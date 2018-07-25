Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Hendrick Motorsports seeks to snap yearlong winless streak

By Dustin LongJul 25, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

When Kevin Harvick crossed the finish line first Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, it not only continued the dominance of the sport’s Big 3, it also continued Hendrick Motorsports’ winless drought.

The organization, which has won a record dozen Cup titles, has gone 36 races — a full season — without a series win. Monday was the one-year anniversary of Kasey Kahne’s overtime victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports has not won since, leaving it at 249 career Cup victories (ranking second to Petty Enterprises’ 268 wins on the all-time list).

This is the second-longest winless drought for Hendrick Motorsports. It had a 40-race drought that went from June 1991 at Sonoma to September 1992 at Richmond. Ricky Rudd snapped the organization’s drought the following race at Dover.

“We’re working really hard right now on our performance from the entire organization side,” said Jeff Andrews, vice president of competition at Hendrick Motorsports, on a periscope video posted by the team Wednesday morning. “Everybody is working really hard to get us back to the standards where we expect to be.”

NASCAR AMERICA: Chase Elliott joins Dale Earnhardt Jr. on today’s show at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN

While Hendrick searches for its next win, it could celebrate Chase Elliott winning a stage last weekend at New Hampshire — the first stage a Hendrick driver has won this season.

Elliott scored his team-high fifth top-five of the season at New Hampshire, placing fifth.

“We took a step in the right direction,” he said after the race.

His best finish this season is a runner-up performance at Richmond. Short tracks have been good for Hendrick Motorsports this season. Jimmie Johnson’s best finish of the year is third at Bristol. Alex Bowman’s best finish of the year is fifth at Bristol.

Johnson, Elliott and Bowman are in a position to make the playoffs. They hold what would be the three final spots. Bowman, who holds what would be the final playoff spot, has finished 11th or better in four of the last five races. He holds a 28-point lead on Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and a 29-point lead on Paul Menard for that spot.

Johnson was 10th at New Hampshire and also saw signs of progress.

“Top five right now on sheer speed is something we are achieving and trying to get to,’’ he said at New Hampshire. “All-in-all we had a good day, always could be better, but a nice solid step forward.”

WINLESS STREAKS BY ORGANIZATION

0 races – Stewart-Haas Racing

1 – Furniture Row Racing

2 – Joe Gibbs Racing

10 – Team Penske

19 – Richard Childress Racing

30 – Chip Ganassi Racing

36 – Hendrick Motorsports

39 – Roush Fenway Racing

42 – Wood Brothers Racing

71 – Front Row Motorsports

142 – JTG Daugherty Racing

147 – Richard Petty Motorsports

 and on Facebook

Ryan: How New Hampshire highlighted the good side of 2018

By Nate RyanJul 25, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Do you like the 2018 season in NASCAR’s premier series?

The answer is subjective, but its parameters are essentially objective.

Every response will involve some combination of the dominance of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr., the failures of other contenders trying to match The Big Three and the struggles of everyone else in making hardly any gains.

There have been more than a few suggestions on satellite radio and social media that this has made for a predictable or maybe even tedious refrain.

So let’s try rephrasing the question with entirely new wording.

Did you like Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway?

All of the recurring themes that have formed the overarching narratives of 2018 were encapsulated in just under three hours on the 1.058-mile oval, and it crystallized into a highly entertaining show at a track that has fallen short on drama a few times in recent Cup races.

New Hampshire wasn’t the best race of the season – we’ll let the slobberknocker finishes of the Daytona 500 and Chicagoland Speedway duke it out for that title — but it certainly is in the conversation for the top five (at least, according to one popular unscientific sampling of several thousand loyal Twitter followers).

Regardless of where you stand on the merits of a season built upon a trio of drivers winning 75 percent of the first 20 races, Sunday proved there is promise when the limited cast of leading roles and their supporting players work in concert to paint a 301-lap mosaic punctuated by plot twists and caution flags that were perfectly timed.

The perfectly executed bump and run by Harvick on Busch was merely the exclamation point on a race with familiar storylines but yet still an unpredictable bent.

We’ve seen Aric Almirola’s team squander race-winning cars before, but not in two major mistakes (first by the pit crew, then by the driver) – the culmination of a daisy-chain series of events touched off by teammate Clint Bowyer’s mechanical problems.

