot of variety. Last week, the Cup series ran a short, 318-mile sprint on a 1-mile track. This week, the race is contested over 400 miles on a triangular-shaped 2.5-mile track. Next week will be the second road course race of the season.

There is actually more in common among these three tracks than meets the eye.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Pocono Raceway are both flat tracks. They share a characteristic with Watkins Glen International in that drivers need to slow down before the corner and accelerate at the apex. Some of the driver who ran well in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will repeat this week and should be watched closely at the Glen.

Flat tracks are rhythm courses and that means that the drivers on this list should dominate the NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster for the Gander Outdoors 400.

1. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 4.00)
When looking for a driver to pair with the Big 3, Keselowski is the obvious choice at Pocono. He enters the weekend with a current six-race streak of top fives that includes second-place finishes in 2015 and 2016. His last three races on this track were fifth-place results.

2. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 4.20)
Harvick has not yet won at Pocono and that could prove to be a big motivating force this week. Along with Kentucky Speedway, this is the only active track on which he’s failed to find victory lane, but he’s finished second four times in the last eight races.

3. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 9.40)
Busch won the 2016 Pocono 400 that was delayed by rain until Monday. He finished fourth the following year in the June Pocono race. Unfortunately, his other three races since his latest win have not been quite as strong as the drivers that surround him in this week’s top 10 with a best of 10th and a worst of 19th this spring. Use him only if he has great practice times.

4. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 10.60)
Busch was winless at Pocono until last July. He started on the pole, led the first 21 laps, won Segment 1 of the race, and then put himself in position to take the lead when it mattered most. He paced the field for the final 17 laps. This spring, he finished third for his fourth consecutive Pocono top 10.

5. Matt Kenseth (three-year average: 10.60)
The Pocono 400 this June was one of Kenseth’s best runs in the No. 6. In his third start of the season, he cracked the top 15 for the first time in his new ride. He finished 13th. Last week, Kenseth got his second top 15 (15th) on another flat track. Those two factors combine to suggest he could finish that well again. That makes him a good value in salary cap games where he is moderately priced, but it’s not enough to add him to the Fantasy Live roster.

6. Ryan Blaney (three-year average: 11.60)
In his rookie season, Blaney finished 11th and 10th. Last year, he won his first Cup race, but almost as if Fate demanded balance, he fell two laps off the pace in the second race and finished 30th. He was back inside the top 10 this spring with a sixth in the Pocono 400, but it remains to be seen if he can regain his consistency.

7. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 11.80)
Larson’s average is deceptive. It is skewed by a drive train failure last July that sent him behind the wall for 12 laps. If that is removed from his record, he has a career average of 7.75, which would make this his third best track. Larson is a driver who historically has run the high line, so such a great record on a track with a single groove at the bottom is exceptional.

8. Chase Elliott (three-year average: 13.00)
Like Larson, Elliott has only one bad finish during his Pocono career and that makes his average look worse than it should be. Crash damage in the second race of 2016 gave him a 33rd-place finish, but the remainder of his five career races ended in the top 10.

9. Erik Jones (three-year average: 13.33 in three starts)
Will Jones repeat the theme of the two drivers above him? He swept the top 10 in his rookie season before finishing 29th this spring with crash damage. If he follows true to form with Larson and Elliott, that might be his only poor result for quite some time.

10. Martin Truex Jr. (three-year average: 13.40)
Truex won the 2015 Pocono 400, but he had trouble on the 2.5-mile flat track in his next three attempts. From summer 2015 through the end of 2016, his best effort was 19th, which he scored twice. Last spring, he finished sixth and has steadily improved since until he won this spring’s race in dominant fashion.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Kyle Busch swept the pole last year at Pocono. He’s started on the front row five times in 2018 and among the top 10 on 14 occasions. Blaney won this spring and could be a long shot to sweep the season.

Segment Winners: Brad Keselowski has scored points in every stage of a Cup race at Pocono, but he has not yet won a segment. That could mean that he is due to win this week and if a player needs to roll the dice to move up in their league, he is an excellent choice. Make the final decision based on practice, however, and select the driver with the best 10-lap average who qualifies on the first three rows.

For more Fantasy NASCAR coverage, check out Rotoworld.com and follow Dan Beaver (@FantasyRace) on Twitter.