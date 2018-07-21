Brad Keselowski wins pole for New Hampshire Xfinity race

Brad Keselowski won the pole Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Though Keselowski claimed the pole for the Lakes Region 200 (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN) with a speed of 130.296 mph, he will start from the rear due to being late for the driver-crew chief meeting.
Keselowski is trying to win his fourth straight Xfinity race.
The top five was completed by Christopher Bell, Ryan Preece, Cole Custer and John Hunter Nemechek.
Ryan Truex, Matt Tifft, Austin Cindric, Kaz Grala, Jeremy Clements, Michael Annett and Ross Chastain did not advance out of the second round.
During the first round the red flag came out with 6:25 left due to fluid on the track from Ryan Reed‘s No. 16 Ford.
Reed will start last.
LOUDON, N.H. – Xfinity pole-sitter Brad Keselowski will start at the rear of the field for today's race (4 p.m. ET on NBCSN) after he was late to the drivers meeting.
Cup practice was to have ended at 1:25 p.m. ET but was extended to 1:30 p.m. ET because of incidents during the session. The Xfinity drivers meeting was scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Section 10.3.2.f of the Xfinity Rule book states:
“Any driver(s) that is not present to answer the second roll call at the driver/crew chief meeting may be penalized by starting the Race with a “Tail of the Field” penalty.”
Keselowski arrived about 80 seconds after second call for him. BJ McLeod, who also was participating in Cup practice, was late to the meeting as well.
Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain both made it to the meeting in time despite taking part in Cup practice.
Martin Truex Jr. was fastest in the final Cup practice for Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Truex, who is seeking to win consecutive Cup races for the first time in his career, posted a top speed of 131.624 mph around the 1-mile track.
The top five was completed by Kevin Harvick (131.556 mph), Kyle Busch (131.488), Denny Hamlin (131.456) and Jimmie Johnson (131.438).
Harvick had the most laps in the session with 50 and the best 10-lap average at 130.904 mph.
Johnson and teammate Alex Bowman (sixth, 131.175) were the only Chevrolet drivers in the top 13.
The session saw two incidents. The first was when Michael McDowell spun entering Turn 3 and slammed the outside wall on the driver’s side of his No. 34 Ford. McDowell will go to a backup car.
“(Felt) like I was going way faster at New Hampshire than I thought I could go,” McDowell told NBCSN. “Not really sure what happened. Just got into Turn 3 there and it got really loose. … It happened really quick.”
The second incident saw Landon Cassill get into the Turn 3 wall with 8:31 left in the session.
Last year, Ryan Preece finished second to Kyle Busch in this race. Preece takes over the car that beat him last year and hopes to improve by one position. He’ll have to beat Cup regulars Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon to do so.
Here’s all the info for today’s Xfinity race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: The command to start engines will be given at 4:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 4:16 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 200 laps (211.6 miles) around the 1.05-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 45. Stage 2 ends on Lap 90.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7 a.m. Qualifying is at 11:05 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Boston Sports Team Vocalist John Robert Murphy will perform the anthem at 4:01 p.m. The Canadian National Anthem will be performed by Jodie Cunningham at 3:58 p.m.
TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 3 p.m. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN. Performance Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2:30 p.m. and also can be heard at goprn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have PRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees and a zero percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Kyle Busch beat his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ryan Preece by more than 10 seconds. William Byron came home third, with Cup regulars Kyle Larson and Brad Keselowski rounding out the top five.
TO THE REAR: Brad Keselowski won the pole for the race but will start from the rear after being late to the driver-crew chief meeting. BJ McLeod will also start from the rear for being late to the meeting.
LOUDON, N.H. – Denny Hamlin had the fastest lap in Saturday morning’s Cup practice at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, leading the field with a lap of 132.942 mph.
He was followed by Ryan Blaney (132.526 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (132.462), Kyle Busch (132.406) and Kevin Harvick (132.356).
Harvick ran the most laps at 50. Harvick told NASCAR on NBC broadcaster Rick Allen in the garage that he ran so many laps to see how much the speed falls off as the tires wear. Jimmie Johnson was next with 42 laps run.
There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.
Ryan Blaney had the best 10-lap average at 131.767 mph.