The struggles of Hendrick Motorsports’ Chevrolets have been well documented, but New Hampshire brought the team’s first stage win and the solidification of three Camaros in provisional playoff spots on points.

Yes, it helps when Harvick, Busch and Truex are battling to stay at the front instead of steamrolling the field. But even when they are excelling, the races still can be compelling.

Consider how many times The Big Three (who, by the way, still haven’t finished 1-2-3 in a race) have finished in the top five together this season. Of those eight races, two are among the year’s best (Chicagoland and New Hampshire) and two were at least in the top half (Martinsville and Phoenix). A case can be made that Sonoma, which featured some a memorable strategy duel between Harvick and Truex, was underrated. Pocono could be labeled as average.

There is no defending Las Vegas and Kentucky. Throw in Busch’s rout at Charlotte and possibly Truex’s thumping at Fontana as being less than engrossing.

That’s four races in which The Big Three’s victory dominance might have had an adverse effect on delivering a captivating race… but at least four more (and possibly five) in which their excellence might have been a major enhancement.

That was especially true at New Hampshire, where Harvick, Busch and Truex always seemed to be forcing the action without always being at the center of it.

So do you like the 2018 season in NASCAR’s premier series?

Objectively, it seems fair to at least let the rest of the season unfold before subjectively judging its worth.

Some of the pushback on bringing an Xfinity or Cup race to Eldora Speedway seems to be rooted in the optics of a return to dirt racing being equated with regression. That seems to be the case for Richard Petty, who watched NASCAR’s premier series evolve into exclusively pavement mostly in the name of progress roughly four decades ago.

It’s understandable that dirt would be synonymous with substandard for Petty, who raced far too many dusty ovals with rundown facilities than he probably cares to remember.

But it’s a deeply flawed perception to simply dismiss Eldora as bush league because of its surface. Though built in 1954, it’s a retrofitted 21st-century jewel that sprouts from the farmlands of Darke County in western Ohio.

Since buying the half-mile oval nearly 14 years ago, owner Tony Stewart has plowed millions into renovations on par with many speedways on the Cup circuit. In the last few years, it’s added a new infield care center with state-of-the-art equipment that would match track hospitals at Daytona or Indianapolis (and with a dedicated helipad for medical transport), a new HD video screen, a first-class media center and a three-story building with 16 suites.

Its races are available via live streaming, and its PA, lighting, drainage and well systems have been significantly upgraded. There are more improvements planned, and Stewart surely would ramp those up if granted another national series race by NASCAR.

Beyond just meeting the standards of a regulation-issue sanction agreement, dirt tracks such as Eldora also should be given credence because there also is a healthy appetite for well-produced throwback racing. Petty’s comments Tuesday came at a NASCAR Hall of Fame unveiling of his team’s retro 1972 paint scheme on the No. 43 that Bubba Wallace will drive in the Southern 500.

Darlington Raceway’s nostalgia-driven renaissance on Labor Day should be all the proof needed that there’s no shame in going back to the future for NASCAR.

The caution that effectively determined Sunday’s race at New Hampshire came 30 laps after the yellow flag remained holstered for a similar incident but with an important difference.

When Ricky Stenhouse Jr. hit the Turn 4 wall on Lap 225, it was in the midst of a green-flag pit cycle that was completed when Clint Bowyer scraped the wall between turns 3 and 4 on Lap 256 to set up the final shootout.

While NASCAR said it was the debris field caused by Bowyer’s incident that triggered the yellow, teams surely took notice of how the race was called during what could have been the race’s last round of pit stops.

Given that a yellow flag caused by a brush with the wall at Richmond last September cost Martin Truex Jr. a victory, teams undoubtedly are recording each NASCAR officiating decision as a data point for determining how to handle strategy for the playoffs.

Parker Kligerman said on NASCAR America last week that Roush Fenway Racing had shifted into using the No. 6 Ford as its test bed as the team tries to qualify Stenhouse for the playoffs.

That makes Kenseth’s drive to 15th after qualifying 31st at New Hampshire intriguing. While he still ran behind Stenhouse for much of the race until his teammate hit the wall, the result and the car’s reliability had to be encouraging for Roush.

If he is to succeed in making the playoffs on points over the final six races of the regular season, Stenhouse needs more speed and no failures. If the experimental parts that went the distance on Kenseth’s car Sunday are a durable new option, anything might help for Stenhouse at this point.

