Xfinity practice report at New Hampshire

FIRST PRACTICE
Cup regular Brad Keselowski topped the practice chart in the first practice session for the Lake Region 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. His fastest lap was 128.040 mph.
Cole Custer was second in that session with speed of 127.619, which was .098 seconds slower than Keselowski.
Ryan Preece, who finished second in this race last year, landed third on the chart with a lap of 127.491.
John Hunter Nemechek (127.419 mph) and Matt Tifft (127.321) rounded out the top five.
The only other Cup regular in the field, Austin Dillon (126.412) posted the 15th fastest lap.
Austin Cindric spun with 32 minutes remaining and did significant damage to the No. 60 Ford. He was seventh on the speed chart at the time with a lap of 126.892 mph. The team elected to make repairs instead of rolling out a backup car.
Click here for complete first practice results.
The winner of last fall’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway race, Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in the first practice session with a speed of 134.292 mph.
He beat Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson (133.788 mph) by .107 seconds.
Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (133.759) and Erik Jones (133.625) landed third and fourth on the speed chart.
The fastest Ford belonged to Ryan Blaney (133.469), who posted the fifth fastest lap.
Making his Cup debut, Blake Jones was the only driver to run 10 or more laps. His fastest lap of 121.956 mph was the slowest of the 37 cars that took time; his 10-lap average speed was 120.645 mph.
Click here for the complete practice report.
LOUDON, N.H. — Reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. said that the timing of 5-hour Energy’s announcement that it won’t return after this season is challenging for the team.
But Truex, whose contract expires after this season, said he thinks he and the team still should be able to work on an extension even with the sponsorship question for next year. 5-hour Energy became the major co-primary sponsor this season on the No. 78 team with Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats for 30 Cup races.
Truex, who won last weekend at Kentucky Speedway, said he wasn’t necessarily surprised by the decision of 5-hour Energy to leave.
“They had been the fence for quite a while, and we had been waiting on a decision,’’ Truex said Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “I wish it didn’t take as long as it did and kind of put us in a tough spot now. I’m not really, really worried. I think something good can come out of this.
“Obviously, it’s not great timing with all that is going on. I’ve got confidence in my team and what we’re doing and hopefully we can find a replacement for that. I don’t see (owner) Barney (Visser) putting Furniture Row back on the car and doing that. I don’t know if he can make that work anymore. We’ll see where it goes from here.”
Asked about working on a contract extension even with 5-hour Energy’s departure, Truex said: “I think we can. Certainly makes things more difficult. We’ve been talking about it and honestly it’s not like we were waiting on this to happen.
“We’re just trying to figure everything out, what’s the best direction to go and get all the details. Honestly, we haven’t worked that hard on it. It’s not a pressing issue for me. I know what the team wants and where we’re all at. It’s not like I’m nervous they’re going to sign somebody else, or I’m going to be searching for a ride. It’s more just trying to focus on racing and feel like it will get done when it gets done.”
and on Facebook
LOUDON, N.H. – Seven Cup cars will be docked practice time Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for inspection issues last weekend at Kentucky Speedway. Six Xfinity cars also will be penalized practice time.
In Cup, the teams of Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Weatherman, BJ McLeod and Blake Jones will be docked 15 minutes of opening practice for being late to pre-qualifying/race inspection last weekend at Kentucky.
The teams of Daniel Suarez and AJ Allmendinger will miss 15 minutes of the opening practice for failing inspection before last weekend’s race twice.
Opening Cup practice is from noon – 12:50 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Denny Hamlin‘s team will be penalized 15 minutes of final practice on Saturday for failing inspection before last weekend’s qualifying at Kentucky twice.
In Xfinity, the teams of Josh Bilicki and David Starr will be held 15 minutes in opening practice for being out of the garage late. The teams of Ty Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Brandon Hightower and Austin Cindric will be penalized 15 minutes for failing inspection twice last weekend at Kentucky. Opening Xfinity practice is from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET on NBCSN.
Both Cup and Xfinity teams are in action today at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Cup holds one practice session and qualifying for Sunday’s race and Xfinity has two practice sessions.
Here’s the day’s schedule with TV and radio info.
(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)
FRIDAY, JULY 20
8:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Cup garage open
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Xfinity garage open
Noon – 12:50 p.m. — Cup practice (NBCSN)
1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)
4:45 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (NBCSN, Performance Racing Network)