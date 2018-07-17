Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Tony Stewart to fans: ‘Put some pressure on NASCAR’ for Xfinity race at Eldora

By Dustin LongJul 17, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

Tony Stewart challenged fans to reach out to NASCAR and convince the sanctioning body to put an Xfinity race at Eldora Speedway.

“Fans, if you’re out there, think about starting to put some pressure on NASCAR,” Stewart said during an appearance Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think we need to get an Xfinity race. If we could get an Xfinity race and it was successful, maybe one day we could get a Cup race here at Eldora, and I think that’s something everybody would like to see.”

No move could be made until 2020. The 2019 schedule already has been announced for the Xfinity Series and also has been released for the Cup series.

This is the sixth year the Truck Series has raced at Eldora Speedway.

Stewart said on “Tradin’ Paint” that he thinks an Xfinity and Cup race could work at Eldora Speedway, the high-banked half-mile dirt track in Ohio that Stewart owns.

“Maybe one of these days we will get an Xfinity or a Cup race here because we’ve proven you can run the vehicles here,” Stewart said. “We’ve proven that the Truck drivers that have never been on dirt before can sit there and get around this track really well. If a truck can get around here, an Xfinity or Cup car get around here as well. Who knows, I never dreamed we’d have a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race here. Now maybe the dream will start now that maybe we can get an Xfinity race here in the future, too.”

The Truck series races at Eldora on Wednesday night. The Trucks will race at Eldora in 2019 on Aug. 1.

Who’s hot, who’s not heading into New Hampshire

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for its only Cup race weekend of the year at the “Magic Mile.”

Thanks to Racing Insights, here’s a look at who is hot and not entering the 20th race of the season.

Who is Hot

Kevin Harvick
• Finished 5th at Kentucky (2nd in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2)
• Finished in Top 5 in 5 of last 6 races
• In 19 races in 2018, 15 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
• Finished in the Top 5 in 18 of last 22 races, dating back to last season
• Finished in Top 5 in 5 of the last 7 New Hampshire races, including win in Sept. 2016
• In last year’s race: Started 12th, 13th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, finished 5th.

Kyle Busch
• Finished 4th at Kentucky (3rd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2)
• Finished in top 5 in 6 of last 7 races
• Finished in the top 10 in 7 of last 8 races
• Finished in the top 5 in 13 of 19 races this season
• Finished 8th or better in 8 of last 10 New Hampshire races
• Finished in top 3 in 6 of last 10 New Hampshire races, including wins in July 2015 & Sept. 2017
• Led 749 laps in last 12 New Hampshire races
• Last year’s race: Started 7th, 5th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 95 laps led, finished 12th after two speeding penalties

Erik Jones
• Finished 7th at Kentucky (11th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2)
• Finished top 10 in 4 straight races
• Finished 39th (July) and 6th (Sept.) at New Hampshire in 2017, his only starts at the track
• Last year’s race: Started 6th, 39th in Stages 1 & 2, finished 39th: DNF – lost left-rear tire on restart on Lap
41 while running 7th (cut due to contact on pit road under caution)

Martin Truex Jr.
• Won at Kentucky (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 174 laps led)
• Won 3 of last 6 races
• Finished 4th or better in 4 straight races
• Finished in the top 5 in 8 of last 9 races
• Finished top 10 in 4 of last 5 New Hampshire races
• Led over 100 laps in the last four New Hampshire races
• Hasn’t finished worse than 17th in last 14 New Hampshire races
• Last year’s race: Started 1st, 1st in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2; 137 laps led, finished 3rd in this race one year ago; pit from lead with flat right-front tire on lap 218

Who is Not

Jamie McMurray
• Finished 17th at Kentucky (12th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2)
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races
• Finished 15th or worse in 15 of 19 races this season
• One finish better than 14th in last 6 New Hampshire races (6th – July 2016)
• Last year’s race: Started 4th, 4th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2, finished 17th

Austin Dillon
• Finished 22nd at Kentucky (22nd in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2); pit on Lap 22 to address vibration
• Finished 12th or worse in 13 of last 14 races
• Finished outside top 10 in 16 of 18 races since Daytona 500 win
• One top 10 in 8 career starts at New Hampshire (8th – July 2015)
• Last year’s race: Started 26th, 23rd in Stage 1, 24th in Stage 2, finished 15th in this race one year ago; spun in Turn 4 after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on lap 88 while running 15th

Matt Kenseth
• Finished 19th at Kentucky (16th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 5 starts in 2018
• Finished 6th or better in 6 straight New Hampshire races, including wins in Sept. 2015 & July 2016
• Finished in top 10 in 9 of last 10 New Hampshire races (all with JGR)
• Last year’s race: Started 3rd, 2nd in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, 4 laps led, finished 4th.

