Preliminary entry lists for Pocono, Iowa

Cup and Camping World Truck teams will be in action this weekend at Pocono Raceway, while NASCAR Xfinity teams will be at Iowa Speedway.
Here are the preliminary entry lists for each event:
Cup – Gander Outdoors 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)
Thirty-nine cars are entered for the race at Pocono Raceway.
Reed Sorenson is listed in the No. 7. Justin Marks is listed in the No. 15. JJ Yeley is listed in the No. 23. BJ McLeod is listed in the No. 51. Timmy Hill is listed in the No. 66. Corey LaJoie is listed in the No. 72. Kyle Weatherman is listed in the No. 99.
Xfinity – U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by The Rasmussen Group (5:20 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)
Forty cars are entered for the Xfinity Series’ second visit of the year to Iowa Speedway.
Casey Roderick will make his first Xfinity start since 2012, driving the No. 23 car for GMS Racing. Max Tullman will drive the No. 26 for Tullman-Walker Racing, a new team seeking to make its first series start.
With Cup in Pocono, there are no Cup drivers entered for the Iowa Xfinity race.
Camping World Truck – Gander Outdoors 150 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)
Thirty-two Trucks are entered for this event at Pocono Raceway.
Kyle Busch is the only Cup driver entered. He’ll drive the No. 51.