Kyle Busch pays tribute to Ernie Irvan with throwback scheme

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Kyle Busch revealed Wednesday on Twitter the paint scheme he will have on his car for the Sept. 2 Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Busch will pay tribute to Ernie Irvan and the original Skittles rainbow paint scheme Irvan drove in the 1990s. Irvan made his Cup debut in 1987 and raced through 1999. He suffered a brain injury in a crash at Michigan in 1994. He returned in 1995 and ran the full season in 1996. His career ended in 1999 after a crash at Michigan left him with a mild head injury. He announced his retirement two weeks later.

Irvan finished with 15 Cup victories, including the 1991 Daytona 500.

Weekend schedule for Pocono, Iowa

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 26, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Cup and Camping World Truck Series are in Pocono Raceway this weekend, while the Xfinity Series competes at Iowa Speedway.

Here is this weekend’s schedule for both tracks:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

FRIDAY, JULY 27

At Pocono

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

At Iowa

2 – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

 

SATURDAY, JULY 28

At Pocono

6 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open

8 a.m. — Truck garage opens

9 – 9:50 a.m. — Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)

10 a.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)

11:25 a.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting

11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Final Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)

12:35 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions

1 p.m. — Gander Outdoors 150 Truck race; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

4:10 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)

At Iowa

11 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens

3:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)

4:50 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions

5:20 p.m. — U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by The Rasmussen Group; 250 laps/218.75 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

 

SUNDAY, JULY 29

At Pocono

9 a.m. — Garage opens

12:30 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

1:50 p.m. — Driver introductions

2:30 p.m. — Gander Outdoors 400 Cup race; 160 laps/400 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott established he wouldn’t back down to Denny Hamlin

By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Last year’s run-in with Denny Hamlin at Martinsville Speedway cost Chase Elliott a chance to race for the championship in Miami, and it is still a point of discussion eight months later.

Racing for the lead, Hamlin spun Elliott less than three laps from the scheduled 500-lap distance. Elliott finished 27th and did not earn enough points in the next two weekends to advance.

Two weeks later at Phoenix, Elliott knocked Hamlin into the wall. A few laps later, Hamlin cut a tire from the contact and wrecked 36 laps from the end. He also failed to advance to the title race.

How Elliott handled the contact at Martinsville and the decision to settle the score two weeks later at Phoenix showed fans that he would not be intimidated on the track.

“(The accident) basically took me out of contention to make it to the final four and I kind of felt that if (Hamlin) didn’t make it to the final four, it was fine,” Elliott said Wednesday on NASCAR America.

Two weeks after the initial contact, the two were racing for second behind Matt Kenseth. Elliott needed a victory to make it to Miami. Hamlin needed to gain points on Brad Keselowski, which would have happened even if he had fallen to third.

Elliott is still surprised that Hamlin chose to race him for the position – although he admits that even if the No. 11 had pulled over, it might not have made any difference.

“I was pretty surprised,” he said. “At that point in time, I don’t know that it would have helped his cause, for the record. … Even if he had let me go, I don’t know that would have fixed his problems.

“You have to treat it that way and if not, you’re going to get run over. That’s just the facts, people take advantage of you. I think the big thing is, being young … you have to establish that you’re not going to back down.”

NASCAR America: Kevin Harvick’s bump-and-run was perfectly timed

By Dan BeaverJul 26, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Was Kevin Harvick’s move on Kyle Busch in last weekend’s race at New Hampshire International Speedway a perfectly executed bump-and-run? Chase Elliott and Dale Earnhardt Jr. believe it was.

In Wednesday’s NASCAR America, one of the #WednesDale questions was about the timing of the bump-and-run.

“If you want to know how to do it, you go re-watch the race on Sunday,” Elliott said. “It was well done, and frankly I don’t think it was anything that wouldn’t have been done if the shoe was on the other foot.”

The timing was not only impacted by the number of laps remaining, but how long Harvick had followed Busch.

“If he doesn’t do that, there’s other things too,” Dale Earnhardt Jr. said. “When you’re following a guy, even though your car might be faster, you’re wearing that right front tire. And there’s going to be a point where you’re out of time and you start to lose speed. So he knows he has limited time to get that done. He doesn’t know when the balance is gonna change on that car.”

The sense of urgency was enhanced by weather and that the leaders were catching lapped traffic, according to Elliott.

“It was raining, and you can’t control lap traffic,” he said. “Guy might let him go at the right spot and then you being in second might not get the same lane or the preferred groove.

NASCAR America: Chase Elliott trusts what Hendrick Motorsports has going on

By Dan BeaverJul 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Last fall, Chase Elliott came close to winning his first Cup race at Martinsville Speedway and advancing to the championship race in Miami before he was spun by Denny Hamlin.

“We ended last season on such a high note,” Elliott said on Wednesday’s NASCAR America. “Didn’t end, obviously, the way we wanted. But we started those last 10 … I felt like we hit our stride at the right time. Ran second a bunch, which isn’t what you want, but it was good runs. And we were not in those positions by luck.”

Elliott earned four second-place finishes in the final 10 races of the season and had every expectation that his momentum would continue this year. After his accident at Martinsville, he closed out the season with three consecutive top 10s.

“I was real excited coming into the year, thought we were gonna have things going and sometimes you just don’t,” Elliott said. “And I think you just have to trust in what you’ve got going on and know that things do go in cycles.”

Elliott believes that trust in the organization is the key to turning the season around – not only for himself, but all of Hendrick Motorsports.

“You don’t want to completely steer off course and do something completely different – especially for Jimmie (Johnson), the success he’s had over the years,” Elliott said. “Why would you change who you are and what you do now?

“I don’t really know that you change that much. You continue to do what you do. You believe in what you’ve got going on and you just fight for everything you can each week. If I do my job to the best of my ability, I have to believe that the next guy is doing his to the best of his ability. … Just have confidence in the people around you.”

