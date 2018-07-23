Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Preliminary entry lists for Pocono, Iowa

By Dustin LongJul 23, 2018, 3:07 PM EDT
Cup and Camping World Truck teams will be in action this weekend at Pocono Raceway, while NASCAR Xfinity teams will be at Iowa Speedway.

Here are the preliminary entry lists for each event:

Cup – Gander Outdoors 400 (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

Thirty-nine cars are entered for the race at Pocono Raceway.

Reed Sorenson is listed in the No. 7. Justin Marks is listed in the No. 15. JJ Yeley is listed in the No. 23. BJ McLeod is listed in the No. 51. Timmy Hill is listed in the No. 66. Corey LaJoie is listed in the No. 72. Kyle Weatherman is listed in the No. 99.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by The Rasmussen Group (5:20 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

Forty cars are entered for the Xfinity Series’ second visit of the year to Iowa Speedway.

Casey Roderick will make his first Xfinity start since 2012, driving the No. 23 car for GMS Racing. Max Tullman will drive the No. 26 for Tullman-Walker Racing, a new team seeking to make its first series start.

With Cup in Pocono, there are no Cup drivers entered for the Iowa Xfinity race.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Camping World Truck – Gander Outdoors 150 (1 p.m. ET Saturday on FS1)

Thirty-two Trucks are entered for this event at Pocono Raceway.

Kyle Busch is the only Cup driver entered. He’ll drive the No. 51.

Click here for Truck entry list

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Reviewing New Hampshire Cup, Xfinity races

By NBC SportsJul 23, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN. Krista Voda hosts and is joined by Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan in the Stamford, Connecticut studio.

On today’s show:

  • From Kevin Harvick‘s winning bump-and-run on Kyle Busch to setbacks for Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola, Sunday’s Monster Energy Cup Series race at New Hampshire gave us plenty to talk about! We’ll have full highlights from the Magic Mile, along with reaction from all of the contenders and more stories you may have missed.

 

  • In Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, Christopher Bell turned in another impressive win – this time, over Cup Series star Brad Keselowski. With three victories in 2018, the 23-year-old Oklahoman has become the top title contender in the NXS. Is he on the verge of joining fellow young guns William Byron and Erik Jones at NASCAR’s top level?

 

  • Plus: Which of our broadcasters has taken the top spot in our NASCAR Fantasy Live league after Sunday?
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

NASCAR won’t use traction compound at Pocono Raceway

By Dustin LongJul 23, 2018, 2:33 PM EDT
NASCAR will not use any traction compound this weekend at Pocono Raceway despite a plea from Denny Hamlin to do so.

PJ1 traction compound was applied to the lower and a higher groove in all four corners at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The traction compound was applied on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights for the next day’s events.

The intent was to create other lanes for competitors to run to create closer racing.

Hamlin politicked last weekend at New Hampshire for the traction compound to be used this weekend.

“I’d like to openly petition (that) we need PJ1 at the top of Turn 3 Pocono,” Hamlin said. “When we had that new fresh asphalt up there, it completely changed the racing at Pocono, and I really believe that it could do wonders for that race track.

“It’s been such a single-file race track ever since the repave (before the 2012 season). There’s a handful of tracks (where it) really could help the racing and so putting it in the high side of (Turn) 1, the high side of 3 at Pocono would be a fantastic idea.”

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, explained Monday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” why the traction compound won’t be used at Pocono Raceway.

“Turn 3 at Pocono was one of the places where it was going to be applied,” Miller said of a proposal. “That’s a third-gear corner for the competitors. Little bit difficult to kind of anticipate what the gearing change might be. We don’t want to change anything up for the competitors. Obviously we’re going very fast down the front straightaway at Pocono. Elevating the speed in Turn 3 only makes that more.

“There’s a lot of factors that go into (using a traction compound). We kind of look at its potential at a lot of places. We know where it works and we’re getting more and more scientific with the application and understanding what we’re doing and it may or may not expand to other places. But until we’re ready and we fully understand what we’re doing, we’ll be a little bit slow getting it to other places.

“The last thing we want to do is to make a race weekend potentially have a story around the VHT not working. We’re cautiously moving forward with it.”

Pocono isn’t the only track Hamlin says could use the traction compound.

“I know that Texas, it’s a big challenge because we run fast there anyways, but that track is so wide,” Hamlin said. “I mean, just put a strip way up there where you never think we’ll go and eventually someone will go up there and they’ll keep testing it and next thing you know, we’re going to have two-wide racing.

“You know, these tracks that are really one-lane based, it could really do wonders and I like – really like the direction that the tracks and NASCAR have gone on it applying it and they’ve done a good job of being more consistent with where they put it from year to year.”

Hamlin also said he would be for using the traction compound at Indianapolis Motor Speedway but knows there would be challenges with getting that approved.

“I guess it will work at Indy, but certainly would love to see it tried,” Hamlin said. “I mean Indy is a great candidate. Now are you going to get people from Indy to buy – to take the risk with their surface, you know? They’re a little finicky about that kind of stuff.”

