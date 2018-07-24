NASCAR America: Can Toyota make room for Christopher Bell in Cup?

Christopher Bell has won back-to-back Xfinity races for the first time in his career. Last weekend’s win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was the third win of the year and fourth overall.
Now what?
Toyota had its eye on Kyle Larson before he was lured away by Chevrolet and Chip Ganassi Racing. Toyota does not want that to happen to the 23-year-old Bell.
The pressure is on to find Bell a suitable ride – or at the very least, to make certain that he is comfortable with the plan to get him to the highest level of stock car racing.
In the past two seasons, another pair of highly regarded young guns took a rapid path to the Cup series.
In 2015, Erik Jones won the Truck series championship. He won the Xfinity championship the next year and moved to Cup in 2017 in an entry that was basically created for him at Furniture Row Racing.
In 2016, William Byron came within a blown engine from winning the Tuck championship. He won the Xfinity title the next year and was promoted to the No. 24 of Hendrick Motorsports in 2018.
Bell won the Truck championship in 2017 and has the most playoff points in Xfinity. But there may not be a ride for him at the Cup level next year. Joe Gibbs Racing is full and there are currently no plans to take the second Furniture Row car that Jones drove in 2017 out of mothballs.
“However, there is another layer to this,” Nate Ryan said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America. “Toyota officials have publicly said they are not going to let Bell get away the way that Kyle Larson did.”
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN) and here is a look at drivers who are hot and are not going into the 21st race of the season:
Who is Hot
Kevin Harvick
• Won at New Hampshire (7th in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2, 12 laps led)
• Won 6 of last 19 races
• Led 1,000+ laps in single season for 4th time in career
• Finished in Top 5 in 6 of last 7 races
• In 20 races in 2018, 16 finishes of 7th or better (including 6 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
• Finished in the Top 5 in 20 of last 25 races, dating back to last season
• Finished 4th or better in 4 straight Pocono races (2 runner-up finishes)
• Finished 4th or better in 6 of last 8 Pocono races (4 runner-up finishes)
Aric Almirola
• Finished 3rd at New Hampshire (10th in Stage 1, 5th in Stage 2, 42 laps led)
• 8th or better in three of the last five races
• 9 Top 10s in 2018 is career best
• Led more laps in 2018 (113) than previous 5 seasons combined (40) and most in single season
• Finished 7th at Pocono in June, his first top-10 at the track and only finish better than 18th
Ryan Blaney
• Finished 7th at New Hampshire (5th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2)
• Finished 7th or better in last 2 races
• Last 10 races: 8th or better in 5 races, 18th or worse in 5 races
• Won 4 stages in 18 races in 2018, which is 1 more than he had all of 2017
• Led 464 laps in 2018, more than he led from 2014-2017 combined (332)
• 5 career starts at Pocono: 3 Top 10s (including win in 2017), 2 finishes of 11th or worse
• All three Pocono top 10s came in the first race in the season
Kyle Busch
• Finished 2nd at New Hampshire (6th in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2, 36 laps led); leading with 7 to go, #4 moved #18 in turn 1 to take lead and win
• Finished in Top 5 in 7 of last 8 races
• Finished in the Top 10 in 8 of last 9 races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 14 of 20 races this season
• Finished 9th or better in 4 straight Pocono races, including win in July 2017
Kurt Busch
• Finished 8th at New Hampshire (4th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 94 laps led)
• Last 11 races: 8th or better in 8 races, 17th or worse in 3 races
• Finished 13th or worse in last two Pocono races
• Finished in Top 10 in 11 of last 17 Pocono starts
• Finished 4th at New Hampshire (1st in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, 83 laps led)
• Won 3 of last 7 races
• Finished 4th or better in 5 straight races
• Finished in the Top 5 in 9 of last 10 races
• Finished 6th or better in 3 straight Pocono races, including win in June
• Won two of the last seven Pocono races
• Finished 18th at New Hampshire (22nd in Stage 1, 23rd in Stage 2)
• Finished 12th or worse in 5 straight races
• Finished 15th or worse in 16 of 20 races this season
