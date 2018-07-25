Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Wendy Venturini

NASCAR broadcaster hit by car provides update on her recovery

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
NASCAR broadcaster Wendy Venturini, who was struck by a car while running June 23 in Novato, California, provided an update on her Facebook page a month into her recovery.

Among her injuries, Venturini suffered a skull fracture and concussion. She was hospitalized until June 26. Because of her condition, she could not fly. Toyota provided a motorcoach to take her and her husband back to North Carolina. She returned home June 30.

In her update, Venturini, a broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network, wrote:

“I don’t look differently. But skull fractures are no joke.🤕 The pressure and pain still on the back left side of my head are straight up legit. Cognitively, I feel good. 🙌🏾🙇🏻‍♀️🧠 I’m still sarcastic. So that’s encouraging. 😁

“My ear is still clogged partially with fluid from my skull fracture. While it’s dissipating, it’s still annoying. I feels/sounds like when you have water in your ear. They said 4-6weeks to clear. I have another audio test to do again.

“I feel (son) Caleb has been robbed of his summer with my recovery. I’ve also answered questions from him and reassured him about things that I never expected to at this point. No, Mommy is not dying and is not going anywhere!!

“I miss my NASCAR family. I’m beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support. I can’t wait to get back on-the-air at Bristol. 🏁 Loud noises are processed differently and bother me still as my concussion subsides, so this will be a huge test for me in 3 more weeks.”

Dale Jr. Download: New Hampshire was marked by good, aggressive driving

By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire International Speedway went to one of the Big 3 for the 15th time this season. Kevin Harvick came on strong at the end of the race, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. reminds the fans that was not clear from the beginning of the race in Thursday’s Dale Jr. Download.

“We had battles all day long,” Earnhardt said. “Didn’t have a clear, dominant car.

“Got to see some aggressive driving at the end. … Any Chance we can get some guys out there swapping a little paint, without really putting each other in the fence.”

Earnhardt showcased the battle between Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. at the end of the Stage 1 along with others who gave the Big 3 a strong challenge in the middle stages of the Foxwoods 301.

Ultimately, it was the battle at the end between Harvick and Kyle Busch and their contact that took center stage. He thinks NASCAR needs more of that.

“We got to see guys pushing a shoving a little bit,” Earnhardt continued. “That is definitely what the sport needs. It’s always been a part of the sport. It’s always been exciting to the fans when guys get in there and put a couple of donuts on the car.”

And all of that happened because NASCAR managed to get the track dry on Sunday.

“We saw a hell of a race,” Earnhardt said. “And who knows? If we’d got rain delayed – you go to a Monday – everybody’s attitudes and feeling about the race? The energy’s not there. I don’t know if we see the same kind of event. Monday races have a little bit of a dull feeling about them.”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Drivers to watch at Pocono, Iowa

NBCSN
By NBC SportsJul 26, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Host Carolyn Manno is joined by analyst Parker Kligerman in the Stamford, Connecticut studio. The Dale Jr. Download follows at 5:30 p.m. ET.

On today’s NASCAR America:

  • Parker Kligerman tells us which drivers will be the ones to watch this weekend at Pocono Raceway and none of them are the Big Three.

 

  • We’ll check in on the Xfinity Series, which heads to Iowa this weekend. Christopher Bell aims for his third straight series win but still trails Daniel Hemric in the race for the regular season championship, which comes with 15 playoff points.

 

  • The Morning Drive’s Pete Pistone calls in with reaction to NASCAR Chairman Brian France’s appearance on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio on Wednesday.

 

  • Plus, Carolyn & Parker will reveal their fantasy picks for this weekend.

 

Talladega Superspeedway introduces $50M transformation

By Dustin LongJul 26, 2018, 4:27 PM EDT
Talladega Superspeedway will undergo a $50 million renovation project that will include new Cup garages and a new fan area, track officials announced Thursday.

The project will begin after the Oct. 14 Cup race there. The project is expected to be completed in 2019 in time for the October Cup weekend.

Among the changes:

View of the new garages that will be built at Talladega Superspeedway (Illustration: Talladega Superspeedway)

# 44 new enclosed Cup garage stalls

# Four 25-person suites with views into the Cup garage

# Existing Cup garage becomes the Xfinity garage

# Walkway inside the garages allows fans to see the cars being prepared.

In the fan area:

# Nearly 35,000-square foot open air club with a bar area, view into the Cup garage and video board on one end.

A view of what the new fan area in between Cup garage stalls will look like. (Illustration: Talladega Superspeedway)

# Two new concession stands

# Two new restrooms

# First aid facility

# New Gatorade Victory Lane

# WiFi coverage throughout the area

The track also will have a Paddock Club that will have seating for about 600. The track is adding about 300 premium RV Camping sites along the Alabama Gang Superstretch and frontstretch near the start/finish line. Each space will have power and water hookups and be inside a gated community.

The track will build a new media center. It also will have a new drivers meeting room. There will be a new two-lane oversized vehicle tunnel under Turn 3 that will be large enough for team haulers and RVs.

BK Racing to be sold Aug. 20; Ron Devine plans to bid for team

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 26, 2018, 2:37 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — BK Racing owner Ron Devine said during a bankruptcy court hearing Thursday that he plans to make a bid to reclaim his NASCAR Cup team.

A bankruptcy judge approved a plan for BK Racing to be sold Aug. 20 (with bids due Aug. 13). A hearing is scheduled Aug. 21 so the court can approve the winning bidder.

There is a bid for $1.8 million for the team from Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. Bids will start from there for BK Racing. Joining Beam in court Thursday as an observer was GMS Xfinity driver Spencer Gallagher.

Devine put BK Racing in Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 15. He said a day later that he made the move to prevent Union Bank and Trust, which claims it is owned more $9 million, from taking over the team and selling the charter. The IRS also claims it is owed money, along with several other groups and individuals.

A trustee was approved by the court to oversee the team, removing Devine from power, on March 28. The trustee has since determined that selling the team is the best route.

Trustee Matthew Smith defended his reasoning for selling the team on Tuesday by telling the court: “One of the reasons, and I know that Mr. Devine is in the room and probably doesn’t want to hear this, but I think one of the reasons this team is in trouble is it had the wrong owner. So I believe the right owner, transition of ownership, would be the best thing for this team.”

Smith provided testimony on Tuesday that “the cash flow (for the team) is exceptionally tight.”

He also said on the stand: “My current cash forecast … does show sufficient cash if I needed to go to the end of the season. I do not have the ability to run much past the end of the season.”

Smith said in court that since news of the plan to be sold, he has heard from 29 parties interested in BK Racing.

In court Thursday, Devine blamed the bank for the move to sell the team next month.

“It’s a fire drill …. driven by the bank,” Devine said.

BK Racing debuted in Cup in 2012. Among those who have driven for the team are Landon Cassill, Alex Bowman, Ryan Truex, Matt DiBenedetto, David Ragan, Corey LaJoie and Gray Gaulding.

The organization has three career top-10 finishes. The organization is running only the No. 23 car this season. That car ranks 34th among the 36 charter teams in owner points.