Imperfect world: Mistakes keep Cup field from beating Big 3 again

By Dustin LongJul 23, 2018, 12:37 PM EDT
LOUDON, N.H. — The refrain among drivers is that they have to be perfect to beat Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

Sunday showed that the gap between NASCAR’s Big 3 and the rest of the field remains.

This time it was Stewart-Haas Racing teammates Aric Almirola and Kurt Busch who were among the key challengers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway but mistakes left both watching their teammate, Harvick, score another win and continue the dominance of the Big 3.

“Everybody talks about the Big 3,” Almirola said. “I felt like we were stomping them today. That’s why they are so good. They execute. They execute all race long. Unfortunately, we didn’t do it today. We had the best car. We had the speed to beat them and we didn’t do it. That’s frustrating.”

Almirola led 42 laps. He was leading when Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Clint Bowyer brought out the final caution of the race after hitting the wall. Almirola lost the lead when the field pitted under caution. He exited third.

Almirola fell to seventh on the first lap of the restart when he spun his tires. His chances of winning were dashed. He finished third.

“Everybody has put so much into believing in me and giving me this opportunity to come here and I feel like I owe it to them to win and to prove them right that they made the right choice,” Almirola said. “I’m frustrated that I didn’t get to Victory Lane today.”

Busch led a race-high 94 laps but had to settle for an eighth-place finish.

His race was undone during a green-flag pit stop on Lap 226 of the 301-lap race. Busch entered pit road in second place. As the pole-sitter, he had the No. 1 pit stall, the stall at the end of pit road. Ryan Blaney had the pit stall behind Busch’s pit box.

Blaney was in his pit stall as Busch approached. Busch stopped beside Blaney to allow Blaney to exit but a slow pit stop left Blaney’s car motionless. For a brief moment, the two cars were parked beside each other as the race went on without them.  Busch eventually drove into his box.

The lost time proved to be too much for Busch, who could not get higher than fifth the rest of the race. He was fifth on the final restart, on the inside line behind Almirola, when Almirola spun his tires. Busch lost several positions.

“We ended up on the same lap as Blaney,” Busch said of his pit road issue. “That’s just bad luck or bad communication between two crew chiefs. And then the crew chief is like, ‘he’ll be gone by the time you get there.’ And I initially thought that, and then they were still hanging left-side tires and I was like, ‘Oh no, oh no. He’s gonna be there.’ 

“If I would have come around him, I would have blocked him huge. I would have been at a bad angle and that was just one of those we’re two guys walking down the hallway and we bumped into each other and had to hold each other up. That just kind of pushed us back too far on the final restart and I didn’t get a good last restart. If we could have come off pit road in fourth, it might have been a whole different race.”

It’s not just been at New Hampshire where teams had to be perfect to beat Busch, Harvick or Truex.

Those three drivers have combined to win eight of the last 10 points races and 15 of the 20 races this season.

They’ve been more difficult to beat lately. Harvick, Busch and Truex have all finished in the top five in four of the last five races.

“There are other cars that can lead laps, but it doesn’t seem like the right ones,” Joey Logano said before last weekend’s New Hampshire race. “It seems like (Busch, Harvick and Truex) always find a way to prevail at the end, whether it’s the speed in their car or their pit stops or restarts, whatever it may be they find themselves up front when it matters the most.

“Obviously, they can recover from mistakes pretty well because of their speed, so they’re just able to be there at the right times.”

Super Late Model racer to drive GMS Racing’s Xfinity car at Iowa

By Dustin LongJul 23, 2018, 11:43 AM EDT
Super Late Model racer Casey Roderick will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Xfinity car this weekend at Iowa Speedway, the team announced Monday.

Roderick, the points leader in the Southern Super Series, will make his first Xfinity start since 2012. The 25-year-old ran three Xfinity races in 2011 and eight in 2012. He finished a career-high 17th in 2012 at Phoenix.

“I can’t thank Mike Beam, everyone at GMS Racing, Chevrolet and Chase Elliott enough for believing in me to make this possible,” said Roderick in a statement from the team. “This is an incredible opportunity for me to be back in the Xfinity Series. I am excited to get to Iowa to work closely with Chad (Norris, crew chief) and the GMS Racing team to get this No. 23 Chevrolet Accessories Camaro up front and have a strong run.”

Said Beam, president of GMS Racing, in a statement from the team: “We are very excited about having Roderick behind the wheel this weekend at Iowa Speedway. He is a great short track racer and has had a lot of success in his career around the Southeast. It’s nice to give someone who works so hard a chance to show his skill at a national level.”

Spencer Gallagher drove the car in the first nine races of the season, scoring a win at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR suspended him for violating its substance abuse policy. After being cleared, Gallagher drove at Kentucky Speedway, finishing 17th. GMS Racing stated upon Gallagher’s return that he would drive again after the Kentucky race “after our agreed contracts are fulfilled.”

Elliott, Alex Bowman, Justin Haley and Johnny Sauter have driven the No. 23 in races Gallagher did not run.

The Xfinity Series races at Iowa Speedway at 5:20 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN.