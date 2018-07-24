Who is Hot, who is not heading to Pocono

• Finished 3rd at New Hampshire (10th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 42 laps led)

• 8th or better in three of the last five races

• 9 Top 10s in 2018 is career best

• Led more laps in 2018 (113) than previous 5 seasons combined (40) and most in single season

• Finished 7th at Pocono in June, his first top-10 at the track and only finish better than 18th

Ryan Blaney

• Finished 7th at New Hampshire (5th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2)

• Finished 7th or better in last 2 races

• Last 10 races: 8th or better in 5 races, 18th or worse in 5 races

• Won 4 stages in 18 races in 2018, which is 1 more than he had all of 2017

• Led 464 laps in 2018, more than he led from 2014-2017 combined (332)

• 5 career starts at Pocono: 3 Top 10s (including win in 2017), 2 finishes of 11th or worse

• All three Pocono top 10s came in the first race in the season

Kyle Busch

• Finished 2nd at New Hampshire (6th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, 36 laps led); leading with 7 to go, #4 moved #18 in turn 1 to take lead and win

• Finished in Top 5 in 7 of last 8 races

• Finished in the Top 10 in 8 of last 9 races

• Finished in the Top 5 in 14 of 20 races this season

• Finished 9th or better in 4 straight Pocono races, including win in July 2017

Kurt Busch

• Finished 8th at New Hampshire (4th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 94 laps led) • Last 11 races: 8th or better in 8 races, 17th or worse in 3 races • Finished 13th or worse in last two Pocono races • Finished in Top 10 in 11 of last 17 Pocono starts