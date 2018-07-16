Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Paul Menard, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. among winners, losers at Kentucky

By Daniel McFadinJul 16, 2018, 6:56 PM EDT
On Monday’s NASCAR America, Steve Letarte and Jeff Burton discussed the winners and losers among drivers in Saturday’s Cup race at Kentucky Speedway.

Letarte singled out Ricky Stenhouse Jr. as one of the losers after he failed to overtake Alex Bowman in the playoff standings. Bowman entered the race as the last driver above the cutoff line for the 16 driver field in the playoffs.

Bowman earned his first DNF after he crashed from a flat tire and finished last.

Meanwhile, Stenhouse finished 26th, one lap down after he had to pit twice early in Stage 1, the first time for a cut tire. He is now nine points behind Bowman for the final playoff spot.

“To only gain 10 points on a driver who finished last in the field is a huge missed opportunity,” Letarte said. “When you look at drivers scoring 30, 40, 50 points each, Paul Menard picked up over 30. So the chance was there to gain (on) that bigger group and he just didn’t do it. So when I look at what Ricky Stenhouse did, he really missed probably 15 or 20 points. I know it was a flat tire, there’s always a reason. But in the end you have to make the playoffs, you have to go out there and take it from Alex Bowman, who has put him in that position.”

Burton picked Menard as a winner. The Wood Brothers Racing driver placed 11th Saturday after finishing fifth in Stage 1 and 10th in Stage 2.

He is now 18th in the standings, 23 points back from Bowman

“They performed well, got good stage finishes and did what they needed to do,” Burton said. “This team is starting to get a little bit better every single week. I find it very interesting that back there for that 16th spot it’s really a fight of mediocrity, to be honest with you, and who is going to not mess up.”

Watch the above video for more.

Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at New Hampshire

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 2:45 PM EDT
After Wednesday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway, the spotlight will be back on the Cup and Xfinity Series teams at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The two series will hold their only race weekend of the year at the “Magic Mile.”

Here are the preliminary entry lists for both races.

Cup – Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN)

There are 37 entries for the race.

Blake Jones will make his series debut driving BK Racing’s No. 23 Toyota. Jones has made five Xfinity starts since 2016 and four this year.

Justin Marks is entered in Premium Motorsports’ No. 15 Chevrolet. It will be his third start of the year.

Kyle Weatherman is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won this race over Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. after leading 54 laps.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Lake Region 200 (4 p.m. ET Saturday on NBCSN)

There are 40 entries for the race.

Ty Dillon and Brad Keselowski are the only full-time Cup drivers entered.

Johnny Sauter will make his second start of the year in GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet.

Ryan Preece will make his fifth start of the year in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota.

Last year, Kyle Busch won from the pole over Preece and William Byron.

Click here for the entry list.

Who’s hot, who’s not heading into New Hampshire

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
NASCAR heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for its only Cup race weekend of the year at the “Magic Mile.”

Thanks to Racing Insights, here’s a look at who is hot and not entering the 20th race of the season.

Who is Hot

Kevin Harvick
• Finished 5th at Kentucky (2nd in Stage 1, 4th in Stage 2)
• Finished in Top 5 in 5 of last 6 races
• In 19 races in 2018, 15 finishes of 7th or better (including 5 wins) & 4 finishes of 19th or worse
• Finished in the Top 5 in 18 of last 22 races, dating back to last season
• Finished in Top 5 in 5 of the last 7 New Hampshire races, including win in Sept. 2016
• In last year’s race: Started 12th, 13th in Stage 1, 3rd in Stage 2, finished 5th.

Kyle Busch
• Finished 4th at Kentucky (3rd in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2)
• Finished in top 5 in 6 of last 7 races
• Finished in the top 10 in 7 of last 8 races
• Finished in the top 5 in 13 of 19 races this season
• Finished 8th or better in 8 of last 10 New Hampshire races
• Finished in top 3 in 6 of last 10 New Hampshire races, including wins in July 2015 & Sept. 2017
• Led 749 laps in last 12 New Hampshire races
• Last year’s race: Started 7th, 5th in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 95 laps led, finished 12th after two speeding penalties

Erik Jones
• Finished 7th at Kentucky (11th in Stage 1, 9th in Stage 2)
• Finished top 10 in 4 straight races
• Finished 39th (July) and 6th (Sept.) at New Hampshire in 2017, his only starts at the track
• Last year’s race: Started 6th, 39th in Stages 1 & 2, finished 39th: DNF – lost left-rear tire on restart on Lap
41 while running 7th (cut due to contact on pit road under caution)

Martin Truex Jr.
• Won at Kentucky (1st in Stage 1, 1st in Stage 2, 174 laps led)
• Won 3 of last 6 races
• Finished 4th or better in 4 straight races
• Finished in the top 5 in 8 of last 9 races
• Finished top 10 in 4 of last 5 New Hampshire races
• Led over 100 laps in the last four New Hampshire races
• Hasn’t finished worse than 17th in last 14 New Hampshire races
• Last year’s race: Started 1st, 1st in Stage 1, 6th in Stage 2; 137 laps led, finished 3rd in this race one year ago; pit from lead with flat right-front tire on lap 218

