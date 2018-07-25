Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan: How New Hampshire highlighted good side of 2018

By Nate RyanJul 25, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Do you like the 2018 season in NASCAR’s premier series?

The answer is subjective, but its parameters are essentially objective.

Every response will involve some combination of the dominance of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., the failures of other contenders trying to match The Big Three and the struggles of everyone else in making hardly any gains.

There have been more than a few suggestions on satellite radio and social media that this has made for a predictable or maybe even tedious refrain.

So let’s try rephrasing the question with entirely new wording.

Did you like Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

All of the recurring themes that have formed the overarching narratives of 2018 were encapsulated in just under three hours on the 1.058-mile oval, and it crystallized into a highly entertaining show at a track that has fallen short on drama a few times in recent Cup races.

New Hampshire wasn’t the best race of the season – we’ll let the slobberknocker finishes of the Daytona 500 and Chicagoland Speedway duke it out for that title — but it certainly is in the conversation for the top five (at least, according to one popular unscientific sampling of several thousand loyal Twitter followers).

Regardless of where you stand on the merits of a season built upon a trio of drivers winning 75 percent of the first 20 races, Sunday proved there is promise when the limited cast of leading roles and their supporting players work in concert to paint a 301-lap mosaic punctuated by plot twists and caution flags that were perfectly timed.

The perfectly executed bump and run by Harvick on Busch was merely the exclamation point on a race with familiar storylines but yet still an unpredictable bent.

We’ve seen Aric Almirola’s team squander race-winning cars before, but not in two major mistakes (first by the pit crew, then by the driver) – the culmination of a daisy-chain series of events touched off by teammate Clint Bowyer’s mechanical problems.

The struggles of Hendrick Motorsports’ Chevrolets have been well documented, but New Hampshire brought the team’s first stage win and the solidification of three Camaros in provisional playoff spots on points.

Yes, it helps when Harvick, Busch and Truex are battling to stay at the front instead of steamrolling the field. But even when they are excelling, the races still can be compelling.

Consider how many times The Big Three (who, by the way, still haven’t finished 1-2-3 in a race) have finished in the top five together this season. Of those eight races, two are among the year’s best (Chicagoland and New Hampshire) and two were at least in the top half (Martinsville and Phoenix). A case can be made that Sonoma, which featured some a memorable strategy duel between Harvick and Truex, was underrated. Pocono could be labeled as average.

There is no defending Las Vegas and Kentucky. Throw in Busch’s rout at Charlotte and possibly Truex’s thumping at Fontana as being less than engrossing.

That’s four races in which The Big Three’s victory dominance might have had an adverse effect on delivering a captivating race… but at least four more (and possibly five) in which their excellence might have been a major enhancement.

That was especially true at New Hampshire, where Harvick, Busch and Truex always seemed to be forcing the action without always being at the center of it.

So do you like the 2018 season in NASCAR’s premier series?

Objectively, it seems fair to at least let the rest of the season unfold before subjectively judging its worth.

Some of the pushback on bringing an Xfinity or Cup race to Eldora Speedway seems to be rooted in the optics of a return to dirt racing being equated with regression. That seems to be the case for Richard Petty, who watched NASCAR’s premier series evolve into exclusively pavement mostly in the name of progress roughly four decades ago.

It’s understandable that dirt would be synonymous with substandard for Petty, who raced far too many dusty ovals with rundown facilities than he probably cares to remember.

But it’s a deeply flawed perception to simply dismiss Eldora as bush league because of its surface. Though built in 1954, it’s a retrofitted 21st-century jewel that sprouts from the farmlands of Darke County in western Ohio.

Since buying the half-mile oval nearly 14 years ago, owner Tony Stewart has plowed millions into renovations on par with many speedways on the Cup circuit. In the last few years, it’s added a new infield care center with state-of-the-art equipment that would match track hospitals at Daytona or Indianapolis (and with a dedicated helipad for medical transport), a new HD video screen, a first-class media center and a three-story building with 16 suites.

Its races are available via live streaming, and its PA, lighting, drainage and well systems have been significantly upgraded. There are more improvements planned, and Stewart surely would ramp those up if granted another national series race by NASCAR.

Beyond just meeting the standards of a regulation-issue sanction agreement, dirt tracks such as Eldora also should be given credence because there also is a healthy appetite for well-produced throwback racing. Petty’s comments Tuesday came at a NASCAR Hall of Fame unveiling of his team’s retro 1972 paint scheme on the No. 43 that Bubba Wallace will drive in the Southern 500.

