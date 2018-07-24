Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America Scan All: Pit road problems, bump-and-run combine for Harvick’s win

By Dan BeaverJul 24, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
“Just get me a good pit stop,” Aric Almirola asked his crew coming down pit road late in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire International Speedway.

“10-4. You got it,” his crew chief John Klausmeier replied in this week’s edition of NASCAR America’s Scan All.

He didn’t get the pit stop he wanted and restarting the race may have been what cost Almirola his first win of 2018 as he was beaten off pit road by two of the most powerful racers in the field: Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Other highlights included:

  • “All is good. Good changes. We’re back to where we started on track bar.” – Kurt Busch
  • “The water out from underneath the walls on the straightaway getting into the corners is not very nice.” – Kyle Busch
  • “That’s why I’ve been staying away from the wall.” – Kevin Harvick
  • “You’ve got to be like 100 percent every inch of the race track to not slip.” – Kyle Busch
  • “We need a better line of communication.”—Ryan Blaney
  • “I don’t know why he stopped, but if I’d of let you go, you would have hit him right in the door.” – Jeremy Bullins, Blaney’s crew chief
  • “Can we work on it, or are we done?” – Clint Bowyer
  • “Eight to go. Do what you got to do to win.” – Rodney Childers, Harvick’s crew chief
  • “Rubbin’ is racin’ bud. Go get him.” – Adam Stevens, Kyle Busch’s crew chief
  • “P8. Sorry everybody for completely pissing away a chance to win that one. Unexcusable to have something like that happen under green” – Billy Scott, Kurt Busch’s crew chief
  • “We live as a team, we die as a team.” – Kurt Busch

NASCAR suspends two Xfinity crew chiefs for New Hampshire violations

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 24, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
NASCAR suspended the crew chiefs for Ryan Preece and John Hunter Nemechek for the next three Xfinity races after both their cars failed inspection after last weekend’s New Hampshire race.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it also had fined crew chiefs Eric Phillips (Preece) and Mike Shiplett (Nemechek) $10,000 each. NASCAR penalized both drivers 10 points and docked the teams 10 owner points each. Their finishes will not count if needed in any tiebreaker. Preece placed third, and Nemechek was fourth at New Hampshire.

Both teams were penalized for failing post-race height requirements. It is an L1 infraction.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing both stated that they would not appeal the penalties.

NASCAR also fined Timothy Brown, the crew chief for David Starr, $5,000 for having one lug nut not safe and secure after the race.

In Cup, NASCAR fined Darian Grubb, crew chief for William Byron, $10,000 for one lug nut not safe and secure on Byron’s car after the race.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET; Scan All and Examining playoff races

NBCSN
By NBC SportsJul 24, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty in the studio in Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • The Big 3 may be dominating, but now is not the time to let up. With more valuable playoff points on the line over the next six races, what they do now could determine their championship fate. In the meantime, can any of them gain a true edge on the others as the regular season winds down?

 

 

  • Our Tuesday tradition continues with a 2-part edition of ‘Scan All New Hampshire’ – all the sights and sounds from a compelling Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Richard Petty Motorsports goes back to 1972 for throwback scheme

Photo: Richard Petty Motorsports
By Dustin LongJul 24, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
Richard Petty Motorsports unveiled Tuesday the throwback paint scheme Bubba Wallace will drive in the Sept. 2 Southern 500, a paint scheme that goes back to the first race Richard Petty ran with the STP logo on his car.

STP debuted on Petty’s car for the 1972 season opener at Riverside International Raceway. Petty won that race on Jan. 23.

The car would look different only days later. It would include more Day-Glo red for sponsor STP. But the car was Petty blue with the only red from the STP logo at Riverside. STP’s Andy Granatelli offered Petty $50,000 more to add Day-Glo red to the car at Riverside but Petty refused. They later worked on a compromise that debuted a month later in the Daytona 500.

Paint scheme Bubba Wallace will drive for Richard Petty Motorsports at the Sept. 2 Southern 500 (Photo: RPM Motorsports)

Wallace’s car will pay tribute to that original STP paint scheme at Riverside.

“When you race for Richard Petty, you learn so much about NASCAR’s history,” said Wallace in a statement from the team. “Richard was there at the start of sponsorship, and it was with STP. He and STP defined what a true partnership is in the sport.

“The same values and principles of that first agreement, they still hold true today over 45 years later. It’s an honor to go back in time to when STP came into the sport and race the very first paint scheme with STP on the ’43’. It’s a cool look and I can’t wait to see it on the track.”

The Southern 500 will begin at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast on NBCSN.

Bump & Run: How many Cup drivers will make playoffs via points?

By NBC SportsJul 24, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Three drivers are guaranteed to make the playoffs by points. How many of the 16 teams will end up making the playoffs by points?

Kyle Petty: I believe we’ll have one more race winner before the playoffs. Everyone else gets invited on points (eight).

Nate Ryan: Eight (three more than the previous high of five in 2015).

Dustin Long: Seven. I think there will be two more different winners.

Dan Beaver: I’ll go with seven. There is a good possibility one of the next two races will be won by the “Others” and someone else will successfully gamble on strategy before the playoffs begin.

Not including the Big 3 of Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr., who is one driver you see as on the rise and one who is on the decline with six races left until the playoffs begin?

Kyle Petty: Tough question. I honestly don’t see any one driver on the rise or in decline. We have the Big 3 and then everyone else. Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, Joey Logano — they’ve all risen to the occasion at some point this year only to fade back into the field. The gap between the Big 3 and everyone else may be insurmountable this year.

Nate Ryan: Kurt Busch quietly has led five of the past six races (while winning two pole positions) and is emerging as a dark horse for a deep run into the playoffs.

Dustin Long: I like some of the runs Aric Almirola has had in recent races. Just need to clean up some issues to get a win. Denny Hamlin noted before New Hampshire that he’s gone through one of the toughest stretches of his career with recent performances and then he was a non-factor at New Hampshire. This group needs to step up.

Dan Beaver: Last week’s performance was disappointing, but Erik Jones is on the rise with four consecutive top 10s prior to New Hampshire. Clint Bowyer has finished outside that mark in seven of his last 11 races. The other finishes were top fives, which might suggest the team is experimenting, but that will catch up with him I the long run.

Who is your pick for the next driver without a win to score a victory?

Kyle Petty: Kyle Larson

Nate Ryan: It’s still just a matter of time for Kyle Larson, especially with Michigan looming.

Dustin Long: Brad Keselowski. Think he could do it in the next couple of weeks.

Dan Beaver: The next two weeks are well-suited for a new winner. Pocono is often determined by strategy. For that matter, and Ryan Blaney has the ability to win on speed. Watkins Glen  is another wild card that will give Kurt Busch a great opportunity to win.