Chase Elliott
• Finished 13th at Kentucky (10th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in last 3 races
• Finished 11th or worse in 6 of last 9 races
• Never finished better than 11th in 4 career starts at New Hampshire
• Last year’s race: Started 11th, 10th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2, finished 11th.

Denny Hamlin
• Finished 16th at Kentucky (13th in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2); started 36th after not making a qualifying
attempt (inspection issues); reported brake issues on Lap 30
• Finished 16th or worse in last two races
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 of last 6 races
• Finished 9th or better in 3 of last 5 New Hampshire races, including win in July 2017
• Finished in top 10 in 14 of 24 career starts at New Hampshire
• Last year’s race: Started 8th, 9th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 54 laps led, won; went to a backup car after hitting inside wall in practice

William Byron wrecks during Charlotte road course test

Dustin Long
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. — The second open Cup test on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course has been adventurous for some and dangerous for William Byron, who experienced an ugly wreck early Tuesday afternoon.

The Hendrick Motorsports rookie lost brake pressure and plowed into both tire barriers located in Turn 1, the left-hand turn that leads to the infield portion of the course.

Byron was able to exit his car.

The rookie’s incident was the fourth notable one of the day.

The first three all occurred in Turns 3 and 4. Alex Bowman was the first, as he spun and hit a tire barrier, receiving minor damage. The splitter on his No. 88 Chevrolet was replaced.

Ryan Blaney followed later, hitting the wall twice and forcing the team to a backup car.

Erik Jones then spun in the same area without hitting anything.

Bump & Run: Is it time to run Cup race on dirt?

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 17, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

What should happen next: A second race on dirt for the Trucks, a race on dirt for Xfinity, or a race on dirt for Cup?

Nate Ryan: A midweek race on dirt for Cup at Eldora Speedway. As track general manager Roger Slack explained last year, an interim step with Xfinity doesn’t make much sense. Cup cars would work at the short track, it’s just a matter of getting the logistics worked out and settling on a solid tire compound.

Dustin Long: Cup race on dirt. Everyone talks about making bold changes to the sport. Be bold.

Daniel McFadin: Xfinity on dirt. These kind of experiments shouldn’t skip a step on their way up to the premier series. The question is where do they race in order to keep Eldora its own thing?

Dan Beaver: A combination weekend with Xfinity and Cup. And the perfect place for it would be Virginia Motor Speedway – a half-mile clay track with modern amenities, grandstands that could actually hold enough fans to make it profitable.

Last week, Martin Truex Jr. won a jukebox for winning at Kentucky. This weekend, the New Hampshire winner will collect a lobster. What is a trophy in racing (past or current) that ranks high on your list?

Nate Ryan: The Harley J. Earl Trophy is a mammoth and ornate representation of the winning significance of NASCAR’s marquee race. The timeless elegance of Martinsville Speedway’s grandfather clocks would be a close second.

Dustin Long: As an Indiana native, you can’t beat the Borg-Warner Trophy for the Indianapolis 500 winner, but I always liked the surfboard given to the winner at Auto Club Speedway.

Daniel McFadin: I have an affinity for the trophy given to winners at Bristol Motor Speedway. There’s nothing flashy about it and it would feel at home in Victory Lane in any decade of NASCAR history.

Dan Beaver: It’s hard to beat the grandfather clock from Martinsville – the iconic special trophy.

Of the seven remaining races before the playoffs, which one are you most intrigued to see what happens?

Nate Ryan: Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Though the action (or dearth of it) won’t necessarily be different as the Brickyard moves to the cutoff slot, it will be interesting to see how the myriad points battles unfold.

Dustin Long: Pocono. Pit strategy can play a key role there. Two of the last four races there have been won by drivers scoring their first career series win (Chris Buescher in 2016 and Ryan Blaney in 2017).

Daniel McFadin: Watkins Glen. It’s the race where strategy or absolute chaos could be instrumental in a new winner. I’m hoping for chaos.

Dan Beaver: It’s gotta be Bristol, baby! Only three races will remain until the playoffs and the entire field is going to be jacked up.

Two crew chiefs fined for loose lug nuts at Kentucky

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 10:12 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR has issued two fines to crew chiefs for loose lug nuts last weekend at Kentucky Speedway.

Brian Wilson, crew chief for Paul Menard in the Xfinity race, was fined $5,000 for a loose lug nut. Menard finished ninth.

Kevin Bellicourt, crew chief for Justin Haley in the Camping World Truck Series, was fined $2,500 for a loose lug nut. Haley finished 10th.

There were no other penalties.