It falls in the category of “good problems to have,” but Christopher Bell’s ongoing success in the Xfinity Series eventually could lead to some difficult decisions for Joe Gibbs Racing and Bell’s hearty supporters at Toyota Racing Development.

Bell almost certainly will spend the 2019 season in the Xfinity Series, but if he has another year like 2018 (particularly if he captures the championship), it’ll virtually demand a promotion to the Cup Series in 2020.

It’s hard to envision how JGR opens a spot in its driver lineup by then, but if Bell truly appears to be the next Kyle Larson, these things do have a way of getting sorted.

At the beginning of 2016, it also would have been hard to envision Daniel Suarez and Erik Jones in Cup rides at JGR two years later.

NASCAR America: The Big 3 have separated from the field, but not one another

By Dan BeaverJul 25, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The hottest topic this season has been the domination of the Big 3. That extends to what they are doing in regard to playoff points. By dominating victory lane, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have also earned the five playoff bonus points that go along with those wins.

The Big 3 have also combined to earn almost as many segment win bonus points as the rest of the field combined. They have banked 21 segment win points; 11 other drivers have combined for 22 points.

That means that the Big 3 have separated from the field as much as Truex did in 2017.

At this time last year, Martin Truex Jr. had a 19-point advantage over Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – the fifth-place driver in the playoff hunt – in playoff points.

This year, Truex also has a 19-point advantage over fifth-place driver Joey Logano in playoff points. Kyle Busch has a 23-point lead on Logano; Harvick is 25 points ahead of Logano.

“The guys in fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth – they’re just not gaining points,” Jeff Burton said on Tuesday edition of NASCAR America.

But the equal distribution of the playoff points among the Big 3 means that they have not been able to separate from one another. Harvick has six more bonus points than Truex.

“These three are by far favored to go to the last round. … But one of these three is probably not going to make it to Miami,” Burton said.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

NASCAR America Scan All: Pit road problems, bump-and-run combine for Harvick’s win

By Dan BeaverJul 24, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

“Just get me a good pit stop,” Aric Almirola asked his crew coming down pit road late in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire International Speedway.

“10-4. You got it,” his crew chief John Klausmeier replied in this week’s edition of NASCAR America’s Scan All.

He didn’t get the pit stop he wanted and restarting the race may have been what cost Almirola his first win of 2018 as he was beaten off pit road by two of the most powerful racers in the field: Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Other highlights included:

  • “All is good. Good changes. We’re back to where we started on track bar.” – Kurt Busch
  • “The water out from underneath the walls on the straightaway getting into the corners is not very nice.” – Kyle Busch
  • “That’s why I’ve been staying away from the wall.” – Kevin Harvick
  • “You’ve got to be like 100 percent every inch of the race track to not slip.” – Kyle Busch
  • “We need a better line of communication.”—Ryan Blaney
  • “I don’t know why he stopped, but if I’d of let you go, you would have hit him right in the door.” – Jeremy Bullins, Blaney’s crew chief
  • “Can we work on it, or are we done?” – Clint Bowyer
  • “Eight to go. Do what you got to do to win.” – Rodney Childers, Harvick’s crew chief
  • “Rubbin’ is racin’ bud. Go get him.” – Adam Stevens, Kyle Busch’s crew chief
  • “P8. Sorry everybody for completely pissing away a chance to win that one. Unexcusable to have something like that happen under green” – Billy Scott, Kurt Busch’s crew chief
  • “We live as a team, we die as a team.” – Kurt Busch

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.

NASCAR suspends two Xfinity crew chiefs for New Hampshire violations

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 24, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR suspended the crew chiefs for Ryan Preece and John Hunter Nemechek for the next three Xfinity races after both their cars failed inspection after last weekend’s New Hampshire race.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it also had fined crew chiefs Eric Phillips (Preece) and Mike Shiplett (Nemechek) $10,000 each. NASCAR penalized both drivers 10 points and docked the teams 10 owner points each. Their finishes will not count if needed in any tiebreaker. Preece placed third, and Nemechek was fourth at New Hampshire.

Both teams were penalized for failing post-race height requirements. It is an L1 infraction.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing both stated that they would not appeal the penalties.

NASCAR also fined Timothy Brown, the crew chief for David Starr, $5,000 for having one lug nut not safe and secure after the race.

In Cup, NASCAR fined Darian Grubb, crew chief for William Byron, $10,000 for one lug nut not safe and secure on Byron’s car after the race.

 and on Facebook