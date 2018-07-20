NASCAR America at 6 p.m. ET: Today’s action from New Hampshire

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 6-7 p.m. ET on NBCSN and gets a jump on this weekend’s racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut.
On today’s show:
- The New Hampshire race weekend is off and running. Carolyn and Parker have complete coverage following today’s practices and Monster Energy Series qualifying from Loudon.
- They will get reaction from several drivers, including the one who will start from the pole in Sunday’s race.
- Plus, New England native Parker Kligerman jumps in the NBC Sports iRacing simulator to show us the challenges of racing the Magic Mile.
- Nate Ryan of NBCSports.com examines the dominance of NASCAR’s Big 3 of Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch.
Kurt Busch posted a lap of 133.591 mph in the final round of qualification for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and will lead the field to green on Sunday. Busch was the only Stewart-Haas Racing driver to advance to the final round.
This is Busch’s first pole at New Hampshire, but he has started on the front row twice before – most recently in July, 2013. He finished 31st in that race and was 21st after starting second in July, 2007.
He beat Martin Truex Jr. (133.502 mph) by .019 seconds.
Kyle Busch (133.431), Denny Hamlin (133.361) and Ryan Blaney (132.720) round out the top five.
Alex Bowman (132.618) had the fastest Chevrolet in eighth.
Kevin Harvick (132.554) failed to advance to the final round and posted the 14th fastest time.
Kyle Larson (132.039) failed to back up his practice speed. He had the third fastest car in that session, but failed to make the final round and qualified 20th.
FINAL PRACTICE
Ryan Truex jumped to the top of the speed chart in the final minute of practice for the Lake Region 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. His fastest lap was 128.898 mph.
He beat Brad Keselowski (128.415 mph) by .111 seconds.
Christopher Bell‘s third fastest lap of 128.023 mph was .091 seconds slower than Keselowski and .202 seconds slower than Truex.
Justin Allgaier (128.014) and Austin Dillon (127.958) rounded out the top five.
Bell had the quickest 10 lap average at 127.356 mph.
Click here for the complete final practice report.
FIRST PRACTICE
Cup regular Keselowski topped the practice chart in the first practice session for the Lake Region 200. His fastest lap was 128.040 mph.
Cole Custer was second in that session with speed of 127.619, which was .098 seconds slower than Keselowski.
Ryan Preece, who finished second in this race last year, landed third on the chart with a lap of 127.491.
Nemechek (127.419 mph) and Matt Tifft (127.321) rounded out the top five.
The only other Cup regular in the field, Dillon (126.412) posted the 15th fastest lap.
Austin Cindric spun with 32 minutes remaining and did significant damage to the No. 60 Ford. He was seventh on the speed chart at the time with a lap of 126.892 mph. The team elected to make repairs instead of rolling out a backup car.
Click here for complete first practice results.
The winner of last fall’s New Hampshire Motor Speedway race, Kyle Busch posted the fastest lap in the first practice session with a speed of 134.292 mph.
He beat Chevrolet driver Kyle Larson (133.788 mph) by .107 seconds.
Busch’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin (133.759) and Erik Jones (133.625) landed third and fourth on the speed chart.
The fastest Ford belonged to Ryan Blaney (133.469), who posted the fifth fastest lap.
Making his Cup debut, Blake Jones was the only driver to run 10 or more laps. His fastest lap of 121.956 mph was the slowest of the 37 cars that took time; his 10-lap average speed was 120.645 mph.
Click here for the complete practice report.
LOUDON, N.H. — Reigning series champion Martin Truex Jr. said that the timing of 5-hour Energy’s announcement that it won’t return after this season is challenging for the team.
But Truex, whose contract expires after this season, said he thinks he and the team still should be able to work on an extension even with the sponsorship question for next year. 5-hour Energy became the major co-primary sponsor this season on the No. 78 team with Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats for 30 Cup races.
Truex, who won last weekend at Kentucky Speedway, said he wasn’t necessarily surprised by the decision of 5-hour Energy to leave.
“They had been the fence for quite a while, and we had been waiting on a decision,’’ Truex said Friday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. “I wish it didn’t take as long as it did and kind of put us in a tough spot now. I’m not really, really worried. I think something good can come out of this.
“Obviously, it’s not great timing with all that is going on. I’ve got confidence in my team and what we’re doing and hopefully we can find a replacement for that. I don’t see (owner) Barney (Visser) putting Furniture Row back on the car and doing that. I don’t know if he can make that work anymore. We’ll see where it goes from here.”
Asked about working on a contract extension even with 5-hour Energy’s departure, Truex said: “I think we can. Certainly makes things more difficult. We’ve been talking about it and honestly it’s not like we were waiting on this to happen.
“We’re just trying to figure everything out, what’s the best direction to go and get all the details. Honestly, we haven’t worked that hard on it. It’s not a pressing issue for me. I know what the team wants and where we’re all at. It’s not like I’m nervous they’re going to sign somebody else, or I’m going to be searching for a ride. It’s more just trying to focus on racing and feel like it will get done when it gets done.”
