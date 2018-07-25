Kyle Busch pays tribute to Ernie Irvan with throwback scheme

The Cup and Camping World Truck Series are in Pocono Raceway this weekend, while the Xfinity Series competes at Iowa Speedway.
Here is this weekend’s schedule for both tracks:
(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)
FRIDAY, JULY 27
At Pocono
10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Truck garage open
Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)
2 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)
At Iowa
2 – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
SATURDAY, JULY 28
At Pocono
6 a.m. – 8 p.m. — Cup garage open
8 a.m. — Truck garage opens
9 – 9:50 a.m. — Cup practice (CNBC, Motor Racing Network)
10 a.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)
11:25 a.m. — Truck driver/crew chief meeting
11:40 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. — Final Cup practice (CNBC, MRN)
12:35 p.m. — Truck Series driver introductions
1 p.m. — Gander Outdoors 150 Truck race; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
4:10 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, MRN)
At Iowa
11 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
3:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN)
4:50 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions
5:20 p.m. — U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by The Rasmussen Group; 250 laps/218.75 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
SUNDAY, JULY 29
At Pocono
9 a.m. — Garage opens
12:30 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting
1:50 p.m. — Driver introductions
2:30 p.m. — Gander Outdoors 400 Cup race; 160 laps/400 miles (NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)