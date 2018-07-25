Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Wendy Venturini

NASCAR broadcaster hit by car provides update on her recovery

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
NASCAR broadcaster Wendy Venturini, who was struck by a car while running June 23 in Novato, California, provided an update on her Facebook page a month into her recovery.

Among her injuries, Venturini suffered a skull fracture and concussion. She was hospitalized until June 26. Because of her condition, she could not fly. Toyota provided a motorcoach to take her and her husband back to North Carolina. She returned home June 30.

In her update, Venturini, a broadcaster for the Performance Racing Network, wrote:

“I don’t look differently. But skull fractures are no joke.🤕 The pressure and pain still on the back left side of my head are straight up legit. Cognitively, I feel good. 🙌🏾🙇🏻‍♀️🧠 I’m still sarcastic. So that’s encouraging. 😁

“My ear is still clogged partially with fluid from my skull fracture. While it’s dissipating, it’s still annoying. I feels/sounds like when you have water in your ear. They said 4-6weeks to clear. I have another audio test to do again.

“I feel (son) Caleb has been robbed of his summer with my recovery. I’ve also answered questions from him and reassured him about things that I never expected to at this point. No, Mommy is not dying and is not going anywhere!!

“I miss my NASCAR family. I’m beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and support. I can’t wait to get back on-the-air at Bristol. 🏁 Loud noises are processed differently and bother me still as my concussion subsides, so this will be a huge test for me in 3 more weeks.”

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott established he wouldn’t back down to Denny Hamlin

By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Last year’s run-in with Denny Hamlin at Martinsville Speedway cost Chase Elliott a chance to race for the championship in Miami, and it is still a point of discussion eight months later.

Racing for the lead, Hamlin spun Elliott less than three laps from the scheduled 500-lap distance. Elliott finished 27th and did not earn enough points in the next two weekends to advance.

Two weeks later at Phoenix, Elliott knocked Hamlin into the wall. A few laps later, Hamlin cut a tire from the contact and wrecked 36 laps from the end. He also failed to advance to the title race.

How Elliott handled the contact at Martinsville and the decision to settle the score two weeks later at Phoenix showed fans that he would not be intimidated on the track.

“(The accident) basically took me out of contention to make it to the final four and I kind of felt that if (Hamlin) didn’t make it to the final four, it was fine,” Elliott said Wednesday on NASCAR America.

Two weeks after the initial contact, the two were racing for second behind Matt Kenseth. Elliott needed a victory to make it to Miami. Hamlin needed to gain points on Brad Keselowski, which would have happened even if he had fallen to third.

Elliott is still surprised that Hamlin chose to race him for the position – although he admits that even if the No. 11 had pulled over, it might not have made any difference.

“I was pretty surprised,” he said. “At that point in time, I don’t know that it would have helped his cause, for the record. … Even if he had let me go, I don’t know that would have fixed his problems.

“You have to treat it that way and if not, you’re going to get run over. That’s just the facts, people take advantage of you. I think the big thing is, being young … you have to establish that you’re not going to back down.”

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick’s bump-and-run was perfectly timed

By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Was Kevin Harvick’s move on Kyle Busch in last weekend’s race at New Hampshire International Speedway a perfectly executed bump-and-run? Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. believe it was.

In Wednesday’s NASCAR America, one of the #WednesDale questions was about the timing of the bump-and-run.

“If you want to know how to do it, you go re-watch the race on Sunday,” Elliott said. “It was well done, and frankly I don’t think it was anything that wouldn’t have been done if the shoe was on the other foot.”

The timing was not only impacted by the number of laps remaining, but how long Harvick had followed Busch.

“If he doesn’t do that, there’s other things too,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “When you’re following a guy, even though your car might be faster, you’re wearing that right front tire. And there’s going to be a point where you’re out of time and you start to lose speed. So he knows he has limited time to get that done. He doesn’t know when the balance is gonna change on that car.”

The sense of urgency was enhanced by weather and that the leaders were catching lapped traffic, according to Elliott.

“It was raining, and you can’t control lap traffic,” he said. “Guy might let him go at the right spot and then you being in second might not get the same lane or the preferred groove.

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott trusts what Hendrick Motorsports has going on

By Dan BeaverJul 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Last fall, Chase Elliott came close to winning his first Cup race at Martinsville Speedway and advancing to the championship race in Miami before he was spun by Denny Hamlin.

“We ended last season on such a high note,” Elliott said on Wednesday’s NASCAR America. “Didn’t end, obviously, the way we wanted. But we started those last 10 … I felt like we hit our stride at the right time. Ran second a bunch, which isn’t what you want, but it was good runs. And we were not in those positions by luck.”

Elliott earned four second-place finishes in the final 10 races of the season and had every expectation that his momentum would continue this year. After his accident at Martinsville, he closed out the season with three consecutive top 10s.

“I was real excited coming into the year, thought we were gonna have things going and sometimes you just don’t,” Elliott said. “And I think you just have to trust in what you’ve got going on and know that things do go in cycles.”

More: Hendrick Motorsports seeks to snap yearlong winless streak

Elliott believes that trust in the organization is the key to turning the season around – not only for himself, but all of Hendrick Motorsports.

“You don’t want to completely steer off course and do something completely different – especially for Jimmie (Johnson), the success he’s had over the years,” Elliott said. “Why would you change who you are and what you do now?

“I don’t really know that you change that much. You continue to do what you do. You believe in what you’ve got going on and you just fight for everything you can each week. If I do my job to the best of my ability, I have to believe that the next guy is doing his to the best of his ability. … Just have confidence in the people around you.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Chase Elliott joins Dale Jr. and the gang

NBCSN
By NBC SportsJul 25, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Chase Elliott will join Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton around the Big Oak Table on today’s NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

On today’s show:

  • Dale Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will talk to Chase about his up-and-down 2018 season, growing up in a storied racing family, and dealing with his status as a fan favorite. We’ll also be taking your questions for Chase, so be sure to send them on social media using the hashtag #Wednesdale!

 

  • On this day 25 years ago, one of the closest finishes in Cup Series history took place at Talladega! We’ll relive the excitement on This Day in NASCAR.

 

  • And wait ‘til you see what one young NASCAR fan has created ahead of this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway. You’ve never seen the Tricky Triangle like this!
