William Byron wrecks during Charlotte road course test

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for its only Cup race weekend of the year at the “Magic Mile.”

Thanks to Racing Insights, here’s a look at who is hot and not entering the 20th race of the season.

Who is Hot

Kevin Harvick

• Finished 5th at Kentucky (2nd in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2)

• Finished in Top 5 in 5 of last 6 races

• In 19 races in 2018, 15 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse

• Finished in the Top 5 in 18 of last 22 races, dating back to last season

• Finished in Top 5 in 5 of the last 7 New Hampshire races, including win in Sept. 2016

• In last year’s race: Started 12th, 13th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, finished 5th.

Kyle Busch

• Finished 4th at Kentucky (3rd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2)

• Finished in top 5 in 6 of last 7 races

• Finished in the top 10 in 7 of last 8 races

• Finished in the top 5 in 13 of 19 races this season

• Finished 8th or better in 8 of last 10 New Hampshire races

• Finished in top 3 in 6 of last 10 New Hampshire races, including wins in July 2015 & Sept. 2017

• Led 749 laps in last 12 New Hampshire races

• Last year’s race: Started 7th, 5th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 95 laps led, finished 12th after two speeding penalties

Erik Jones

• Finished 7th at Kentucky (11th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2)

• Finished top 10 in 4 straight races

• Finished 39th (July) and 6th (Sept.) at New Hampshire in 2017, his only starts at the track

• Last year’s race: Started 6th, 39th in Stages 1 & 2, finished 39th: DNF – lost left-rear tire on restart on Lap

41 while running 7th (cut due to contact on pit road under caution)

Martin Truex Jr.

• Won at Kentucky (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 174 laps led)

• Won 3 of last 6 races

• Finished 4th or better in 4 straight races

• Finished in the top 5 in 8 of last 9 races

• Finished top 10 in 4 of last 5 New Hampshire races

• Led over 100 laps in the last four New Hampshire races

• Hasn’t finished worse than 17th in last 14 New Hampshire races

• Last year’s race: Started 1st, 1st in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2; 137 laps led, finished 3rd in this race one year ago; pit from lead with flat right-front tire on lap 218

Who is Not

Jamie McMurray

• Finished 17th at Kentucky (12th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2)

• Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races

• Finished 15th or worse in 15 of 19 races this season

• One finish better than 14th in last 6 New Hampshire races (6th – July 2016)

• Last year’s race: Started 4th, 4th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2, finished 17th

Austin Dillon

• Finished 22nd at Kentucky (22nd in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2); pit on Lap 22 to address vibration

• Finished 12th or worse in 13 of last 14 races

• Finished outside top 10 in 16 of 18 races since Daytona 500 win

• One top 10 in 8 career starts at New Hampshire (8th – July 2015)

• Last year’s race: Started 26th, 23rd in Stage 1, 24th in Stage 2, finished 15th in this race one year ago; spun in Turn 4 after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on lap 88 while running 15th

Matt Kenseth

• Finished 19th at Kentucky (16th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2)

• Finished 13th or worse in 5 starts in 2018

• Finished 6th or better in 6 straight New Hampshire races, including wins in Sept. 2015 & July 2016

• Finished in top 10 in 9 of last 10 New Hampshire races (all with JGR)

• Last year’s race: Started 3rd, 2nd in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, 4 laps led, finished 4th.

Chase Elliott

• Finished 13th at Kentucky (10th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2)

• Finished 13th or worse in last 3 races

• Finished 11th or worse in 6 of last 9 races

• Never finished better than 11th in 4 career starts at New Hampshire

• Last year’s race: Started 11th, 10th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2, finished 11th.

Denny Hamlin

• Finished 16th at Kentucky (13th in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2); started 36th after not making a qualifying

attempt (inspection issues); reported brake issues on Lap 30

• Finished 16th or worse in last two races

• Finished 12th or worse in 4 of last 6 races

• Finished 9th or better in 3 of last 5 New Hampshire races, including win in July 2017

• Finished in top 10 in 14 of 24 career starts at New Hampshire

• Last year’s race: Started 8th, 9th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 54 laps led, won; went to a backup car after hitting inside wall in practice

