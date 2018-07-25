Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott trusts what Hendrick Motorsports has going on

By Dan BeaverJul 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Last fall, Chase Elliott came close to winning his first Cup race at Martinsville Speedway and advancing to the championship race in Miami before he was spun by Denny Hamlin.

“We ended last season on such a high note,” Elliott said on Wednesday’s NASCAR America. “Didn’t end, obviously, the way we wanted. But we started those last 10 … I felt like we hit our stride at the right time. Ran second a bunch, which isn’t what you want, but it was good runs. And we were not in those positions by luck.”

Elliott earned four second-place finishes in the final 10 races of the season and had every expectation that his momentum would continue this year. After his accident at Martinsville, he closed out the season with three consecutive top 10s.

“I was real excited coming into the year, thought we were gonna have things going and sometimes you just don’t,” Elliott said. “And I think you just have to trust in what you’ve got going on and know that things do go in cycles.”

Elliott believes that trust in the organization is the key to turning the season around – not only for himself, but all of Hendrick Motorsports.

“You don’t want to completely steer off course and do something completely different – especially for Jimmie (Johnson), the success he’s had over the years,” Elliott said. “Why would you change who you are and what you do now?

“I don’t really know that you change that much. You continue to do what you do. You believe in what you’ve got going on and you just fight for everything you can each week. If I do my job to the best of my ability, I have to believe that the next guy is doing his to the best of his ability. … Just have confidence in the people around you.”

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Chase Elliott joins Dale Jr. and the gang

NBCSN
By NBC SportsJul 25, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Chase Elliott will join Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton around the Big Oak Table on today’s NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

On today’s show:

  • Dale Jr., Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte will talk to Chase about his up-and-down 2018 season, growing up in a storied racing family, and dealing with his status as a fan favorite. We’ll also be taking your questions for Chase, so be sure to send them on social media using the hashtag #Wednesdale!

 

  • On this day 25 years ago, one of the closest finishes in Cup Series history took place at Talladega! We’ll relive the excitement on This Day in NASCAR.

 

  • And wait ‘til you see what one young NASCAR fan has created ahead of this weekend’s race at Pocono Raceway. You’ve never seen the Tricky Triangle like this!
Brian France: ‘France Family locked and loaded in its dedication to NASCAR’

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 2:56 PM EDT
NASCAR Chairman Brian France said that despite reports of a sale of at least a stake in NASCAR, “The France Family is locked and loaded in its dedication to NASCAR.”

France made the comment Wednesday when he called into the “Tradin’ Paint” show on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

France addressed many issues during his appearance. He discussed if the sport will put an Xfinity or Cup race at Eldora Speedway, the young guns and the possibility of more road racing, among other topics.

A Forbes story last month, citing unnamed sources, reported that the France Family was seeking only minority investors and not selling a majority stake in NASCAR.

Asked about reports on a sale of any part of NASCAR, France said: “Look, we’re focused on ruling and managing NASCAR. There’s nothing to report on that. Rumors are always interesting, but they’re seldom right. The France family is locked and loaded in its dedication to NASCAR.

On if he’ll be making a phone call to Tony Stewart in the near future to tell him that NASCAR is putting an Xfinity or Cup race at Stewart’s Eldora Speedway, France said: “Probably not going to have that phone call any time soon. The schedule is pretty full. He’s done a great job of running Eldora and other things he’s doing in the dirt track stuff, so good for him.”

On if the sport needs the young drivers to win more, France said: “I think for their interests, never mind the sport’s interests, if you’re Chase Elliott, you’re thinking about posting that win. If you’re Kyle Larson, you want to get more wins. Winning is everything in sports. So there’s no question about it. If they want to make their mark over time, they have to compete at a high level No. 1 and win No. 2.  … The first thing I tell a young driver, ‘Don’t be happy to be here because you’re here for a reason because you’re really good. Now convert that into high competitive finishes and ultimately wins and be here for a long time.’ If you can’t win, you can’t be here for a long time. They understand that.”