Who is Not

Jamie McMurray
• Finished 17th at Kentucky (12th in Stage 1, 20th in Stage 2)
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 straight races
• Finished 15th or worse in 15 of 19 races this season
• One finish better than 14th in last 6 New Hampshire races (6th – July 2016)
• Last year’s race: Started 4th, 4th in Stage 1, 14th in Stage 2, finished 17th

Austin Dillon
• Finished 22nd at Kentucky (22nd in Stage 1, 21st in Stage 2); pit on Lap 22 to address vibration
• Finished 12th or worse in 13 of last 14 races
• Finished outside top 10 in 16 of 18 races since Daytona 500 win
• One top 10 in 8 career starts at New Hampshire (8th – July 2015)
• Last year’s race: Started 26th, 23rd in Stage 1, 24th in Stage 2, finished 15th in this race one year ago; spun in Turn 4 after contact with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on lap 88 while running 15th

Matt Kenseth
• Finished 19th at Kentucky (16th in Stage 1, 19th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in 5 starts in 2018
• Finished 6th or better in 6 straight New Hampshire races, including wins in Sept. 2015 & July 2016
• Finished in top 10 in 9 of last 10 New Hampshire races (all with JGR)
• Last year’s race: Started 3rd, 2nd in Stage 1, 7th in Stage 2, 4 laps led, finished 4th.

Chase Elliott
• Finished 13th at Kentucky (10th in Stage 1, 13th in Stage 2)
• Finished 13th or worse in last 3 races
• Finished 11th or worse in 6 of last 9 races
• Never finished better than 11th in 4 career starts at New Hampshire
• Last year’s race: Started 11th, 10th in Stage 1, 12th in Stage 2, finished 11th.

Denny Hamlin
• Finished 16th at Kentucky (13th in Stage 1, 16th in Stage 2); started 36th after not making a qualifying
attempt (inspection issues); reported brake issues on Lap 30
• Finished 16th or worse in last two races
• Finished 12th or worse in 4 of last 6 races
• Finished 9th or better in 3 of last 5 New Hampshire races, including win in July 2017
• Finished in top 10 in 14 of 24 career starts at New Hampshire
• Last year’s race: Started 8th, 9th in Stage 1, 2nd in Stage 2, 54 laps led, won; went to a backup car after hitting inside wall in practice

William Byron wrecks during Charlotte road course test

Dustin Long
By Daniel McFadinJul 17, 2018, 1:46 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. — The second open Cup test on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course has been adventurous for some and dangerous for William Byron, who experienced an ugly wreck early Tuesday afternoon.

The Hendrick Motorsports rookie lost brake pressure and plowed into both tire barriers located in Turn 1, the left-hand turn that leads to the infield portion of the course.

Byron was able to exit his car.

The rookie’s incident was the fourth notable one of the day.

The first three all occurred in Turns 3 and 4. Alex Bowman was the first, as he spun and hit a tire barrier, receiving minor damage. The splitter on his No. 88 Chevrolet was replaced.

Ryan Blaney followed later, hitting the wall twice and forcing the team to a backup car.

Erik Jones then spun in the same area without hitting anything.

Tony Stewart to fans: ‘Put some pressure on NASCAR’ for Xfinity race at Eldora

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJul 17, 2018, 1:04 PM EDT
Tony Stewart challenged fans to reach out to NASCAR and convince the sanctioning body to put an Xfinity race at Eldora Speedway.

“Fans, if you’re out there, think about starting to put some pressure on NASCAR,” Stewart said during an appearance Tuesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “I think we need to get an Xfinity race. If we could get an Xfinity race and it was successful, maybe one day we could get a Cup race here at Eldora, and I think that’s something everybody would like to see.”

No move could be made until 2020. The 2019 schedule already has been announced for the Xfinity Series and also has been released for the Cup series.

This is the sixth year the Truck Series has raced at Eldora Speedway.

Stewart said on “Tradin’ Paint” that he thinks an Xfinity and Cup race could work at Eldora Speedway, the high-banked half-mile dirt track in Ohio that Stewart owns.

“Maybe one of these days we will get an Xfinity or a Cup race here because we’ve proven you can run the vehicles here,” Stewart said. “We’ve proven that the Truck drivers that have never been on dirt before can sit there and get around this track really well. If a truck can get around here, an Xfinity or Cup car get around here as well. Who knows, I never dreamed we’d have a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race here. Now maybe the dream will start now that maybe we can get an Xfinity race here in the future, too.”

The Truck series races at Eldora on Wednesday night. The Trucks will race at Eldora in 2019 on Aug. 1.

