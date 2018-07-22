Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Kyle Busch on contact from Kevin Harvick: ‘How you race is how you get raced’

By Dustin LongJul 22, 2018, 8:45 PM EDT
LOUDON, N.H. — Kevin Harvick didn’t want to wait. Kyle Busch won’t forget.

Harvick’s bump-and-run of Busch with seven laps left Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway spiced what has the potential to be quite a duel between the two the rest of the season.

“How you race is how you get raced,” Busch said after his runner-up finish to Harvick.

Busch said he felt Harvick didn’t need to be as physical when he was.

“He did that because of Chicago,” Busch said, alluding to the beating and banging Busch and Kyle Larson had on the last lap of that race. “Everybody has fair game on Kyle Busch that’s for sure when it comes to the fanbase. That’s fine. That’s how they want to race, that’s how I’ll race back.

“It’s just a bump. He didn’t wreck me or anything like that. He did it early enough, but he did it way harder and pushed me out of the groove three lanes and it just takes you so long to recover here that there was no possible way I could get back to him and I was slower anyways so I was in the way. So no harm no foul.”

But Busch won’t forget.

“When you’re slower, you kind of expect that but you also think that you a guy is going to race you fair and clean first,” Busch said. “I don’t think he ever tried to pass me clean once he got there. He just kept hitting me in the rear bumper each and every time it was getting increasingly harder.”

Harvick never intended to wait so long.

“I figured that’s exactly what he was thinking,” he said of Busch. “I knew I needed to take the opportunity as early as I could get it because I knew that he was thinking late and needed to do it when he wasn’t expecting it.

“The more opportunities to get into his wheelhouse, in his thought process, the less chance that you have. He’s that good. If you wait until two or three to go, the entries are going to get shallower, he’s going to start grinding on the brakes a little bit harder. He’s going to put himself in a position to not get hit and he’s going to go on defense and really start to be aggressive. I wanted to do it earlier just to try to catch him off guard.”

Is he worried about how Busch could race him the rest of the regular season and the playoffs?

“You do and you worry about that stuff later,” Harvick said. “It’s not like I wrecked him. It’s the same thing as Chicago.”

Harvick said one has to do all they can to win races, especially against another playoff foe. The victory allowed Harvick to gain five playoff points and kept Busch from collecting those.

“These races are hard to win,” Harvick said. “When you’re in position, it’s one of those things that you have to do what you have to do for your team. You want to do everything you can to not spin him out and not wreck him and just make it as clean as possible and try to accomplish the bump and run. Today we were able to accomplish it well and win the race.”

Chase Elliott ‘shocked’ with New Hampshire top five

By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2018, 8:48 PM EDT
After the end of a long, wet day, Chase Elliott was “shocked” with how he fared in Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver placed fifth, earning his first top five and top 10 on the 1.058-mile track in five starts.

That was after Elliott claimed his first stage win of the season, winning Stage 2 over Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

Elliott, who started 10th and finished Stage 1 in second, led a season-high 23 laps after passing Truex for the lead on Lap 132.

In the previous 19 races Elliott had led only 19 laps.

“I was shocked, to be honest with you, that we ran even that good,” Elliott said. “Our whole NAPA group did a great job overnight. I really have no idea where that came from. I hope it wasn’t dumb luck. Hopefully we can keep it rolling because it’s really nice to be able to go up there and lead some laps. I know it wasn’t the right part of the race, but still, leading laps for us is big compared to what we’ve been doing.”

The top five is the first for Hendrick Motorsports since Elliott placed fourth at Sonoma Raceway four races ago. Before that, Jimmie Johnson had the most recent top five in the Coke 600 in May.

“I’m proud of the effort,” Elliott said. “It was a huge points day for us. Obviously, we’d love that win to not have to worry about it. But, we got 19 points between the two stages, that’s 19 positions on-track, and that’s a lot. Anything can happen in these next few weeks and to have all you can get is really important.”

Through 20 races Elliott has five top fives and nine top 10s.

Elliott leaves New Hampshire 13th in standings, two points behind Johnson.

Johnson ran in the top five late in the first stage after he, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jamie McMurray and Matt Kenseth did not pit during the competition caution that waved on Lap 35 (since they had stopped earlier).

Johnson placed third in Stage 1 and eighth in Stage 2 before finishing in 10th. It’s his first top 10 in six races and the first time Hendrick has had two drivers in the top 10 since Sonoma.