On the contact late in races for wins in Cup in recent weeks, France said: “We celebrate that. We don’t shy away from that. That’s the difference between us and probably every other motorsports. They kind of cringe a little bit. We kind of like that. Obviously limits and we’ve always said that. There’s no question about that. What we’ve seen two out of the last (four) weeks is great. We love it.”

On road racing and future plans of any more such races, France said: “By the way, I think we’re the best road racing show in town. I think we do a great job with that. I would see more of that not less than that. Don’t know exactly how it flows out in terms of the schedule, whether there will be rovals or this or that. I will tell you that road racing in general is more popular than ever. IMSA, our brand of road racing that we’ve been trying to do for a number of years, is more popular than ever, more manufactures are participating and I’m excited about it. My uncle (Jim France, vice chairman of NASCAR) has done an incredible job. He’s put his heart and soul into this thing and it pays of. It fits in NASCAR in the way we do road racing … flat out to the floor and lots of pushing around and close tight racing and safe. That’s what we do.”

Cole Custer, Jeremy Clements reveal Darlington Xfinity throwback schemes

Photo: Stewart-Haas Racing
By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Cole Custer and Stewart-Haas Racing will honor A.J. Foyt with a special throwback scheme for the Sept. 1 Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Custer’s car will pay tribute to the car Foyt drove and flipped in 1965 at Riverside International Raceway. With his brakes failing, Foyt had no way to stop. To avoid hitting Junior Johnson’s car, Foyt drove off the track and down an embankment, flipping several times. Foyt was knocked unconscious and declared dead by the first medic on the scene. Parnelli Jones, who had fallen out of the race, saw Foyt move and removed mud from Foyt’s mouth to allow him to breathe.

Two months later, Foyt won the pole at Phoenix for the USAC Champ Car Series. He won the won that year for the Indianapolis 500 and then won the NASCAR race at Daytona in July.

Just like Custer, Foyt ran a No. 00 car in that Riverside race.

“I said after that wreck that I’d never run a number that reads the same way when it’s upside down. I only ran it a couple times, but after Riverside, that was it,” Foyt said in a statement from SHR. “Cole seems to have had a lot more luck in the No. 00 than me, or at least more starts where all four wheels stayed on the ground. But I do appreciate the tribute. I remember all my racecars, and I remember that No. 00 Ford being fast before the crash.”

Said car owner Tony Stewart in a statement from the team: “A.J. is my hero, and a great friend who I’ve known for a long time. It didn’t matter what it was, but if it had four wheels and went fast, A.J. would drive it. NASCAR stock cars, USAC stock cars, sprints and midgets, Indy cars, IMSA sports cars – A.J. won in all of them. We both kind of came up through the racing ranks in the same way. He just did it in a different era.

“I think it’s pretty cool that Cole is paying tribute to A.J. with this throwback paint scheme at Darlington. It obviously has some history behind it, and it’s probably the best example of how tough and resilient A.J. is.”

Also Wednesday, Jeremy Clements‘ throwback scheme was revealed for the Darlington Xfinity race.

His’ Xfinity car will pay tribute to 1960 Cup champion Rex White, who was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013.

Kyle Busch pays tribute to Ernie Irvan with throwback scheme

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Kyle Busch revealed Wednesday on Twitter the paint scheme he will have on his car for the Sept. 2 Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Busch will pay tribute to Ernie Irvan and the original Skittles rainbow paint scheme Irvan drove in the 1990s. Irvan made his Cup debut in 1987 and raced through 1999. He suffered a brain injury in a crash at Michigan in 1994. He returned in 1995 and ran the full season in 1996. His career ended in 1999 after a crash at Michigan left him with a mild head injury. He announced his retirement two weeks later.

Irvan finished with 15 Cup victories, including the 1991 Daytona 500.