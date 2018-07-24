Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Can Toyota make room for Christopher Bell in Cup?

By Dan BeaverJul 24, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Christopher Bell has won back-to-back Xfinity races for the first time in his career. Last weekend’s win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was the third win of the year and fourth overall.

Now what?

Toyota had Kyle Larson in its plans before he was lured away by Chevrolet and Chip Ganassi Racing. Toyota does not want that to happen to the 23-year-old Bell.

The pressure is on to find Bell a suitable ride – or at the very least, to make certain that he is comfortable with the plan to get him to the highest level of stock car racing.

In the past two seasons, another pair of highly regarded young guns took a rapid path to the Cup series.

In 2015, Erik Jones won the Truck series championship. He was in the championship race the next year and moved to Cup in 2017 in an entry that was basically created for him at Furniture Row Racing.

In 2016, William Byron came within a blown engine from winning the Truck championship. He won the Xfinity title the next year and was promoted to the No. 24 of Hendrick Motorsports in 2018.

Bell won the Truck championship in 2017 and has the most playoff points in Xfinity.

He is slated to race full time in Xfinity next year but could be in Cup by 2020, and it might get tricky. Joe Gibbs Racing’s lineup is full, and there are no plans to take the second Furniture Row Racing car that Jones drove in 2017 out of mothballs.

But keeping Bell within the fold is important to Toyota Racing Development, which also had Kyle Larson (who came up through the dirt ranks in a manner similar to Bell) under its umbrella several years ago but was unable to help place him with one of its NASCAR teams.

“Toyota officials have publicly said they are not going to let Bell get away the way that Kyle Larson did,” Nate Ryan said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America.

NASCAR America Scan All: Pit road problems, bump-and-run combine for Harvick’s win

By Dan BeaverJul 24, 2018, 7:28 PM EDT
“Just get me a good pit stop,” Aric Almirola asked his crew coming down pit road late in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire International Speedway.

“10-4. You got it,” his crew chief John Klausmeier replied in this week’s edition of NASCAR America’s Scan All.

He didn’t get the pit stop he wanted and restarting the race may have been what cost Almirola his first win of 2018 as he was beaten off pit road by two of the most powerful racers in the field: Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

Other highlights included:

  • “All is good. Good changes. We’re back to where we started on track bar.” – Kurt Busch
  • “The water out from underneath the walls on the straightaway getting into the corners is not very nice.” – Kyle Busch
  • “That’s why I’ve been staying away from the wall.” – Kevin Harvick
  • “You’ve got to be like 100 percent every inch of the race track to not slip.” – Kyle Busch
  • “We need a better line of communication.”—Ryan Blaney
  • “I don’t know why he stopped, but if I’d of let you go, you would have hit him right in the door.” – Jeremy Bullins, Blaney’s crew chief
  • “Can we work on it, or are we done?” – Clint Bowyer
  • “Eight to go. Do what you got to do to win.” – Rodney Childers, Harvick’s crew chief
  • “Rubbin’ is racin’ bud. Go get him.” – Adam Stevens, Kyle Busch’s crew chief
  • “P8. Sorry everybody for completely pissing away a chance to win that one. Unexcusable to have something like that happen under green” – Billy Scott, Kurt Busch’s crew chief
  • “We live as a team, we die as a team.” – Kurt Busch

NASCAR suspends two Xfinity crew chiefs for New Hampshire violations

Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 24, 2018, 4:46 PM EDT
NASCAR suspended the crew chiefs for Ryan Preece and John Hunter Nemechek for the next three Xfinity races after both their cars failed inspection after last weekend’s New Hampshire race.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that it also had fined crew chiefs Eric Phillips (Preece) and Mike Shiplett (Nemechek) $10,000 each. NASCAR penalized both drivers 10 points and docked the teams 10 owner points each. Their finishes will not count if needed in any tiebreaker. Preece placed third, and Nemechek was fourth at New Hampshire.

Both teams were penalized for failing post-race height requirements. It is an L1 infraction.

Joe Gibbs Racing and Chip Ganassi Racing both stated that they would not appeal the penalties.

NASCAR also fined Timothy Brown, the crew chief for David Starr, $5,000 for having one lug nut not safe and secure after the race.

In Cup, NASCAR fined Darian Grubb, crew chief for William Byron, $10,000 for one lug nut not safe and secure on Byron’s car after the race.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET; Scan All and Examining playoff races

NBCSN
By NBC SportsJul 24, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty in the studio in Stamford, Connecticut. Jeff Burton joins from Burton’s Garage.

On today’s show:

  • The Big 3 may be dominating, but now is not the time to let up. With more valuable playoff points on the line over the next six races, what they do now could determine their championship fate. In the meantime, can any of them gain a true edge on the others as the regular season winds down?

 

 

  • Our Tuesday tradition continues with a 2-part edition of ‘Scan All New Hampshire’ – all the sights and sounds from a compelling Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Richard Petty Motorsports goes back to 1972 for throwback scheme

Photo: Richard Petty Motorsports
By Dustin LongJul 24, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
Richard Petty Motorsports unveiled Tuesday the throwback paint scheme Bubba Wallace will drive in the Sept. 2 Southern 500, a paint scheme that goes back to the first race Richard Petty ran with the STP logo on his car.

STP debuted on Petty’s car for the 1972 season opener at Riverside International Raceway. Petty won that race on Jan. 23.

The car would look different only days later. It would include more Day-Glo red for sponsor STP. But the car was Petty blue with the only red from the STP logo at Riverside. STP’s Andy Granatelli offered Petty $50,000 more to add Day-Glo red to the car at Riverside but Petty refused. They later worked on a compromise that debuted a month later in the Daytona 500.

Paint scheme Bubba Wallace will drive for Richard Petty Motorsports at the Sept. 2 Southern 500 (Photo: RPM Motorsports)

Wallace’s car will pay tribute to that original STP paint scheme at Riverside.

“When you race for Richard Petty, you learn so much about NASCAR’s history,” said Wallace in a statement from the team. “Richard was there at the start of sponsorship, and it was with STP. He and STP defined what a true partnership is in the sport.

“The same values and principles of that first agreement, they still hold true today over 45 years later. It’s an honor to go back in time to when STP came into the sport and race the very first paint scheme with STP on the ’43’. It’s a cool look and I can’t wait to see it on the track.”

The Southern 500 will begin at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast on NBCSN.