“I think top 10 is where we need to be,” Johnson said. “Top five right now on sheer speed is something we are achieving and trying to get to. We scored some great points in the stages. … All-in-all we had a good day, always could be better, but a nice solid step forward.”

Points after Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire

By Dan BeaverJul 22, 2018, 8:13 PM EDT
Kyle Busch entered the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a 59-point advantage over Kevin Harvick and 110 over Martin Truex Jr. Harvick managed to cut six points off Busch’s lead, but more importantly he now has 32 playoff points to Busch’s 27.

Truex remains in third and added one playoff point for winning Stage 1 of the race.

Joey Logano remains fourth in the standings.

Kurt Busch finished eighth in the race and climbed two spots in the standings. He is currently fifth.

Clint Bowyer held onto sixth despite finishing 35th.

Brad Keselowski‘s 32nd-place finish dropped him to seventh in the standings.

Chase Elliott scored his first stage win of the season by winning Stage 2. He finished second in Stage 1, which contributed to his gaining one spot over Erik Jones. He is now 13th in the standings, but remains two spots away from the cutoff line because of Jones’ Daytona win. Elliott is currently two points behind his teammate Jimmie Johnson.

Results, stats for Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire

By Dan BeaverJul 22, 2018, 8:02 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick executed the bump-and-run on Kyle Busch seven laps from the end of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to score his sixth win of the season.

Busch held on to finish second.

Aric Almirola scored his first top five of the season. He edged Martin Truex Jr. at the end of the race.

Truex finished fourth with Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Sixth-place Ryan Newman scored his first top 10 on an unrestricted speedway since Bristol this April.

Kevin Harvick uses bump-and-run on Kyle Busch to win at New Hampshire

By Daniel McFadinJul 22, 2018, 7:23 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick gave a shot to Kyle Busch‘s rear bumper in Turn 1 with seven laps to go, sending him up the track and allowing Harvick to take the lead and drive off to win Sunday’s Cup race at new Hampshire Motor Speedway.

It is Harvick’s series leading sixth win of the season and his third career win at the 1.058-mile track. The six wins is also a career-best for Harvick.

A few laps before Harvick’s winning move, his crew chief Rodney Childers told him to “do what you got to do to win.”

In the laps leading up to the pass, Harvick had tapped Busch’s left rear bumper twice exiting Turn 2 and then once in Turn 3.

“I just didn’t know if I was going to get there again,” Harvick told NBCSN. “It felt like that was my best opportunity to do what I had to do to win. I didn’t want to wreck him and I didn’t want to waste a bunch of time behind him.”

Harvick was asked if he ever worried about those type of moves coming back to haunt him.

“You do and you worry about that stuff later. “It’s not like I wrecked him. It’s the same thing as Chicago,” Harvick said, referring to the dramatic last lap at between Busch and Kyle Larson that resulted in a win for Busch.

Busch had kept the lead on the previous restart after beating Harvick and Almirola off pit road during a caution that came out on Lap 45. The race restarted with 39 laps to go.

“It’s racing,” Busch told NBCSN. “It was going to be hard to hold him off and I was just kind of backing up, three, four, five corners in a row. With a faster car I’m not sure he had to do it, but he did. It’s fine. How you race is how you get raced.”

It is the fourth time Harvick and Busch have finished 1-2 this season. Harvick was the winner three times.

The top five was completed by Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Martin Truex Jr. earned his sixth stage win of the season.

STAGE 2 WINNER: Chase Elliott scored his first stage win of the year

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Aric Almirola earned his first top five of the season and led 42 laps before losing the lead on the final pit stop … Chase Elliott earned his first top 10 at New Hampshire in five starts … Ryan Newman placed sixth for his best result of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Landon Cassill was the first driver eliminated following a one-car wreck on Lap 15 … AJ Allmendinger wrecked out on the ensuing restart … Brad Keselowski finished 32nd after losing his brakes around Lap 215 … Clint Bowyer ran in the top 10 all day until he hit the Turn 3 wall with 45 laps to go. He placed 35th.

NOTABLE: The race started 3 hours and 24 minutes late due to a rain delay … The “Big 3” of Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have won 15 of the 20 races this season (75 percent) … Last driver with at least six wins through 20 races was Busch in 2008 (seven through 20 races).

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “It’s one of those deals and we want to win.  Points are everything and getting a W is what it’s all about.” – Kevin Harvick

WHAT’S NEXT: Gander Outdoors 400 at Pocono Raceway at 2:30 p.m. ET on July 29 on NBCSN.