Photo: Wendy Venturini

NASCAR broadcaster hit by car provides update on her recovery

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
NASCAR broadcaster Wendy Venturini, who was struck by a car while running June 23 in Novato, California, provided an update on her Facebook page a month into her recovery.

Among her injuries, Venturini suffered a skull fracture and concussion. She was hospitalized until June 26. Because of her condition, she could not fly. Toyota provided a motorcoach to take her and her husband back to North Carolina. She returned home June 30.

In her update, Venturini, a broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network, wrote:

“I don’t look differently. But skull fractures are no joke.🤕 The pressure and pain still on the back left side of my head are straight up legit. Cognitively, I feel good. 🙌🏾🙇🏻‍♀️🧠 I’m still sarcastic. So that’s encouraging. 😁

“My ear is still clogged partially with fluid from my skull fracture. While it’s dissipating, it’s still annoying. I feels/sounds like when you have water in your ear. They said 4-6weeks to clear. I have another audio test to do again.

“I feel (son) Caleb has been robbed of his summer with my recovery. I’ve also answered questions from him and reassured him about things that I never expected to at this point. No, Mommy is not dying and is not going anywhere!!

“I miss my NASCAR family. I’m beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support. I can’t wait to get back on-the-air at Bristol. 🏁 Loud noises are processed differently and bother me still as my concussion subsides, so this will be a huge test for me in 3 more weeks.”

Truck practice report at Pocono

Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images
By Dan BeaverJul 27, 2018, 12:59 PM EDT
FIRST PRACTICE

Lightning in the area paused on track activity after the trucks were able to complete only 15 minutes in the first practice session for the Gander Outdoors 150 at Pocono Raceway.

In the short amount of time trucks were on the track, Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap of 167.320 mph.

He beat Noah Gragson (167.212 mph) by .035 seconds.

Ben Rhodes (165.682), Todd Gilliland (165.615) and Grant Enfinger (164.760) rounded out the top five.

Because of the weather delay, time will be added to final practice, which will resume following ARCA qualification.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. misses driving in the Cup series

By Dan BeaverJul 27, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Last week during a sponsor appearance, a fan told Dale Earnhardt Jr. that he appeared to be happier now than at any time in his life. Junior agreed and told why on this week’s Dale Jr. Download.

“As a driver, you can never lose that edge,’ Earnhardt said. “You can’t ever get rid of that chip on your shoulder – whatever that chip’s there for.”

Whether that sharp edge is there because of a bad finish the week before, a run-in with another competitor, or the burning desire to be the best, it keeps a driver from being totally relaxed.

“That (chip) was always like 50 percent – it affected your personality so much,” Earnhardt continued. “And it went everywhere you went.”

Retiring from racing removed that chip.

“Once you finally retire or whatever it is that gets you free of that, you finally get out from under it,” Earnhardt said. “I’m not saying it’s a bad thing, it’s just the way life is if you’re going to race cars. You got to mentally be in there 100 percent.”

But retiring does not take the desire to race away.

It’s taken more than half of the season, but Earnhardt now says that he misses being behind the wheel.

“I miss driving,” Earnhardt said. “I didn’t really feel that way at the start of the season … I was happy to be out of the car. But the longer the season goes … seeing the guys racing and having fun. I know they’re having fun even though they’re like ‘rahrr’ and just gouging and grinding for every little piece of grip and asphalt they can get. I know they’re enjoying it deep down inside, they’re getting what they want out of it. So there’s moments in the race when I think I miss that right there.”

Friday schedule at Pocono, Iowa

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 27, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series both practice today. The Trucks are at Pocono Raceway, while the Xfinity Series is at Iowa Speedway.

The Cup Series does not get on track until Saturday.

Here is Friday’s schedule for Pocono and Iowa:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

At Pocono

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

At Iowa

2 – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

 

Dale Jr. Download: The decision to honor Dick Trickle at New Hampshire was easy

By Dan BeaverJul 27, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Last week, a fan poll determined what the broadcasters would wear. Jeans and a vintage racing t-shirt won, hand’s down – so Dale Earnhardt Jr. donned a Dick Trickle shirt that he received just one week prior on the Dale Jr. Download.

“I went through all the shirts I had and I wanted one that people would be like, ‘dang. All right. That’s what’s up.’ And everybody misses Dick Trickle, wishes he was still around – the stories he could tell,” Dale Earnhardt Jr said.

The reasoning behind picking at Trickle t-shirt was personal.

“I knew Dick Trickle pretty well. When he drove for Cale Yarborough Racing, Cale’s crew chief Doug Williams, his son – me and Scott were great friends, so I was up in that hauler all the time – and he would walk up in the hauler with his briefcase. He had an old, square box briefcase and he’d open it up and it had cigarettes and Reese’s cups in it.

“When you’re a little kid hanging around the sport back then, these were rough men and they didn’t give a damn who’s kid you were. If you was in the way, they were going to tell you to get the hell out of the way. Go be where you’re supposed to be. … Dick Trickle never once said anything about us being in the lounge .. or his hauler. He’d sit down and have a conversation with you.”

