Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo: Richard Petty Motorsports

Richard Petty Motorsports goes back to 1972 for throwback scheme

By Dustin LongJul 24, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
1 Comment

Richard Petty Motorsports unveiled Tuesday the throwback paint scheme Bubba Wallace will drive in the Sept. 2 Southern 500, a paint scheme that goes back to the first race Richard Petty ran with the STP logo on his car.

STP debuted on Petty’s car for the 1972 season opener at Riverside International Raceway. Petty won that race on Jan. 23.

The car would look different only days later. It would include more Day-Glo red for sponsor STP. But the car was Petty blue with the only red from the STP logo at Riverside. STP’s Andy Granatelli offered Petty $50,000 more to add Day-Glo red to the car at Riverside but Petty refused. They later worked on a compromise that debuted a month later in the Daytona 500.

Paint scheme Bubba Wallace will drive for Richard Petty Motorsports at the Sept. 2 Southern 500 (Photo: RPM Motorsports)

Wallace’s car will pay tribute to that original STP paint scheme at Riverside.

“When you race for Richard Petty, you learn so much about NASCAR’s history,” said Wallace in a statement from the team. “Richard was there at the start of sponsorship, and it was with STP. He and STP defined what a true partnership is in the sport.

“The same values and principles of that first agreement, they still hold true today over 45 years later. It’s an honor to go back in time to when STP came into the sport and race the very first paint scheme with STP on the ’43’. It’s a cool look and I can’t wait to see it on the track.”

The Southern 500 will begin at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast on NBCSN.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET; Scan All and Examining playoff races

NBCSN
By NBC SportsJul 24, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty in the studio in Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • The Big 3 may be dominating, but now is not the time to let up. With more valuable playoff points on the line over the next six races, what they do now could determine their championship fate. In the meantime, can any of them gain a true edge on the others as the regular season winds down?

 

 

  • Our Tuesday tradition continues with a 2-part edition of ‘Scan All New Hampshire’ – all the sights and sounds from a compelling Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Bump & Run: How many Cup drivers will make playoffs via points?

By NBC SportsJul 24, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Three drivers are guaranteed to make the playoffs by points. How many of the 16 teams will end up making the playoffs by points?

Kyle Petty: I believe we’ll have one more race winner before the playoffs. Everyone else gets invited on points (eight).

Nate Ryan: Eight (three more than the previous high of five in 2015).

Dustin Long: Seven. I think there will be two more different winners.

Dan Beaver: I’ll go with seven. There is a good possibility one of the next two races will be won by the “Others” and someone else will successfully gamble on strategy before the playoffs begin.

Not including the Big 3 of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., who is one driver you see as on the rise and one who is on the decline with six races left until the playoffs begin?

Kyle Petty: Tough question. I honestly don’t see any one driver on the rise or in decline. We have the Big 3 and then everyone else. Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano — they’ve all risen to the occasion at some point this year only to fade back into the field. The gap between the Big 3 and everyone else may be insurmountable this year.

Nate Ryan: Kurt Busch quietly has led five of the past six races (while winning two pole positions) and is emerging as a dark horse for a deep run into the playoffs.

Dustin Long: I like some of the runs Aric Almirola has had in recent races. Just need to clean up some issues to get a win. Denny Hamlin noted before New Hampshire that he’s gone through one of the toughest stretches of his career with recent performances and then he was a non-factor at New Hampshire. This group needs to step up.

Dan Beaver: Last week’s performance was disappointing, but Erik Jones is on the rise with four consecutive top 10s prior to New Hampshire. Clint Bowyer has finished outside that mark in seven of his last 11 races. The other finishes were top fives, which might suggest the team is experimenting, but that will catch up with him I the long run.

Who is your pick for the next driver without a win to score a victory?

Kyle Petty: Kyle Larson

Nate Ryan: It’s still just a matter of time for Kyle Larson, especially with Michigan looming.

Dustin Long: Brad Keselowski. Think he could do it in the next couple of weeks.

Dan Beaver: The next two weeks are well-suited for a new winner. Pocono is often determined by strategy. For that matter, and Ryan Blaney has the ability to win on speed. Watkins Glen  is another wild card that will give Kurt Busch a great opportunity to win.

Who is Hot, who is not heading to Pocono

By Dustin LongJul 24, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN) and here is a look at drivers who are hot and are not going into the 21st race of the season:

Who is Hot

Kevin Harvick

• Won at New Hampshire (7th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 12 laps led)

• Won 6 of last 19 races

• Led 1,000+ laps in single season for 4th time in career

• Finished in Top 5 in 6 of last 7 races

• In 20 races in 2018, 16 finishes of 7th or better (including 6 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse

• Finished in the Top 5 in 20 of last 25 races, dating back to last season

• Finished 4th or better in 4 straight Pocono races (2 runner-up finishes)

• Finished 4th or better in 6 of last 8 Pocono races (4 runner-up finishes)

Aric Almirola

• Finished 3rd at New Hampshire (10th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 42 laps led)

• 8th or better in three of the last five races

• 9 Top 10s in 2018 is career best

• Led more laps in 2018 (113) than previous 5 seasons combined (40) and most in single season

• Finished 7th at Pocono in June, his first top-10 at the track and only finish better than 18th

Ryan Blaney

• Finished 7th at New Hampshire (5th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2)

• Finished 7th or better in last 2 races

• Last 10 races: 8th or better in 5 races, 18th or worse in 5 races

• Won 4 stages in 18 races in 2018, which is 1 more than he had all of 2017

• Led 464 laps in 2018, more than he led from 2014-2017 combined (332)

