Starting lineup for New Hampshire Cup race

Kurt Busch and Martin Truex Jr. will start from the front row in Sunday’s Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBCSN).
Busch starts from the pole position for the third time this season and the first time at New Hampshire.
The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney.
Alex Bowman in eighth and Daniel Suarez in ninth earned their best starting position at New Hampshire.
Kevin Harvick missed the final round of qualification and starts 14th.
LOUDON, N.H. — Former champion Kurt Busch said Friday that he’s focused on his performance on the track even though his contract ends after this season.
“For me, I’ve just been racing, driving and performing, doing all the things I can do to exceed in all categories, whether it’s teammate things, things on the track … communication with (crew chief) Billy Scott,” Busch said after winning the pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
“I don’t know many drivers that have a primary sponsor with them. Monster Energy has been very loyal to me. It’s just a matter of when the time is to start talking about a contract. Last year, it went long just because I felt I deserved more. The landscape is changing in NASCAR on primary sponsorship values, teams with the purse and the guarantee that they get off the historical performance. There are a lot of things that move, so we’ll see how it all comes together.”
Last year, Stewart-Haas Racing declined the option on Busch’s contact when there were questions about if Monster Energy would return as a primary sponsor. After that was settled, Busch signed a one-year contract with the team. The deal was announced Dec. 12.
This is Busch’s fifth season with Stewart-Haas Racing. He’s won five races, including the 2017 Daytona 500 with the team. He has made the playoffs each year with SHR.
Busch’s pole Friday was his third of the year. He has yet to win a race this season but has 10 top-10 finishes.
“When you go to a track that you have good vibes about and with the team doing well, it gives you that feeling like you’re a step ahead and you just have to execute with confidence and not get too far off expecting good things to happen,” Busch said. “Just go out there and do your job and that’s what we’re doing right now and it’s great to have the pole with the 41 car.”
Kurt Busch posted a lap of 133.591 mph in the final round of qualification for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will lead the field to green on Sunday. Busch was the only Stewart-Haas Racing driver to advance to the final round.
This is Busch’s first pole at New Hampshire, but he has started on the front row twice before – most recently in July, 2013. He finished 31st in that race and was 21st after starting second in July, 2007.
He beat Martin Truex Jr. (133.502 mph) by .019 seconds.
Kyle Busch (133.431), Denny Hamlin (133.361) and Ryan Blaney (132.720) round out the top five.
Alex Bowman (132.618) had the fastest Chevrolet in eighth. This is his best New Hampshire start in his seventh race.
Kevin Harvick (132.554) failed to advance to the final round and posted the 14th fastest time.
Kyle Larson (132.039) failed to back up his practice speed. He had the third fastest car in that session, but failed to make the final round and qualified 20th.
Last year, Kyle Busch won from the pole for the first time since Ryan Newman did so in the July 2011.This is Busch’s first pole at New Hampshire, but he has started on the front row twice before – most recently in 2013. He finished 31st in that race and was 21st after starting second in 2007.
Daniel Suarez (132.581) in ninth earned his best New Hampshire start in three tries.
FINAL PRACTICE
Ryan Truex jumped to the top of the speed chart in the final minute of practice for the Lake Region 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. His fastest lap was 128.898 mph.
He beat Brad Keselowski (128.415 mph) by .111 seconds.
Christopher Bell‘s third fastest lap of 128.023 mph was .091 seconds slower than Keselowski and .202 seconds slower than Truex.
Justin Allgaier (128.014) and Austin Dillon (127.958) rounded out the top five.
Bell had the quickest 10 lap average at 127.356 mph.
FIRST PRACTICE
Cup regular Keselowski topped the practice chart in the first practice session for the Lake Region 200. His fastest lap was 128.040 mph.
Cole Custer was second in that session with speed of 127.619, which was .098 seconds slower than Keselowski.
Ryan Preece, who finished second in this race last year, landed third on the chart with a lap of 127.491.
Nemechek (127.419 mph) and Matt Tifft (127.321) rounded out the top five.
The only other Cup regular in the field, Dillon (126.412) posted the 15th fastest lap.
Austin Cindric spun with 32 minutes remaining and did significant damage to the No. 60 Ford. He was seventh on the speed chart at the time with a lap of 126.892 mph. The team elected to make repairs instead of rolling out a backup car.
Click here for complete first practice results.