Darlington Raceway’s nostalgia-driven renaissance on Labor Day should be all the proof needed that there’s no shame in going back to the future for NASCAR.

The caution that effectively determined Sunday’s race at New Hampshire came 30 laps after the yellow flag remained holstered for a similar incident but with an important difference.

When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit the Turn 4 wall on Lap 225, it was in the midst of a green-flag pit cycle that was completed when Clint Bowyer scraped the wall between turns 3 and 4 on Lap 256 to set up the final shootout.

While NASCAR said it was the debris field caused by Bowyer’s incident that triggered the yellow, teams surely took notice of how the race was called during what could have been the race’s last round of pit stops.

Given that a yellow flag caused by a brush with the wall at Richmond last September cost Martin Truex Jr. a victory, teams undoubtedly are recording each NASCAR officiating decision as a data point for determining how to handle strategy for the playoffs.

Parker Kligerman said on NASCAR America last week that Roush Fenway Racing had shifted into using the No. 6 Ford as its test bed as the team tries to qualify Stenhouse for the playoffs.

That makes Kenseth’s drive to 15th after qualifying 31st at New Hampshire intriguing. While he still ran behind Stenhouse for much of the race until his teammate hit the wall, the result and the car’s reliability had to be encouraging for Roush.

If he is to succeed in making the playoffs on points over the final six races of the regular season, Stenhouse needs more speed and no failures. If the experimental parts that went the distance on Kenseth’s car Sunday are a durable new option, anything might help for Stenhouse at this point.

It falls in the category of “good problems to have,” but Christopher Bell’s ongoing success in the Xfinity Series eventually could lead to some difficult decisions for Joe Gibbs Racing and Bell’s hearty supporters at Toyota Racing Development.

Bell almost certainly will spend the 2019 season in the Xfinity Series, but if he has another year like 2018 (particularly if he captures the championship), it’ll virtually demand a promotion to the Cup Series in 2020.

It’s hard to envision how JGR opens a spot in its driver lineup by then, but if Bell truly appears to be the next Kyle Larson, these things do have a way of getting sorted.

At the beginning of 2016, it also would have been hard to envision Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones in Cup rides at JGR two years later.

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott trusts what Hendrick Motorsports has going on

By Dan BeaverJul 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Last fall, Chase Elliott came close to winning his first Cup race at Martinsville Speedway and advancing to the championship race in Miami before he was spun by Denny Hamlin.

“We ended last season on such a high note,” Elliott said on Wednesday’s NASCAR America. “Didn’t end, obviously, the way we wanted. But we started those last 10 … I felt like we hit our stride at the right time. Ran second a bunch, which isn’t what you want, but it was good runs. And we were not in those positions by luck.”

Elliott earned four second-place finishes in the final 10 races of the season and had every expectation that his momentum would continue this year. After his accident at Martinsville, he closed out the season with three consecutive top 10s.

“I was real excited coming into the year, thought we were gonna have things going and sometimes you just don’t,” Elliott said. “And I think you just have to trust in what you’ve got going on and know that things do go in cycles.”

More: Hendrick Motorsports seeks to snap yearlong winless streak

Elliott believes that trust in the organization is the key to turning the season around – not only for himself, but all of Hendrick Motorsports.

“You don’t want to completely steer off course and do something completely different – especially for Jimmie (Johnson), the success he’s had over the years,” Elliott said. “Why would you change who you are and what you do now?

“I don’t really know that you change that much. You continue to do what you do. You believe in what you’ve got going on and you just fight for everything you can each week. If I do my job to the best of my ability, I have to believe that the next guy is doing his to the best of his ability. … Just have confidence in the people around you.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Chase Elliott joins Dale Jr. and the gang

NBCSN
By NBC SportsJul 25, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Chase Elliott will join Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton around the Big Oak Table on today’s NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

On today’s show:

  • Dale Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will talk to Chase about his up-and-down 2018 season, growing up in a storied racing family, and dealing with his status as a fan favorite. We’ll also be taking your questions for Chase, so be sure to send them on social media using the hashtag #Wednesdale!

 

  • On this day 25 years ago, one of the closest finishes in Cup Series history took place at Talladega! We’ll relive the excitement on This Day in NASCAR.

 

  • And wait ‘til you see what one young NASCAR fan has created ahead of this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway. You’ve never seen the Tricky Triangle like this!
Brian France: ‘France Family locked and loaded in its dedication to NASCAR’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
NASCAR Chairman Brian France said that despite reports of a sale of at least a stake in NASCAR, “The France Family is locked and loaded in its dedication to NASCAR.”

