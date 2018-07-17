Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All Kentucky, Charlotte Roval test

By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to look at the big storylines this week in NASCAR, including today’s second open test on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty and Nate Ryan join them from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.

 On today’s show:

  • With any new track, drivers push the boundaries in order to find the fast way around. But in today’s Roval test session at Charlotte Motor Speedway, several drivers pushed a little too far. Marty Snider will have a full report from the test, as well as interviews with two of NASCAR’s best road racers in AJ Allmendinger and Clint Bowyer.
  • We’ll also take one more look back on Martin Truex Jr.‘s big win last weekend in Scan All: Kentucky! Plus: Where does the dominance of Truex, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick – the Big 3 – stack up historically with other seasons that had three drivers crushing the competition?
  • And as the Camping World Truck Series heads for his Eldora Speedway, Tony Stewart is dreaming big for the future of the ‘Big E.’ What major event does he want at Eldora next?
If can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Turns 3, 4 proves treacherous during Charlotte road course test

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 5:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CONCORD, N.C. – A second batch of drivers got to shake down the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course Tuesday, a week after the first open test on the 17-turn, 2.28-mile road course that will host its first Cup race on Sept. 30.

This test was more eventful than the first, with multiple incidents over the course of its eight-hour run.

The session had three incidents in the morning. Alex Bowman spun in Turns 3 and 4 of the infield road course – a sweeping right hander – and hit a tire barrier. His No. 88 Chevrolet received minor damage and the team replaced his splitter.

“It looks fast in a Legend Car but in a Cup car you’re barely on the throttle for most of the infield,” Bowman said. “It’s just different.”

Ryan Blaney went to a backup car after he wrecked in the same turn, damaging his left rear when he hit the tire barrier.

Erik Jones also spun in the same turns, but didn’t hit anything.

Joey Logano described the sequence of turns as “sketchy.”

“It’s an off-camber, downhill entry to Turn 3 and it’s pretty tough,” Logano said. “I was actually here last week doing something for Snap-On and had an old Cobra here running around. I went into Turn 3 and chased it up the race track in that thing. I said, ‘This is pretty loose corner. I wonder if we’re going to fight that in our cars?’ Pretty quickly I realized, ‘Yes, we are going to fight that quite a bit.’ The corner itself, you’re turning right, no banking and you’re going downhill and the car’s super, super loose there.”

Clint Bowyer echoed Logano in calling Turn 3 “sketchy.”

“I think I would use sketchy,” Bowyer told NBC Sports’ Marty Snider. “Scary? I won’t go any further than that. It’s just sketchy. From the time you get on the race track to the time you’re getting off it, you’re just tip-toeing. There’s no room for error at all. The grip level, you get to sliding. Like in (Turn) 3, you get into sliding a little bit getting in there and you’re looking over at them tires and there’s no room.

“If that thing comes out from underneath of you … you’re going to hit hard. It’s not something you’re going to limp away from and finish the race. Your day is done. Game over. It’s the same for everybody. We’re kind of inching on it more and more.  …
“It’s going to wad up a lot of cars. There’s just not a lot of room to get out-of-the-way.”

The biggest wreck of the day came an hour into the afternoon session when William Byron lost brake pressure and plowed into the tire barriers located in Turn 1. Unlike Blaney, Byron did not have a backup car for the test and was done for the day.

The test was briefly stopped in the morning in order to remove a set of rumble strips from Turn 8, which exits from the infield section onto the oval’s Turn 1.

The strip was in place to help define the turn, but drivers ran over them as if there weren’t there, just like last week with the chicane on the backstretch.

“I think those rumble strips probably weren’t doing any favors to the tire, anyway,” Logano said. “Getting those out is probably good. It probably gives Goodyear a margin to work with, which is a good thing. We’re going to run the same line anyway.”

Also part of the test was AJ Allmendinger. The JTG Daugherty Racing driver was the first to experience the Roval in its earliest form in January 2017.

A year-and-a-half later, the former open-wheel and sports car driver said “I have no advantage here” due to every team getting the opportunity to test on the road course.

Allmendinger expects a race filled with contact.

“Through the infield, it’s fairly narrow,” Allmendinger said. “Maybe once you get all the cars here, whether it’s Xfinity, Cup, (it will) kind of clean up both lines through the infield, because right now if you just miss your apex a little bit, you slide all the way through the corners. … But in general, through the infield I think there’s going to be a lot of contact.”

Allmendinger wasn’t the only driver getting a second taste of the road course.

Roush Fenway Racing’s Trevor Bayne took part after being in a test back in March.

“From that test to today they’ve added a lot of high-risk situations to the race track,” Bayne told NASCAR.com. “You’ve got a (tire) barrier back there between the chicane and what’s the oval Turn 3 and 4. That barrier is pretty risky. Used to, when you went through the chicane too fast you kind of just went off the curb, went straight, no big deal and you actually found you could make speed doing that.”

Bayne said the road course “does not provide a lot of opportunity to catch your breath, get your switches right or talk on the radio. Every part of the race track has some kind of a spot that can bite you pretty fast, so you have to be careful.”

Track schedule for Camping World Truck Series at Eldora

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 17, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Camping World Truck Series is in the spotlight with a mid-week race on the dirt at Eldora Speedway. Trucks practice Tuesday and race Wednesday.