• 5 career starts at Pocono: 3 Top 10s (including win in 2017), 2 finishes of 11th or worse

• All three Pocono top 10s came in the first race in the season

Kyle Busch

• Finished 2nd at New Hampshire (6th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, 36 laps led); leading with 7 to go, #4 moved #18 in turn 1 to take lead and win

• Finished in Top 5 in 7 of last 8 races

• Finished in the Top 10 in 8 of last 9 races

• Finished in the Top 5 in 14 of 20 races this season

• Finished 9th or better in 4 straight Pocono races, including win in July 2017

Kurt Busch

• Finished 8th at New Hampshire (4th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 94 laps led)

• Last 11 races: 8th or better in 8 races, 17th or worse in 3 races

• Finished 13th or worse in last two Pocono races

• Finished in Top 10 in 11 of last 17 Pocono starts

Martin Truex Jr.

• Finished 4th at New Hampshire (1st in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 83 laps led)

• Won 3 of last 7 races

• Finished 4th or better in 5 straight races

• Finished in the Top 5 in 9 of last 10 races

• Finished 6th or better in 3 straight Pocono races, including win in June

• Won two of the last seven Pocono races

Who is Not Hot
Jamie McMurray

• Finished 18th at New Hampshire (22nd in Stage 1, 23rd in Stage 2)

• Finished 12th or worse in 5 straight races

• Finished 15th or worse in 16 of 20 races this season

• Finished 15th or worse in 6 straight Pocono races

Austin Dillon

• Finished 21st at New Hampshire (24th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2)

• Finished 12th or worse in 14 of last 15 races

• Finished outside the top-10 in 17 of 20 races in 2018

• Hasn’t finished better than 12th in 9 career Pocono starts

Matt Kenseth

• Finished 15th at New Hampshire (19th in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2)

• Finished 13th or worse in 6 starts in 2018

• Finished 13th at Pocono in June (3rd race w/ Roush Fenway Racing in 2018)

• Finished in Top 10 in 5 of last 7 Pocono races

Denny Hamlin

• Finished 13th at New Hampshire (16th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2)

• Finished 13th or worse in 3 straight races

• Finished 12th or worse in 5 of last 7 races

• Finished 12th or worse in 4 of last 6 Pocono races

Clint Bowyer

• Finished 35th at New Hampshire (8th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2); DNF – penalized for pitting outside box on lap 224; hit the turn 3/4 wall on lap 256 after losing a lap for pitting outside box

• Finished 12th or worse in 3 straight races

• Led 331 laps in 2018, more than he had in the previous 4 seasons combined (145)

• Finished 17th or worse in 5 of last 7 Pocono races

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

• Finished 30th at New Hampshire (10th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2, 11 laps led); hit turn 4 wall on lap 225 while coming to pit (no caution)

• Finished outside the top-10 in 9 of last 10 races

• Finished 14th or worse in 16 of 20 races in 2018

• Never finished better than 11th in 11 career Pocono starts

Daniel Suárez

• Finished 22nd at New Hampshire (25th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2)

• Finished 11th or worse in the last 9 races

• 3 career Pocono starts: 7th in July 2017, 15th or worse in the other 2

William Byron

• Finished 14th at New Hampshire (14th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2)

13 straight finishes of 12th or worse

• Finished 12th or worse in 19 of 20 races this season

Bubba Wallace

• Finished 24th at New Hampshire (26th in Stage 1, 26th in Stage 2)

• Finished 14th or worse in 13 straight races

• Finished 20th or worse in 13 of 20 races in 2018

• Finished 26th (June 2017) and 38th (June 2018) in 2 career Pocono starts

NASCAR America: Can Toyota make room for Christopher Bell in Cup?

By Dan BeaverJul 24, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
4 Comments

Christopher Bell has won back-to-back Xfinity races for the first time in his career. Last weekend’s win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was the third win of the year and fourth overall.

Now what?

Toyota had Kyle Larson in its plans before he was lured away by Chevrolet and Chip Ganassi Racing. Toyota does not want that to happen to the 23-year-old Bell.

The pressure is on to find Bell a suitable ride – or at the very least, to make certain that he is comfortable with the plan to get him to the highest level of stock car racing.

In the past two seasons, another pair of highly regarded young guns took a rapid path to the Cup series.

In 2015, Erik Jones won the Truck series championship. He won the Xfinity championship the next year and moved to Cup in 2017 in an entry that was basically created for him at Furniture Row Racing.

In 2016, William Byron came within a blown engine from winning the Tuck championship. He won the Xfinity title the next year and was promoted to the No. 24 of Hendrick Motorsports in 2018.

More: Christopher Bell wins New Hampshire
More: Christopher Bell wins Kentucky

Bell won the Truck championship in 2017 and has the most playoff points in Xfinity.

He is slated to race full time in Xfinity next year but could be in Cup by 2020, and it might get tricky. Joe Gibbs Racing’s lineup is full, and there are no plans to take the second Furniture Row Racing car that Jones drove in 2017 out of mothballs.

But keeping Bell within the fold is important to Toyota Racing Development, which also had Kyle Larson (who came up through the dirt ranks in a manner similar to Bell) under its umbrella several years ago but was unable to help place him with one of its NASCAR teams.

“Toyota officials have publicly said they are not going to let Bell get away the way that Kyle Larson did,” Nate Ryan said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America.

For more, watch the video above.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.