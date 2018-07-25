NASCAR broadcaster hit by car provides update on her recovery

NASCAR broadcaster Wendy Venturini, who was struck by a car while running June 23 in Novato, California, provided an update on her Facebook page a month into her recovery.

Among her injuries, Venturini suffered a skull fracture and concussion. She was hospitalized until June 26. Because of her condition, she could not fly. Toyota provided a motorcoach to take her and her husband back to North Carolina. She returned home June 30.

In her update, Venturini, a broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network, wrote:

“I don’t look differently. But skull fractures are no joke. 🤕 The pressure and pain still on the back left side of my head are straight up legit. Cognitively, I feel good. 🙌🏾 🙇🏻‍♀️ 🧠 I’m still sarcastic. So that’s encouraging. 😁

“My ear is still clogged partially with fluid from my skull fracture. While it’s dissipating, it’s still annoying. I feels/sounds like when you have water in your ear. They said 4-6weeks to clear. I have another audio test to do again.

“I feel (son) Caleb has been robbed of his summer with my recovery. I’ve also answered questions from him and reassured him about things that I never expected to at this point. No, Mommy is not dying and is not going anywhere!!

“I miss my NASCAR family. I’m beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support. I can’t wait to get back on-the-air at Bristol. 🏁 Loud noises are processed differently and bother me still as my concussion subsides, so this will be a huge test for me in 3 more weeks.”