• Finished 15th or worse in 6 straight Pocono races
Austin Dillon
• Finished 21st at New Hampshire (24th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2)
• Finished 12th or worse in 14 of last 15 races
• Finished outside the top-10 in 17 of 20 races in 2018
• Hasn’t finished better than 12th in 9 career Pocono starts
Matt Kenseth
• Finished 15th at New Hampshire (19th in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 6 starts in 2018
• Finished 13th at Pocono in June (3rd race w/ Roush Fenway Racing in 2018)
• Finished in Top 10 in 5 of last 7 Pocono races
Denny Hamlin
• Finished 13th at New Hampshire (16th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 3 straight races
• Finished 12th or worse in 5 of last 7 races
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 of last 6 Pocono races
Clint Bowyer
• Finished 35th at New Hampshire (8th in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2); DNF – penalized for pitting outside box on lap 224; hit the turn 3/4 wall on lap 256 after losing a lap for pitting outside box
• Finished 12th or worse in 3 straight races
• Led 331 laps in 2018, more than he had in the previous 4 seasons combined (145)
• Finished 17th or worse in 5 of last 7 Pocono races
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
• Finished 30th at New Hampshire (10th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2, 11 laps led); hit turn 4 wall on lap 225 while coming to pit (no caution)
• Finished outside the top-10 in 9 of last 10 races
• Finished 14th or worse in 16 of 20 races in 2018
• Never finished better than 11th in 11 career Pocono starts
Daniel Suárez
• Finished 22nd at New Hampshire (25th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2)
• Finished 11th or worse in the last 9 races
• 3 career Pocono starts: 7th in July 2017, 15th or worse in the other 2
William Byron
• Finished 14th at New Hampshire (14th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2)
•
13 straight finishes of 12th or worse
• Finished 12th or worse in 19 of 20 races this season
Bubba Wallace
• Finished 24th at New Hampshire (26th in Stage 1, 26th in Stage 2)
• Finished 14th or worse in 13 straight races
• Finished 20th or worse in 13 of 20 races in 2018
• Finished 26th (June 2017) and 38th (June 2018) in 2 career Pocono starts
Denny Hamlin says that while a mediocre team can make the playoffs, they are not going to go very far unless they manage to win. Hamlin not only failed to win on Sunday, he finished 13th in a field of 37 cars.
New Hampshire Motor Speedway is one of Hamlin’s best tracks. In terms of career average finishes, it ranks fourth for Hamlin with a 10.2 average in 25 races.
“When Denny Hamlin comes to (New Hampshire) and runs like he ran (Sunday), you look at him and say ‘What’s the problem?’ “ Kyle Petty said Monday on NASCAR America. “Especially when his teammate Kyle Busch is out there getting points, running up front and leading.”
Nate Ryan sees a bigger problem.
“Right now, it’s not just Denny,” Ryan said. “It’s also Daniel Suarez, (Sunday) it was Erik Jones; Kyle Busch, even though he finished second, we heard him say this was a miserable day.”
There are a lot of reasons for a lack of success, but ultimately it is the driver and team’s responsibility to find a way to perform.
Petty summed up the matter: “Somebody’s got to look in a mirror and say, ‘What have we got to do?’ … Kyle Busch is on 24/7, 365. He never takes off. Kyle Busch runs second and he says we had … a really, really poor performance today.”
Busch has found a way to turn his miserable days into top five finishes. Last week’s second was his seventh top five in the last eight weeks.
Not all eyes are focused at the top of the grid and the Big 3. Another great battle is developing on the cusp of the cut line between Alex Bowman, currently seeded 16th, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in 17th.
Two weeks ago, Stenhouse made up ground n on Bowman when the driver of the No. 88 crashed and finished last at Kentucky Speedway in the Quaker State 400. Stenhouse finished 13 positions ahead in 26th.
Last week, Stenhouse blew a right front tire and pancaked his car on his way to a 30th-place finish; Bowman pounced and almost cracked the top 10 with an 11th-place finish.
Bowman currently has a 28 point advantage over Stenhouse. Paul Menard is one point further back.
“Now we’re getting down to very few races left,” Kyle Petty said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America.
“Remember, those guys are basically just racing each other. … It’s a totally different game that they’re playing right now.”