Here’s the track schedule:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

TUESDAY, July 17

5 – 11 p.m. — Truck garage open

7:05 – 7:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

9:05 – 9:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

WEDNESDAY, July 18

12:30 p.m. — Truck garage opens

4 p.m. — Driver/crew chief meeting

4:35 p.m. — Truck qualifying; single vehicle/two laps (Fox Sports 1)

7 p.m. — First qualifying race – 10 laps (FS1, Motor Racing Network)

7:09 p.m. — Second qualifying race – 10 laps (FS1, MRN)

7:18 p.m. — Third qualifying race – 10 laps (FS1, MRN)

7:27 p.m. — Fourth qualifying race – 10 laps (FS1, MRN)

7:36 p.m. — Fifth qualifying race – 10 laps (FS1, MRN)

8:15 p.m. — Last chance qualifying race – 15 laps (FS1, MRN)

8:40 p.m. — Driver introductions

9 p.m. — Eldora Dirt Derby; 150 laps/40-50-60 stages, 75 miles (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at New Hampshire

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After Wednesday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway, the spotlight will be back on the Cup and Xfinity Series teams at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The two series will hold their only race weekend of the year at the “Magic Mile.”

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 37 entries for the race.

Blake Jones will make his series debut driving BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota. Jones has made five Xfinity starts since 2016 and four this year.

Justin Marks is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet. It will be his third start of the year.

Kyle Weatherman is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won this race over Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. after leading 54 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Lake Region 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 40 entries for the race.

Ty Dillon and Brad Keselowski are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Johnny Sauter will make his second start of the year in GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet.

Ryan Preece will make his fifth start of the year in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

Last year, Kyle Busch won from the pole over Preece and William Byron.

Click here for the entry list.

Who’s hot, who’s not heading into New Hampshire

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for its only Cup race weekend of the year at the “Magic Mile.”

Thanks to Racing Insights, here’s a look at who is hot and not entering the 20th race of the season.

Who is Hot

Kevin Harvick
• Finished 5th at Kentucky (2nd in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2)
• Finished in Top 5 in 5 of last 6 races
• In 19 races in 2018, 15 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
• Finished in the Top 5 in 18 of last 22 races, dating back to last season
• Finished in Top 5 in 5 of the last 7 New Hampshire races, including win in Sept. 2016
• In last year’s race: Started 12th, 13th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, finished 5th.

Kyle Busch
• Finished 4th at Kentucky (3rd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2)
• Finished in top 5 in 6 of last 7 races
• Finished in the top 10 in 7 of last 8 races
• Finished in the top 5 in 13 of 19 races this season
• Finished 8th or better in 8 of last 10 New Hampshire races
• Finished in top 3 in 6 of last 10 New Hampshire races, including wins in July 2015 & Sept. 2017
• Led 749 laps in last 12 New Hampshire races
• Last year’s race: Started 7th, 5th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 95 laps led, finished 12th after two speeding penalties

Erik Jones
• Finished 7th at Kentucky (11th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2)
• Finished top 10 in 4 straight races
• Finished 39th (July) and 6th (Sept.) at New Hampshire in 2017, his only starts at the track
• Last year’s race: Started 6th, 39th in Stages 1 & 2, finished 39th: DNF – lost left-rear tire on restart on Lap
41 while running 7th (cut due to contact on pit road under caution)

Martin Truex Jr.
• Won at Kentucky (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 174 laps led)
• Won 3 of last 6 races
• Finished 4th or better in 4 straight races
• Finished in the top 5 in 8 of last 9 races
• Finished top 10 in 4 of last 5 New Hampshire races
• Led over 100 laps in the last four New Hampshire races
• Hasn’t finished worse than 17th in last 14 New Hampshire races
• Last year’s race: Started 1st, 1st in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2; 137 laps led, finished 3rd in this race one year ago; pit from lead with flat right-front tire on lap 218

Who is Not

Jamie McMurray
• Finished 17th at Kentucky (12th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2)
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races
• Finished 15th or worse in 15 of 19 races this season
• One finish better than 14th in last 6 New Hampshire races (6th – July 2016)
• Last year’s race: Started 4th, 4th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2, finished 17th

Austin Dillon
• Finished 22nd at Kentucky (22nd in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2); pit on Lap 22 to address vibration
• Finished 12th or worse in 13 of last 14 races
• Finished outside top 10 in 16 of 18 races since Daytona 500 win
• One top 10 in 8 career starts at New Hampshire (8th – July 2015)
• Last year’s race: Started 26th, 23rd in Stage 1, 24th in Stage 2, finished 15th in this race one year ago; spun in Turn 4 after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on lap 88 while running 15th

Matt Kenseth
• Finished 19th at Kentucky (16th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 5 starts in 2018
• Finished 6th or better in 6 straight New Hampshire races, including wins in Sept. 2015 & July 2016
• Finished in top 10 in 9 of last 10 New Hampshire races (all with JGR)
• Last year’s race: Started 3rd, 2nd in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, 4 laps led, finished 4th.

Chase Elliott
• Finished 13th at Kentucky (10th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in last 3 races
• Finished 11th or worse in 6 of last 9 races
• Never finished better than 11th in 4 career starts at New Hampshire
• Last year’s race: Started 11th, 10th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2, finished 11th.

Denny Hamlin
• Finished 16th at Kentucky (13th in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2); started 36th after not making a qualifying
attempt (inspection issues); reported brake issues on Lap 30
• Finished 16th or worse in last two races
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 of last 6 races
• Finished 9th or better in 3 of last 5 New Hampshire races, including win in July 2017
• Finished in top 10 in 14 of 24 career starts at New Hampshire
• Last year’s race: Started 8th, 9th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 54 laps led, won; went to a backup car after hitting inside wall in practice