France made the comment Wednesday when he called into the “Tradin’ Paint” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

France addressed many issues during his appearance. He discussed if the sport will put an Xfinity or Cup race at Eldora Speedway, the young guns and the possibility of more road racing, among other topics.

A Forbes story last month, citing unnamed sources, reported that the France Family was seeking only minority investors and not selling a majority stake in NASCAR.

Asked about reports on a sale of any part of NASCAR, France said: “Look, we’re focused on ruling and managing NASCAR. There’s nothing to report on that. Rumors are always interesting, but they’re seldom right. The France family is locked and loaded in its dedication to NASCAR.

On if he’ll be making a phone call to Tony Stewart in the near future to tell him that NASCAR is putting an Xfinity or Cup race at Stewart’s Eldora Speedway, France said: “Probably not going to have that phone call any time soon. The schedule is pretty full. He’s done a great job of running Eldora and other things he’s doing in the dirt track stuff, so good for him.”

On if the sport needs the young drivers to win more, France said: “I think for their interests, never mind the sport’s interests, if you’re Chase Elliott, you’re thinking about posting that win. If you’re Kyle Larson, you want to get more wins. Winning is everything in sports. So there’s no question about it. If they want to make their mark over time, they have to compete at a high level No. 1 and win No. 2.  … The first thing I tell a young driver, ‘Don’t be happy to be here because you’re here for a reason because you’re really good. Now convert that into high competitive finishes and ultimately wins and be here for a long time.’ If you can’t win, you can’t be here for a long time. They understand that.”

On the contact late in races for wins in Cup in recent weeks, France said: “We celebrate that. We don’t shy away from that. That’s the difference between us and probably every other motorsports. They kind of cringe a little bit. We kind of like that. Obviously limits and we’ve always said that. There’s no question about that. What we’ve seen two out of the last (four) weeks is great. We love it.”

On road racing and future plans of any more such races, France said: “By the way, I think we’re the best road racing show in town. I think we do a great job with that. I would see more of that not less than that. Don’t know exactly how it flows out in terms of the schedule, whether there will be rovals or this or that. I will tell you that road racing in general is more popular than ever. IMSA, our brand of road racing that we’ve been trying to do for a number of years, is more popular than ever, more manufactures are participating and I’m excited about it. My uncle (Jim France, vice chairman of NASCAR) has done an incredible job. He’s put his heart and soul into this thing and it pays of. It fits in NASCAR in the way we do road racing … flat out to the floor and lots of pushing around and close tight racing and safe. That’s what we do.”

Cole Custer, Jeremy Clements reveal Darlington Xfinity throwback schemes

Photo: Stewart-Haas Racing
By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Cole Custer and Stewart-Haas Racing will honor A.J. Foyt with a special throwback scheme for the Sept. 1 Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Custer’s car will pay tribute to the car Foyt drove and flipped in 1965 at Riverside International Raceway. With his brakes failing, Foyt had no way to stop. To avoid hitting Junior Johnson’s car, Foyt drove off the track and down an embankment, flipping several times. Foyt was knocked unconscious and declared dead by the first medic on the scene. Parnelli Jones, who had fallen out of the race, saw Foyt move and removed mud from Foyt’s mouth to allow him to breathe.

Two months later, Foyt won the pole at Phoenix for the USAC Champ Car Series. He won the won that year for the Indianapolis 500 and then won the NASCAR race at Daytona in July.

Just like Custer, Foyt ran a No. 00 car in that Riverside race.

“I said after that wreck that I’d never run a number that reads the same way when it’s upside down. I only ran it a couple times, but after Riverside, that was it,” Foyt said in a statement from SHR. “Cole seems to have had a lot more luck in the No. 00 than me, or at least more starts where all four wheels stayed on the ground. But I do appreciate the tribute. I remember all my racecars, and I remember that No. 00 Ford being fast before the crash.”

Said car owner Tony Stewart in a statement from the team: “A.J. is my hero, and a great friend who I’ve known for a long time. It didn’t matter what it was, but if it had four wheels and went fast, A.J. would drive it. NASCAR stock cars, USAC stock cars, sprints and midgets, Indy cars, IMSA sports cars – A.J. won in all of them. We both kind of came up through the racing ranks in the same way. He just did it in a different era.

“I think it’s pretty cool that Cole is paying tribute to A.J. with this throwback paint scheme at Darlington. It obviously has some history behind it, and it’s probably the best example of how tough and resilient A.J. is.”

Also Wednesday, Jeremy Clements‘ throwback scheme was revealed for the Darlington Xfinity race.

His’ Xfinity car will pay tribute to 1960 Cup champion Rex White, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013.